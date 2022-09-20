Software-update: Rainmeter 4.5.16

Rainmeter logo (75 pix) Versie 4.5.15 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen en de dag erna is ook meteen een opvolger verschenen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Rainmeter 4.5.16 - Revision 3687

Fixed
  • Rainmeter: Fixed some crashing issues caused by the 4.5.15 release.
  • NowPlaying: Corrected a crash issue and a SetPosition issue.
Changed
  • Languages: Updated localization strings for Ukrainian and Arabic.
  • Plugins: Only log the loading and unloading of plugins in Debug mode.

Rainmeter 4.5.15 - Revision 3678

Added
  • SysInfo: Added "SysInfoType=OS_PRODUCT_NAME". This retrieves "ProductName" from the registry from "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion". Note that this entry is currently incorrect in all versions of Windows 11, and Rainmeter will correct for this and return the proper value.
Changed
  • Measures: In debug mode, display a warning log message when the MinValue and MaxValue are the same or if MaxValue is less than MinValue.
  • Platform detection: The "Version" value that is used for the About/Version dialog and the log has been changed to show the non-numerical "DisplayVersion" over the "ReleaseId" from the registry. (for instance: 21H2 rather than 2009). Also, added detection of "Windows Server 2022".
  • Languages: Updated localization strings for Finnish, Portuguese (Brazil), Italian.
Fixed
  • WifiStatus: Corrected an issue with a missing .dll Windows file that could cause crashing on Windows Server systems.
  • Histogram / Line meters: Corrected some issues with MinValue/MaxValue being properly applied to the meters.
Rainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeldRainmeter voorbeeld
Versienummer 4.5.16.3687
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.5.16.3687/Rainmeter-4.5.16.exe
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Rainmeter

youridv1 20 september 2022 09:58
Also, added detection of "Windows Server 2022"
De gedachte van iemand die rainmeter installeert op een server ;(
Dograver @youridv120 september 2022 10:39
Zo gek is dat niet.
Het hoeft niet met alle pracht en praal, maar basic server info zoals hostname, IP adres, schijfruimte etc kan heel nuttig zijn.
TheVivaldi @Dograver20 september 2022 11:42
Op Windows is het inderdaad niet zo heel gek, maar vertel dat niet aan Linux-admins, want de meeste van hen willen geen grafisch spul op hun servers. :P
DarthKZ @TheVivaldi20 september 2022 19:47
Haha so true!
youridv1 @Dograver20 september 2022 13:33
Daar zijn veel betere/lichtere tools voor te krijgen... Als je server gemanaged wordt ipv een enkel home servertje gebeurt dat sowieso al in je pakketje

Dograver @youridv120 september 2022 20:37
Ongetwijfeld, in de reactie wordt ook BGinfo al geopperd.
Welke wijzelf ook in het verleden wel gebruikt hebben.
Het gaat er ook niet om dat het moet, maar dat het kan.

Alle opties open houden ;)

batjes @youridv120 september 2022 10:26
Heeft wel meerwaarde. BgInfo was/is ook behoorlijk populair om in 1 oogopslag na het inloggen te kunnen zien of een disk (bijna) vol zit of whatever.
Hakker @youridv120 september 2022 14:52
Hoezo niet het is zuinig in zijn resources en je kan het ook heel simpel houden.
maali 20 september 2022 14:28
gebruik 't al jaren. ironie is dat je hele mooie skins kunt maken, maar mijne is zo saai, lelijk en zakelijk dat 't net eoa console prompt is :D maar ik kijk er vaak naar op mijn tweede scherm als iets aan 't inladen is ofzo of iets duurt te lang

