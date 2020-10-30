Software-update: Calibre 5.4.2

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.4 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In versie 5.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Windows: Allow adding of books to calibre from directories whose path length is larger than 260 characters. Closes tickets: 1900761.
  • Tag browser: Add an option in Preferences > Look & feel > Tag browser to allow the tag browser to get keyboard focus.
  • Tag browser: Allow editing the set of permissible values and colors for a custom column with fixed values, by right clicking on it.
  • Edit metadata dialog: Make most custom metadata controls use only a single line.
    Elide the names of custom columns that are longer than a fixed width, instead of using multiple lines. Configurable via Preferences > Tweaks > Edit metadata custom column label length.
  • Edit book: Remove unused CSS: Add an option to merge CSS rules that have identical properties.
  • Book details window: Double clicking on the cover now shows it in the default system image viewer. Closes tickets: 1901379.
  • News download: Allow passing username/password in feed URLs. Closes tickets: 1900874.
  • Open with: Allow renaming Open with applications. Closes tickets: 1900890.
Bug fixes
  • Viewer: Fix jumping to search result not always working in flow mode. Closes tickets: 1900868.
  • Get Books: Update Google and Gutenberg plugins for website changes.
  • Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcuts using ctrl+alt+letter key not working on windows. Closes tickets: 1900946.
  • Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcuts to shrink/grow selection not working. Closes tickets: 1900942.
  • Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcut to toggle highlights panel not working when the highlights panel is itself focused. Closes tickets: 1900938.
  • Viewer: handle editing of missing highlights more gracefully. Closes tickets: 1900358.
  • Drivers: Fix regression in calibre 5 that broke connecting to Sony devices. Closes tickets: 1901289.
  • Open with: On Linux when reading names from .desktop files, use the first matching language. Closes tickets: 1901276.
  • Conversion: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke conversion of some malformed CSS stylesheets. Closes tickets: 1901593.
  • Conversion: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke processing of some PDB files with images. Closes tickets: 1901957.
  • Conversion: Fix regression in calibre 5 in the handling of @import() rules in stylesheets that import from directories above themselves. Closes tickets: 1901278.
  • Content server: Fix various controls on the book details page not working when viewing a random book. Closes tickets: 1901232, 1901230.
  • Tag browser: Fix a crash when renaming a saved search to a value that already exists. Closes tickets: 1901273.
  • Tag browser: Fix renaming of custom column with fixed set of values not working. Closes tickets: 1900921.
  • Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke auto-sync of generated catalogs to devices. Closes tickets: 1901630.
  • Fix setting rating via ebook-meta command line tool broken in calibre 5. Closes tickets: 1901113.
  • When boolean columns are set to bistate, checking "show checkmarks" results in all non-boolean values being shown as false. Closes tickets: 1900099.
  • Spell check: Fix using non UTF-8 dictionaries broken in calibre 5.
  • Fix a rare issue where restarting calibre from within the program would fail.
  • Version 5.4.2 fixes bugs in 5.4.0 that prevented calibre from starting on macOS and from choosing save file names on Windows.
New news sources
  • title by author
Improved news sources
  • Psychology Today
  • Washington Post
  • LifeHacker
  • The Atlantic
  • New York Review of Books
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

+1Mike Wazowsky
30 oktober 2020 11:29
Misschien een beetje of topic maar ik ben een beetje aan het kijken naar Calibre om te zien welke voordelen dit nu heeft. Ik heb een paar boeken die ik via dit programma op mij PC wil hebben en vice versa op mijn Kobo e-reader wil zetten maar Calibre, of beter gezegd mijn pc, ziet mijn e-book niet.

Na wat zoeken was het enige wat ik tegenkwam dat ik mijn e-book moest resetten. Weet iemand of dit echt de enige optie is want hier heb ik voor een "test" weinig zin in.
+1Nord
@Mike Wazowsky30 oktober 2020 12:26
Er is hier ook een Kobo e-reader en deze werkt prima met Calibre, vanaf de start, dus nooit gereset. Ik herken wel dat Calibre de Kobo niet ziet, maar check even de 2 volgordes: eerst Calibre starten en dan Kobo aansluiten of andersom. Er moet een melding verschijnen op de Kobo hoe je deze wil gebruiken, kies dan "data overdracht". Kan ook nog aan kabel liggen, tenminste dat was hier best even zoeken voordat ik daar achter was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nord op 30 oktober 2020 12:28]

