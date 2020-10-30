Software-update: PowerToys 0.25.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Where is the Video Conference utility?

This will be coming in about a week's time. We need additional work done here to ship this out. It will be 0.26 Experimental and will be 0.25 + The video conference utility

Release Notes

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.25 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Our goals for 0.25 release cycle was to focus on stability, accessibility, localization and quality of life improvements for both the development team and our end users. Our first end to end localization pass has been done. We know it isn't perfect but we are in 17 languages now. If you find an issue, please file a localization bug.

Our [prioritized roadmap][roadmap] of features and utilities that the core team is focusing on.

Highlights from October 2020

General

  • First pass on localization complete. 17 different languages. We know there will be some rough areas, please make us aware so we can correct them.
  • Logging added into the installer
  • Large sums of accessibility issues fixed.
  • Less notifications for installing
  • FxCop work is almost fully wrapped up

Color Picker

  • Additional color style selections such as CYMK and HSL

FancyZones

  • Multiple bugs fixed
  • Better zone drawing improvements

Keyboard manager

  • Fixed terminal input map failure
  • Better app compat
  • Multiple bug fixes
  • Ability to directly disable keys/shortcuts

PowerToys Run

  • expanded environment var searching such as %windr%
  • multiple crash bug fixes
  • Improvements on calculator plugin
  • Directly able to override theming
  • Windows will open to what shell you want
  • Better action key support
    • = for direct calculator
    • ? for direct file searching
    • . for direct for applications
    • // for direct URL
    • < for running processes
    • > for shell processes

Dev docs

  • Added multiple developer related docs.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.25.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.25.0
Bestandsgrootte 21,34MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-10-2020 06:54
5 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

30-10-2020 • 06:54

5 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+13+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1basa
30 oktober 2020 07:42
Leuke programma's,maar weet iemand of er een mogelijkheid is alleen de onderdelen te installeren die je wil gebruiken?
Soms vage problemen gehad met een onderdeel die ik niet eens nodig heb. Zou dit willen vermijden in de toekomst...
+1Kaalus
@basa30 oktober 2020 07:53
Los installeren niet, maar door de betreffende module(n) uit te schakelen in de instellingen bereik je hetzelfde. Met de launcher toen wat issues gehad, uitgeschakeld en geen problemen meer.
+1Anoniem: 1463186
@basa30 oktober 2020 10:24
Je kunt onderdelen van PowerToys allemaal los van elkaar aan of uit zetten, ik heb bijvoorbeeld ook alleen maar FancyZones en Run aan staan. De rest gebruik ik niet, dus staan uit en doen ook niks.
0basa
@Anoniem: 146318631 oktober 2020 14:02
Dat was mijn probleem, conference module had ik uitgeschakeld. De balk bleef echter bij iedere restart verschijnen.
Moet een bug geweest zijn, want met de nieuwste versie is dit opgelost.
0Anoniem: 1463186
@basa1 november 2020 13:10
Als je de conference module hebt draai je sowieso een pre-release versie, dus dan is het voorkomen van bugs inderdaad meer voorkomend.

