Versie 1.1.0-6 van GParted live is uitgekomen. Met de Gnome Partition Editor is het mogelijk om een harde schijf te partitioneren en bestaande partities te wijzigen, bijvoorbeeld door een ander bestandssysteem in te stellen of de grootte te veranderen. Het programma is niet groot, maar meestal wordt het in de vorm van een live-cd uitgebracht, zodat het op vrijwel elke computer gebruikt kan worden. Dit programma is alweer een tijdje niet langsgekomen in de downloads, dus we laten de wijzigingen van het afgelopen jaar zien.

GParted live 1.1.0-6 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Oct/27).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Oct/27). Linux kernel was updated to 5.9.1-1. GParted live 1.1.0-5 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jul/03).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jul/03). Export linux_cmd and initrd_cmd in grub.cfg, i.e., make them as global variables so that the submenu can use that, too. GParted live 1.1.0-3 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jul/01).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jul/01). Linux kernel was updated to 5.7.6-1.

Bug fixed: version 1.1.0-2 i686 version failed to boot on 64-bit uEFI machine. GParted live 1.1.0-2 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/17).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/17). Linux kernel was updated to 5.6.14-2. GParted live 1.1.0-1 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/21).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/21). Linux kernel was updated to 5.4.13-1.

New upstream GParted 1.1.0. It's compiled with options --disable-libparted-dmraid --disable-doc. GParted live 1.1.0-beta1-3 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/14).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/14). New upstream GParted 1.1.0-beta1. It's compiled with options --disable-libparted-dmraid --disable-doc.

Fix an issue about makeboot.sh which failed to run. GParted live 1.1.0-beta1-1 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/12).

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jan/12). Linux kernel was updated to 5.4.8-1.

New upstream GParted 1.1.0-beta1. It's compiled with new dependence gtkmm3 and with options --disable-libparted-dmraid --disable-doc.