GParted Live 1.1.0-6

GParted logo (79 pix)Versie 1.1.0-6 van GParted live is uitgekomen. Met de Gnome Partition Editor is het mogelijk om een harde schijf te partitioneren en bestaande partities te wijzigen, bijvoorbeeld door een ander bestandssysteem in te stellen of de grootte te veranderen. Het programma is niet groot, maar meestal wordt het in de vorm van een live-cd uitgebracht, zodat het op vrijwel elke computer gebruikt kan worden. Dit programma is alweer een tijdje niet langsgekomen in de downloads, dus we laten de wijzigingen van het afgelopen jaar zien.

GParted live 1.1.0-6
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Oct/27).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.9.1-1.
GParted live 1.1.0-5
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jul/03).
  • Export linux_cmd and initrd_cmd in grub.cfg, i.e., make them as global variables so that the submenu can use that, too.
GParted live 1.1.0-3
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jul/01).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.7.6-1.
  • Bug fixed: version 1.1.0-2 i686 version failed to boot on 64-bit uEFI machine.
GParted live 1.1.0-2
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/17).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.6.14-2.
GParted live 1.1.0-1
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/21).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.4.13-1.
  • New upstream GParted 1.1.0. It's compiled with options --disable-libparted-dmraid --disable-doc.
GParted live 1.1.0-beta1-3
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/14).
  • New upstream GParted 1.1.0-beta1. It's compiled with options --disable-libparted-dmraid --disable-doc.
  • Fix an issue about makeboot.sh which failed to run.
GParted live 1.1.0-beta1-1
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.
    This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/12).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.4.8-1.
  • New upstream GParted 1.1.0-beta1. It's compiled with new dependence gtkmm3 and with options --disable-libparted-dmraid --disable-doc.

Versienummer 1.1.0-6
Releasestatus Final
Website GParted
Download http://gparted.sourceforge.net/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 379,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties

+1Magic Power
30 oktober 2020 12:13
Als ik partities in moet delen, gebruik ik altijd Gparted. Heerlijk programma. Deze LiveCD van Gparted heb ik in principe wel in mijn toolbox, maar ik vind het makkelijker om gewoon een fullblown LiveCD te starten, dan heb ik ook gelijk de mogelijkheid om naast partitioneren ook dingen op internet op te zoeken ofzo.
+1delphium
@Magic Power30 oktober 2020 14:09
Gparted live is ook een full blown Linux (debian als ik het goed heb). Je kunt daar dus alles mee.
+1TheMaurice
@delphium31 oktober 2020 15:05
Inderdaad, heb het pas nog gebruikt voor een server migratie omdat de cli-tools smartctl, badblocks, dd en diff gewoon beschikbaar zijn in de command line.
+1Fopper21
30 oktober 2020 11:32
Dit gaat niet over GParted, maar over de live CD/USB/etc
Voor GParted 1.10 (20 januari 2020) was de release note:
Key changes include:

Fix error when moving locked LUKS-encrypted partition
Switch to faster minfo and mdir to read FAT16/32 usage
Calculate JFS size accurately
Recognise ATARAID members and detect their busy status
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Fopper2130 oktober 2020 11:35
Je hebt gelijk, ik heb de tekst erop aangepast.
+1teek2
30 oktober 2020 12:00
Mijn go-to partition editor en formatter. Onmisbaar imo. Is er ook zoiets voor Windows? Ik gebruik zelf altijd linux waar er wel wat alternatieven zijn zoals Gnome Discs. Wat ik wel mis is exfat support, toch altijd de beste keuze als je Win/Linux/macOS support wilt en bestanden die groter zijn dan 4GB (als je die laatste vereiste niet hebt dan kun je voor fat32 gaan).

Dat screenshot haha, heerlijk 90's, vast op Gnome 2 nog, met een custom theme :)

0dnrb
@teek230 oktober 2020 12:09
Dat zit standaard in windows. In het zoek veld ff Disk Management inkloppen. Ms heeft ooit partition magic gekocht. De look and feel is nog steeds hetzelfde.
+1Magic Power
@dnrb30 oktober 2020 14:27
Het probleem van de partitie-editor in Windows is voornamelijk dat je alleen een partitie simpel kunt aanpassen op al bestaande systemen. Een nieuw systeem partitioneren, of wat geavanceerdere functies doen lukt daar niet mee.
0vanderaalst
@dnrb30 oktober 2020 12:33
Waar baseer je dat op Partition Magic is van Symantec, niet van MS
0dnrb
@vanderaalst30 oktober 2020 13:37
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PartitionMagic
0rob12424
@dnrb30 oktober 2020 14:29
Je moet je eigen link beter lezen ;) Symantec is gestopt met aanbieden. Ze hebben het nooit verkocht aan Microsoft.

Microsoft biedt wel een alternatief aan. ;)
0xFeverr
@teek230 oktober 2020 12:08
Ik gebruik op Windows Minitool Partition Wizard. Ook een aanrader.
+1Henri Brands
30 oktober 2020 12:04
Op de downloadpagina wordt een raar kleurenschema gebruikt waardoor ik geen enkele downloadlink zag.
Door 'Control-A' te gebruiken zag ik de links wel.
Je kunt je webpagina ook iets te veel 'opleuken' wat helaas ten koste gaat van de bruikbaarheid: zwarte tekst op lichte achtergrond werkt toch nog steeds het duidelijkst.
0mennoo
30 oktober 2020 11:44
Ik gebruik gparted al jaren maar nooit geweten dat gparted voor " Gnome Partition Editor" stond ;)
+1Magic Power
@mennoo30 oktober 2020 14:20
Linux programma's die met een (losse) G of K starten zijn meestal Gnome of KDE programma's. Van oudsher was bij Gnome en zeker bij KDE programma's de 1e letter respectievelijk een G of een K, maar volgens mij is dat de laatste tijd wat minder geworden.

