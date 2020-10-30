Versie 2.5.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Bugfixes
Improvements
- Picard-1987 - Special variables
%_multiartist%,
%_pregap%,
%_datatrack%and
%_totalalbumtracks%missing after files got matched to a track
- Picard-1988 - Aborts if directory scan finds a directory which cannot be read
- Picard-1989 - Auto-sizing does not work right on first column
- Picard-1990 - Case-only changes to file names are not applied on Windows if running with Python >= 3.8
- Picard-1985 - Support chorus master recording relationships as "performer:chorus master" instead of second conductor
- Picard-1995 - Add command line parameter
--no-playerto disable media player
- Picard-1997 - Reduce performance impact of fingerprinting column