ShareX 13.3.0

Versie 13.3.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn enkele kleine problemen verholpen en wordt ffmpeg nu van een andere locatie opgehaald:

Important announcement for Windows 7 users:

We updated .NET Framework version to 4.7.2 in the previous ShareX update. Microsoft recommends that a specific TLS version should not be hardcoded so that way the latest supported TLS protocols by the operating system can be used automatically. That is what we did too but then after our previous ShareX release we noticed even though Windows 7 supports TLS 1.2, it was still not using the latest version automatically and needed to hardcode TLS 1.2 in our code to support it. Therefore, due to the lack of TLS 1.2 support auto updater of ShareX is broken for Windows 7 users and ShareX must be updated manually from ShareX web site or you can download dev build inside ShareX app.