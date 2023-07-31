Versie 4.5.18 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed Game Mode: Show tray icon if all skins are unloaded.

Game Mode: Allow !Quit bang to work from the command line while in Game Mode.

Languages: Updated localization strings for Vietnamese, Swedish, Portuguese (Portugal), Estonian, Greek, Hungarian.

Inline lua: Increase stack size if needed.

Update Check: Added minimum Windows checking when updating, to prevent Rainmeter from downloading a new Rainmeter version that is incompatible with the users system.

Mouse Actions: Fix skin meter MouseLeaveAction being delayed when skin is draggable and global

Default illustro Suite: Update Network.ini.

Rainmeter: Fix cursor changing to a hand when a meter has a mouse wheel action.

Rainmeter: Fixed an issue with OnWakeAction on systems that utilize Connected Standby.

WiFi Status: Added WiFiInfoType support for Wifi 7 (802.11be). Fixed Manage Dialog: Fix dialog global draggable checkbox not updating state when toggling via tray icon.