Versie 3.4.0 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

The Protobuf fields defined as google.protobuf.Timestamp type of Protobuf standard library can now be dissected as Wireshark fields of absolute time type.

The following features are new (or have been significantly updated) since version 3.3.0:

The Windows installers now ship with Npcap 1.00. They previously shipped with Npcap 0.9997.

The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.15.1. They previously shipped with Qt 5.12.8.

The following features are new (or have been significantly updated) since version 3.2.0:

Windows executables and installers are now signed using SHA-2 only.

Save RTP stream to .au supports any codec with 8000 Hz rate supported by Wireshark (shown in RTP player). If save of audio is not possible (unsupported codec or rate), silence of same length is saved and warning is shown.

Asynchronous DNS resolution is always enabled. As a result, the c-ares library is now a required dependency.

Protobuf fields can be dissected as Wireshark (header) fields that allows user input the full names of Protobuf fields or messages in Filter toolbar for searching.

Dissectors based on Protobuf can register themselves to a new 'protobuf_field' dissector table, which is keyed with the full names of fields, for further parsing fields of BYTES or STRING type.

Wireshark is able to decode, play, and save iLBC payload on platforms where the iLBC library is available.

Wireshark is able to decode, play, and save opus payload on platforms where the opus library is available.

“Decode As” entries can now be copied from other profiles using a button in the dialog.

sshdump can now be copied to multiple instances. Each instance will show up a different interface and will have its own profile.

The main window now supports a packet diagram view, which shows each packet as a textbook-style diagram.

Filter buttons (“Preferences → Filter Buttons”) can be grouped by using “//” as a path separator in the filter button label.

IPP Over USB packets can now be dissected and displayed

Arinc 615A (A615A)

Asphodel Protocol

AudioCodes Debug Recording (ACDR)

Bluetooth HCI ISO (BT HCI ISO)

Cisco MisCabling Protocol (MCP)

Community ID Flow Hashing (CommunityID)

DCE/RPC IRemoteWinspool SubSystem

(IREMOTEWINSPOOL)

Dynamic Link Exchange Protocol (DLEP)

EAP Generalized Pre-Shared Key (EAP-GPSK)

EAP Password Authenticated Exchange (EAP-PAX)

EAP Pre-Shared Key (EAP-PSK)

EAP Shared-secret Authentication and Key Establishment (EAP-SAKE)

Fortinet Single Sign-on (FSSO)

FTDI Multi-Protocol Synchronous Serial Engine (FTDI MPSSE)

Hypertext Transfer Protocol Version 3 (HTTP3)

ILDA Digital Network (IDN)

Java Debug Wire Protocol (JDWP)

LBM Stateful Resolution Service (LBMSRS)

Lithionics Battery Management

.NET Message Framing Protocol (MC-NMF)

.NET NegotiateStream Protocol (MS-NNS)

OBSAI UDP-based Communication Protocol (UDPCP)

Palo Alto Heartbeat Backup (PA-HB-Bak)

ScyllaDB RPC

Technically Enhanced Capture Module Protocol (TECMP)

Tunnel Extensible Authentication Protocol (TEAP)

UDP based FTP w/ multicast V5 (UFTP5)

USB Printer (USBPRINTER)

Too many protocols have been updated to list here.