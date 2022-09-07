Versie 4.5.14 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed Lua: Allow the Lua Update() function to return 2 values (number and string). The order is unimportant. Example: return 'twenty-five', 25

String meter/Inline shadow: Treat the shadow drawing surface as the size of the meter itself instead of using the underlying bitmap of the skin's bounds (in case SkinWidth/Height is truncating the drawing of the meter).

C# Plugins: Use latest ilasm.exe in DLLExporter (Issue #310)

This fixes assembly errors when using latest .NET Framework libraries in your plugin.

Rainmeter: Convert font enumeration from Gdiplus to DirectWrite.

Note: This is just for logging purposes and does not change any font loading for the String meter. In general, this will log more font families since font faces will now be included in the list. Also: In debug mode, this will also enumerate any fonts loaded with LocalFont and the fonts in "@Resources\Fonts" folder when a skin loads. This will help skin authors find the correct font name to use with the FontFace option.

GameMode: Tweak the logic when Rainmeter exits while in game mode. See Forum Thread for details.

SkinInstaller: Adjust the enabled/disabled state of some GUI elements.

The "Load included layout" / "Load included skins" checkbox will now become disabled and unchecked if the entire group (Skins or Layouts) is unchecked. This prevents the attempted loading of a non-installed skin/layout once Rainmeter re-starts. Note: The last checked state of the "Load included layout" / "Load included skins" checkbox will be remembered in case any of the Skins/Layout groups checkboxes get enabled again. This "remembering" only happens while the SkinInstaller is open, and is NOT persistent. The "Install" button will now be disabled if all items in the list are unchecked. Fixed Rainmeter: Fixed a typo in Internet.cpp (Issue #306).

Dialogs: Fix icon loading. See Forum Thread for details.

Skin: Fixed issue where the incorrect monitor was selected when using the monitor flag on WindowY only (not defined on WindowX). See Forum Thread for details.

GeneralImage: Fixed "ImageCrop" formula parsing. See Forum Thread for details.

Rainmeter: Fixed bug with random number generators.