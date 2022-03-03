Versie 4.5.12 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Changed
- Inline Lua: Added the parameter type
nil.
- MouseActionCursorName: Added various cursor options. See Change Announcements for details.
- Lua GetOption: The
GetOptionfunction for measure / meter objects will now accept an additional optional boolean parameter called
bReplaceMeasures, that when
falsewill not replace any section variables before retrieving that option.
Fixed
- Inline Lua: Allow for parameter types
true,
false, and
nilto be case-insensitive in the skin ini file (does not apply to the lua script).
- VS2022: Updated the project to use the latest Visual Studio 2022 for development
Removed
- Custom Plugin functions: Matching leading and trailing quotes (double and single) will now be stripped from each parameter before being sent to the plugin.
- Inline Lua: Corrected a rare parsing issue when using the measure/meter
GetOption.
- Inline Lua: Numeric parameters starting with
(are now run through the Rainmeter math parser before being sent to the lua script.
- NowPlaying: Removed LyricWikia parsing from
Lyricsoption.