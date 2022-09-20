Versie 4.5.15 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen en de dag erna is ook meteen een opvolger verschenen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Rainmeter 4.5.16 - Revision 3687 Fixed Rainmeter: Fixed some crashing issues caused by the 4.5.15 release.

NowPlaying: Corrected a crash issue and a SetPosition issue. Changed Languages: Updated localization strings for Ukrainian and Arabic.

Plugins: Only log the loading and unloading of plugins in Debug mode. Rainmeter 4.5.15 - Revision 3678 Added SysInfo: Added "SysInfoType=OS_PRODUCT_NAME". This retrieves "ProductName" from the registry from "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion". Note that this entry is currently incorrect in all versions of Windows 11, and Rainmeter will correct for this and return the proper value. Changed Measures: In debug mode, display a warning log message when the MinValue and MaxValue are the same or if MaxValue is less than MinValue.

Platform detection: The "Version" value that is used for the About/Version dialog and the log has been changed to show the non-numerical "DisplayVersion" over the "ReleaseId" from the registry. (for instance: 21H2 rather than 2009). Also, added detection of "Windows Server 2022".

Languages: Updated localization strings for Finnish, Portuguese (Brazil), Italian. Fixed WifiStatus: Corrected an issue with a missing .dll Windows file that could cause crashing on Windows Server systems.

Histogram / Line meters: Corrected some issues with MinValue/MaxValue being properly applied to the meters.