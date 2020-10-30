Versie 5.4 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In versie 5.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Windows: Allow adding of books to calibre from directories whose path length is larger than 260 characters. Closes tickets: 1900761.
- Tag browser: Add an option in Preferences > Look & feel > Tag browser to allow the tag browser to get keyboard focus.
- Tag browser: Allow editing the set of permissible values and colors for a custom column with fixed values, by right clicking on it.
- Edit metadata dialog: Make most custom metadata controls use only a single line.
Elide the names of custom columns that are longer than a fixed width, instead of using multiple lines. Configurable via Preferences > Tweaks > Edit metadata custom column label length.
- Edit book: Remove unused CSS: Add an option to merge CSS rules that have identical properties.
- Book details window: Double clicking on the cover now shows it in the default system image viewer. Closes tickets: 1901379.
- News download: Allow passing username/password in feed URLs. Closes tickets: 1900874.
- Open with: Allow renaming Open with applications. Closes tickets: 1900890.
New news sources
- Viewer: Fix jumping to search result not always working in flow mode. Closes tickets: 1900868.
- Get Books: Update Google and Gutenberg plugins for website changes.
- Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcuts using ctrl+alt+letter key not working on windows. Closes tickets: 1900946.
- Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcuts to shrink/grow selection not working. Closes tickets: 1900942.
- Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcut to toggle highlights panel not working when the highlights panel is itself focused. Closes tickets: 1900938.
- Viewer: handle editing of missing highlights more gracefully. Closes tickets: 1900358.
- Drivers: Fix regression in calibre 5 that broke connecting to Sony devices. Closes tickets: 1901289.
- Open with: On Linux when reading names from .desktop files, use the first matching language. Closes tickets: 1901276.
- Conversion: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke conversion of some malformed CSS stylesheets. Closes tickets: 1901593.
- Conversion: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke processing of some PDB files with images. Closes tickets: 1901957.
- Conversion: Fix regression in calibre 5 in the handling of @import() rules in stylesheets that import from directories above themselves. Closes tickets: 1901278.
- Content server: Fix various controls on the book details page not working when viewing a random book. Closes tickets: 1901232, 1901230.
- Tag browser: Fix a crash when renaming a saved search to a value that already exists. Closes tickets: 1901273.
- Tag browser: Fix renaming of custom column with fixed set of values not working. Closes tickets: 1900921.
- Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke auto-sync of generated catalogs to devices. Closes tickets: 1901630.
- Fix setting rating via ebook-meta command line tool broken in calibre 5. Closes tickets: 1901113.
- When boolean columns are set to bistate, checking "show checkmarks" results in all non-boolean values being shown as false. Closes tickets: 1900099.
- Spell check: Fix using non UTF-8 dictionaries broken in calibre 5.
- Fix a rare issue where restarting calibre from within the program would fail.
- Version 5.4.2 fixes bugs in 5.4.0 that prevented calibre from starting on macOS and from choosing save file names on Windows.
Improved news sources
- Psychology Today
- Washington Post
- LifeHacker
- The Atlantic
- New York Review of Books