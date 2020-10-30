Software-update: ShareX 13.3.0

ShareX logo (80 pix)Versie 13.3.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn enkele kleine problemen verholpen en wordt ffmpeg nu van een andere locatie opgehaald:

Important announcement for Windows 7 users:
We updated .NET Framework version to 4.7.2 in the previous ShareX update. Microsoft recommends that a specific TLS version should not be hardcoded so that way the latest supported TLS protocols by the operating system can be used automatically. That is what we did too but then after our previous ShareX release we noticed even though Windows 7 supports TLS 1.2, it was still not using the latest version automatically and needed to hardcode TLS 1.2 in our code to support it. Therefore, due to the lack of TLS 1.2 support auto updater of ShareX is broken for Windows 7 users and ShareX must be updated manually from ShareX web site or you can download dev build inside ShareX app.

  • Added image effects listing to after capture tasks sub menu
  • Added menu icon size option to region capture
  • Added lock menu option to region capture that way toolbar grips can be hidden
  • Added duplicate button and hotkey Ctrl + D to image editor
  • In image editor show menu tooltips for task status
  • Added option to swap Enter key behavior in annotation text input box
  • Added arrow head direction option
  • Added bayer scale option to GIF bayer dithering mode
  • Screen record encoding progress is now shown in tray icon
  • Added watch folder option to automatically move files to screenshots folder
  • Added “Replace result URL using regular expression substitutions” option to task settings
  • Added file compare support to “Hash check” tool
  • Added clipboard viewer tool
  • Created image effects web page which you can download example image effects, and also added link to it in image effects window
  • When .sxie file opened, ask for enabling image effects if not already enabled
  • Removed export/import buttons from image effects window, because packager button can be now used for exporting image effects
  • Added “Color depth” image effect
  • In “Image” image effect allow using -1 for absolute size to use 100% canvas size, so -1 width means 100% canvas width
  • Added margin mode option to “Canvas” image effect
  • Added context menu font option to theme settings
  • Visual changes to hotkey tips in main window
  • Added error message support to custom uploaders
  • Added Japanese language support
  • Removed Q hotkey from region capture because users keep pressing it accidentally
  • Added screen color picker format options to include 0-1 colors $r1, $g1, $b1
  • Added alternative screen color picker format, which can be used by Ctrl + click, default format is: $r255, $g255, $b255
  • Added screen color picker info text option, default format is: RGB: $r255, $g255, $b255$nHex: $hex$nX: $x Y: $y
  • Added maximum item limit option to history window
  • Using custom text notification window now instead of Windows notification/balloon tip
  • Added first time minimize to tray notification
  • Added “DevMode” option to application settings advanced tab, this option enables some hidden features such as “Restart ShareX as admin” button in tray menu

ShareX

Versienummer 13.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ShareX
Download https://getsharex.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 7,52MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

29-12 ShareX 13.7.0 15
05-09 ShareX 13.6.0 1
05-'21 ShareX 13.5.0 6
12-'20 ShareX 13.4.0 0
10-'20 ShareX 13.3.0 11
09-'20 ShareX 13.2.1 6
08-'20 ShareX 13.2.0 2
03-'20 ShareX 13.1.0 1
08-'19 ShareX 13.0.1 0
02-'19 ShareX 12.4.1 22
Meer historie

Reacties (11)

+1P_Tingen
30 oktober 2020 10:19
Kende dit programma niet. Ik maak heel af en toe een filmpje voor mijn open source project, maar daar gebruikte ik tot nog toe een oude versie van FastStone capture voor die ook lichte videobewerking toestaat zoals tekst toevoegen, achteraf inzoomen, knippen en dat soort dingen. Hoe verhoudt dit programma zich tot FS?
+1breew
@P_Tingen30 oktober 2020 11:01
geen idee. Er zitten iig gene bewerkingsmogelijkheden in sharex (voor zoverr ik weet)..... met statische screenshots kun je voor kiezen om na vastleggen automatisch te openen in een editor naar keuze.. Ook kun je acties instellen, zoals een programma (+bestand) openen na vastleggen, gebaseerd op een variabele bestandsnaam van het screenshot/schermopname..
voor videobewerking gebruik ik openshot, en daar kan ik (net even 10 sec geprobeerd) denk ik geen bestanden mee openen vanaf de commandline.. dus geen directe koppeling met sharex mogelijk (denk ik). als jouw videoeditor dat wel onderstend, is het vast in te stellen..
+1Oon
@P_Tingen30 oktober 2020 11:06
Dat is niet waar ShareX voor bedoeld is. Je kan bij opnemen een regio kiezen (dit kan je hele scherm of zelfs meerdere schermen zijn) maar je hebt verder geen editor.

Bij screenshots heb je wel een volledige editor, waarmee je snel dingen kan blurren en tekst of vormen toe kan voegen (met opmaak). Wat ik zelf ook handig vind is het uitgebreide tools gedeelte:
[img]https://i.imgur.com/srZ3eaH.png[/img].

Voor opnemen heb je overigens de volgende opties:
[img]https://i.imgur.com/s6Y1e1Y.png[/img]
hierbij kan je dan instellen wat er met het bestand gebeurt (uploaden naar een host, je eigen FTP mapje, bestand opslaan, link kopiëren, bestand zelf kopiëren etc), zo heb ik een shortcut ctrl+shift+pgup voor uploaden naar mijn eigen domeinnaam en ctrl+shift+pgdn voor kopiëren naar klembord
+1breew
30 oktober 2020 09:58
gebruik dit al jaaaren.. fijnste schermschieter die ik toen kon vinden, en nog steeds erg tevreden..
+1PearlChoco
@breew30 oktober 2020 10:40
Pas dit jaar ontdekt, en ben er meteen verliefd op geworden!
+1MadCompie
30 oktober 2020 12:41
Vroeger gebruikte ik Greenshot ; later ShareX ontdekt die blijkbaar intern ook Greenshot gebruikte als editor. Nu hebben ze hun eigen editor. Gebruik dit nu al een paar jaar zonder problemen!
Ook geen commerciële licentie vereist👌
Ook animation mogelijk, via ffmpeg plugin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadCompie op 30 oktober 2020 12:42]

+1KoalaBear84
30 oktober 2020 12:58
Gebruikte eerst Greenshot, nu al jaar ofzo ShareX, voornamelijk even een videotje maken (screen recording) vind ik top, dit omdat het erg klein blijft t.o.v. andere tools die meteen MB/s gebruiken.

Er zit wel scrolling capture in, maar dat werkt zo te zien nog steeds niet met Edgium/Chrome. Mogelijk wel in andere programma's.

[Reactie gewijzigd door KoalaBear84 op 30 oktober 2020 12:59]

0lakemens
30 oktober 2020 11:21
Gaan we eens even uitproberen, zocht al een tijd naar een meer uitgebreide screen capture tool
0joost00719
@ZhuBaJie30 oktober 2020 10:25
Niks is safe. Als je wilt dat je pc veilig is, dan moet je de stekker eruit trekken en hem er niet meer in stoppen. Kun je ook niet gehackt worden.
0Oon
@ZhuBaJie30 oktober 2020 11:07
Ik zou dit een stuk meer vertrouwen dan bijv. Gyazo. ShareX staat je toe om naar een hele hoop hosts te uploaden, waarvan ze niet allemaal vol met advertenties zitten, en je hebt zelf hele fijne controle over wat waarheen gaat

