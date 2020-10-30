Versie 13.3.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn enkele kleine problemen verholpen en wordt ffmpeg nu van een andere locatie opgehaald:
ShareX 13.3.0
Important announcement for Windows 7 users:
We updated .NET Framework version to 4.7.2 in the previous ShareX update. Microsoft recommends that a specific TLS version should not be hardcoded so that way the latest supported TLS protocols by the operating system can be used automatically. That is what we did too but then after our previous ShareX release we noticed even though Windows 7 supports TLS 1.2, it was still not using the latest version automatically and needed to hardcode TLS 1.2 in our code to support it. Therefore, due to the lack of TLS 1.2 support auto updater of ShareX is broken for Windows 7 users and ShareX must be updated manually from ShareX web site or you can download dev build inside ShareX app.
- Added image effects listing to after capture tasks sub menu
- Added menu icon size option to region capture
- Added lock menu option to region capture that way toolbar grips can be hidden
- Added duplicate button and hotkey
Ctrl+
Dto image editor
- In image editor show menu tooltips for task status
- Added option to swap
Enterkey behavior in annotation text input box
- Added arrow head direction option
- Added bayer scale option to GIF bayer dithering mode
- Screen record encoding progress is now shown in tray icon
- Added watch folder option to automatically move files to screenshots folder
- Added “Replace result URL using regular expression substitutions” option to task settings
- Added file compare support to “Hash check” tool
- Added clipboard viewer tool
- Created image effects web page which you can download example image effects, and also added link to it in image effects window
- When
.sxiefile opened, ask for enabling image effects if not already enabled
- Removed export/import buttons from image effects window, because packager button can be now used for exporting image effects
- Added “Color depth” image effect
- In “Image” image effect allow using
-1for absolute size to use 100% canvas size, so
-1width means 100% canvas width
- Added margin mode option to “Canvas” image effect
- Added context menu font option to theme settings
- Visual changes to hotkey tips in main window
- Added error message support to custom uploaders
- Added Japanese language support
- Removed
Qhotkey from region capture because users keep pressing it accidentally
- Added screen color picker format options to include 0-1 colors
$r1,
$g1,
$b1
- Added alternative screen color picker format, which can be used by
Ctrl+ click, default format is:
$r255, $g255, $b255
- Added screen color picker info text option, default format is:
RGB: $r255, $g255, $b255$nHex: $hex$nX: $x Y: $y
- Added maximum item limit option to history window
- Using custom text notification window now instead of Windows notification/balloon tip
- Added first time minimize to tray notification
- Added “DevMode” option to application settings advanced tab, this option enables some hidden features such as “Restart ShareX as admin” button in tray menu