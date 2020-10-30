Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This will be coming in about a week's time. We need additional work done here to ship this out. It will be 0.26 Experimental and will be 0.25 + The video conference utility

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.25 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Our goals for 0.25 release cycle was to focus on stability, accessibility, localization and quality of life improvements for both the development team and our end users. Our first end to end localization pass has been done. We know it isn't perfect but we are in 17 languages now. If you find an issue, please file a localization bug.

General

First pass on localization complete. 17 different languages. We know there will be some rough areas, please make us aware so we can correct them.

Logging added into the installer

Large sums of accessibility issues fixed.

Less notifications for installing

FxCop work is almost fully wrapped up

Color Picker

Additional color style selections such as CYMK and HSL

FancyZones

Multiple bugs fixed

Better zone drawing improvements

Keyboard manager

Fixed terminal input map failure

Better app compat

Multiple bug fixes

Ability to directly disable keys/shortcuts

PowerToys Run

expanded environment var searching such as %windr%

multiple crash bug fixes

Improvements on calculator plugin

Directly able to override theming

Windows will open to what shell you want

Better action key support = for direct calculator ? for direct file searching . for direct for applications // for direct URL < for running processes > for shell processes



