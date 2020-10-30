Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.5.1

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.5.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bugfixes
  • Picard-1987 - Special variables %_multiartist%, %_pregap%, %_datatrack% and %_totalalbumtracks% missing after files got matched to a track
  • Picard-1988 - Aborts if directory scan finds a directory which cannot be read
  • Picard-1989 - Auto-sizing does not work right on first column
  • Picard-1990 - Case-only changes to file names are not applied on Windows if running with Python >= 3.8
Improvements
  • Picard-1985 - Support chorus master recording relationships as "performer:chorus master" instead of second conductor
  • Picard-1995 - Add command line parameter --no-player to disable media player
  • Picard-1997 - Reduce performance impact of fingerprinting column

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.5.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: MusicBrainz

MusicBrainz Picard

Reacties (2)

+1Hannes59
31 oktober 2020 09:58
" Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. "

Hmmmm. Ik gebruik geen Picard om mijn muziek collectie te voor zien van tags. Mp3Tag voel doet aan mijn wensen en ik kan zelf invullen wat ik wil. Zonder luxe....... Ik heb Picard wel eens gekeken, maar je moet bijna een 3 daagse cursus volgen om het te snappen.........Maar, dat kan ook aan mij liggen. :)
+1Hooker
@Hannes5931 oktober 2020 13:30
Het valt best wel mee hoor, maar het is zeker de moeite waard! Eenmaal instellen en dan is het:
1. Bestanden erin slepen
2. Lookup of Scan
3. Save klikken

Het beste wat je overigens kan doen is even de standaard manier van tags en bestanden wegschrijven van MusicBrainz accepteren. Dan hoef je alleen nog maar het pad aan te passen :).

