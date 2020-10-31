Versie 5.10.0 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. Sinds versie 5.9.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.10.0:
- Added support for Windows 10 version 20H2 (October 2020 Update, build 19042).
- Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB4580364 of Windows 10 version 2004.
- Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB4580386 of Windows 10 version 1909.
- Improved support for UWP apps, now settings such as grouping are applied immediately, no need to restart the apps.
- Fixed: closing a UWP window could cause the app to re-open.
- Fixed: if more than one instance of the same UWP app was open, and if grouping was disabled with labels hidden, only the first instance had a visible icon.
- If dark system theme is used, don't use a custom background to keep the text readable.
- Changed default installation folder to %LocalAppData%\Programs.