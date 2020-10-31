Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds release 3401 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3408 Process measure: Made some internal improvements to the Process measure to eliminate a background thread and improve efficiency.

FileView plugin: Corrected an issue where embedded icons in .url internet shortcuts were not being detected properly.

String meter: Fixed a bug where an Inline Setting of Shadow was not being handled correctly if the meter was in a Container. Revision 3404 WebParser measure: Fixed a long-standing bug where numeric values of child measures were not reset to zero between updates, which could cause a value to stay when the remote resource changed from having a value to not having a value. Revision 3403 Process measure: Changed the Process functionality from a plugin to an internal measure. This also corrects an issue with "timing" when instances of Process was used in multiple skins.

InlineSetting: Corrected an issue where a dynamic change to the offsets or blur of InlineSetting=Shadow was not being applied.