0Mike Wazowsky
@Nord31 oktober 2020 11:04
Bedankt voor de reacties. _/-\o_

Ik ben eerst maar eens begonnen met een andere USB kabel. De e-reader geeft aan dat hij een pc ziet en begint te laden maar in verkenner zie ik geen ebook of een ander apparaat. Ik denk dat ik dan eerst hier maar eens moet zoeken want het lijkt me dan logisch dat Calibre ook niks vindt.
+1Geim
@Mike Wazowsky30 oktober 2020 14:02
Hier 3 kobo's in huis. Niet een heeft problemen met Calibre.
Wel zorg ik dat de kobo in leesmodus is (dus uit de slaapstand) voordat ik hem koppel met mijn PC en dan, zoals @Nord aangeeft, de aanwijzing op de kobo volgen.
+1Jeldert
@Mike Wazowsky30 oktober 2020 14:03
Soms wil de gebruikte usb-kabel ook de boosdoener zijn. Zo heb ik 2 kabels waarmee de Kobo perfect oplaadt, maar bij synchroniseren wordt hij niet herkend door de laptop.
Met een andere usb-kabel gaat het wel goed.
+1ikweethetbeter
30 oktober 2020 07:57
Dit is de eerste calibre-update die fout ging!

Ik ging van versie 4.23 naar 5.4.0. Onderliggend is er overgestapt op Python 3, en dat is mogelijk het probleem. Hij start niet meer op. Maar ik vind het wel apart, ik update calibre vrij geregeld, toch zeker elke maand, meestal vaker, en om bij versie 5.4.0 te komen, zou dat minstens via 5.0, 5.1, 5.2 en 5.3 moeten zijn gegaan. Ik kan me bijna niet voorstellen dat ik 4 updates heb gemist!

Ik draai macOS Mojave 10.14.6, en heb gelukkig een TimeMachine backup. Ik heb de backup van een uur geleden teruggezet, en alles werkt weer.

Ik wacht wel minimaal tot versie 5.4.1 voordat ik weer een update ga installeren!
+1VincentvdBergh
@ikweethetbeter30 oktober 2020 20:52
Calibre kan je gewoon een cronjob voor maken. Er komen vaker updates dan dat sommige mensen van ondergoed wisselen.

Ik laat mijn linux bak elke week op zaterdag kijken of er een nieuwe update is.
0Gadget Freak
@VincentvdBergh31 oktober 2020 09:45
Ik start geregeld (bijna wekelijks) calibre om boeken bij te werken. Als er dan een pop-up is dat er een update is, dan installeer ik die. Werkt prima voor mij.
0Gadget Freak
@ikweethetbeter31 oktober 2020 09:43
Ik heb gisteren 5.4.1 geïnstalleerd op macOS en deze werkt prima. Ik zie nu dat 5.4.2 er ook al is...
+1mediumdry
30 oktober 2020 09:34
tot 5.3 geen problemen gehad. Na installatie 5.4 is het niet meer op te starten "this app cannot be executed" 5.3 teruggezet en het draait weer. Misschien iets raars aan de hand... Dit op macOS Mojave 10.14.6.
+1Gadget Freak
@mediumdry31 oktober 2020 09:46
Vanaf versie 5.4.1 werkt het weer onder macOS.
+1Nord
30 oktober 2020 09:54
Er is inmiddels een versie 5.4.1, deze start bij mij gewoon (macOS Catalina 10.15.7).
+11DMKIIN

@Nord30 oktober 2020 19:04
En 5.4.2 is inmiddels ook geland ;)

Version 5.4.2 fixes bugs in 5.4.0 that prevented calibre from starting on macOS and from choosing save file names on Windows.
0P_Tingen
30 oktober 2020 08:17
Bij de 5.0 versie (de overgang naar Python3) heb ik ook wel even gewacht, maar 5.1 heb ik zonder problemen geïnstalleerd vanaf 4.23.
0nocalimero
30 oktober 2020 10:34
Ik begrijp dat er nog geen nieuwe versie van de DeDRM plugin is die werkt met de nieuwere versies van Calibre (hoger dan 5.0).
Ik blijf dus nog even hangen op 4.23.
0TheMaurice
30 oktober 2020 11:18
Zoals gebruikelijk is er op vrijdag een Calibre update. Draait nu als een zonnetje bij mij :)

