Versie 5.4 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In versie 5.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Windows: Allow adding of books to calibre from directories whose path length is larger than 260 characters. Closes tickets: 1900761.

Tag browser: Add an option in Preferences > Look & feel > Tag browser to allow the tag browser to get keyboard focus.

Tag browser: Allow editing the set of permissible values and colors for a custom column with fixed values, by right clicking on it.

Edit metadata dialog: Make most custom metadata controls use only a single line.

Elide the names of custom columns that are longer than a fixed width, instead of using multiple lines. Configurable via Preferences > Tweaks > Edit metadata custom column label length. Edit book: Remove unused CSS: Add an option to merge CSS rules that have identical properties.

Book details window: Double clicking on the cover now shows it in the default system image viewer. Closes tickets: 1901379.

News download: Allow passing username/password in feed URLs. Closes tickets: 1900874.

Open with: Allow renaming Open with applications. Closes tickets: 1900890. Bug fixes Viewer: Fix jumping to search result not always working in flow mode. Closes tickets: 1900868.

Get Books: Update Google and Gutenberg plugins for website changes.

Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcuts using ctrl+alt+letter key not working on windows. Closes tickets: 1900946.

Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcuts to shrink/grow selection not working. Closes tickets: 1900942.

Viewer: Fix keyboard shortcut to toggle highlights panel not working when the highlights panel is itself focused. Closes tickets: 1900938.

Viewer: handle editing of missing highlights more gracefully. Closes tickets: 1900358.

Drivers: Fix regression in calibre 5 that broke connecting to Sony devices. Closes tickets: 1901289.

Open with: On Linux when reading names from .desktop files, use the first matching language. Closes tickets: 1901276.

Conversion: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke conversion of some malformed CSS stylesheets. Closes tickets: 1901593.

Conversion: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke processing of some PDB files with images. Closes tickets: 1901957.

Conversion: Fix regression in calibre 5 in the handling of @import() rules in stylesheets that import from directories above themselves. Closes tickets: 1901278.

Content server: Fix various controls on the book details page not working when viewing a random book. Closes tickets: 1901232, 1901230.

Tag browser: Fix a crash when renaming a saved search to a value that already exists. Closes tickets: 1901273.

Tag browser: Fix renaming of custom column with fixed set of values not working. Closes tickets: 1900921.

Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke auto-sync of generated catalogs to devices. Closes tickets: 1901630.

Fix setting rating via ebook-meta command line tool broken in calibre 5. Closes tickets: 1901113.

When boolean columns are set to bistate, checking "show checkmarks" results in all non-boolean values being shown as false. Closes tickets: 1900099.

Spell check: Fix using non UTF-8 dictionaries broken in calibre 5.

Fix a rare issue where restarting calibre from within the program would fail.

Version 5.4.2 fixes bugs in 5.4.0 that prevented calibre from starting on macOS and from choosing save file names on Windows. New news sources title by author Improved news sources Psychology Today

Washington Post

LifeHacker

The Atlantic

New York Review of Books