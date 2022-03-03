Software-update: Rainmeter 4.5.12

Rainmeter logo (75 pix) Versie 4.5.12 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • Inline Lua: Added the parameter type nil.
  • MouseActionCursorName: Added various cursor options. See Change Announcements for details.
  • Lua GetOption: The GetOption function for measure / meter objects will now accept an additional optional boolean parameter called bReplaceMeasures, that when false will not replace any section variables before retrieving that option.
Changed
  • Inline Lua: Allow for parameter types true, false, and nil to be case-insensitive in the skin ini file (does not apply to the lua script).
  • VS2022: Updated the project to use the latest Visual Studio 2022 for development
Fixed
  • Custom Plugin functions: Matching leading and trailing quotes (double and single) will now be stripped from each parameter before being sent to the plugin.
  • Inline Lua: Corrected a rare parsing issue when using the measure/meter GetOption.
  • Inline Lua: Numeric parameters starting with ( are now run through the Rainmeter math parser before being sent to the lua script.
Removed
  • NowPlaying: Removed LyricWikia parsing from Lyrics option.
Versienummer 4.5.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.5.12.3616/Rainmeter-4.5.12.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,36MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-03-2022 19:19
3 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

03-03-2022 • 19:19

3 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Rainmeter

Update-historie

24-03 Rainmeter 4.5.13 0
03-03 Rainmeter 4.5.12 3
13-02 Rainmeter 4.5.11 3
02-02 Rainmeter 4.5.10 0
30-01 Rainmeter 4.5.9 1
31-12 Rainmeter 4.5.8 17
11-12 Rainmeter 4.5.7 0
30-11 Rainmeter 4.5.6 5
17-11 Rainmeter 4.5.5 1
04-10 Rainmeter 4.5.4 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Rainmeter

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1markwingens
4 maart 2022 08:30
De screenshots zien er altijd super gaaf uit, maar sommige skins kan ik mijzelf niet mee zien werken.
Op dit moment gebruik ik alleen de honeycomb om een paar "shortcuts" op mijn desktop te kunnen tonen.

Heeft iemand nog gave bruikbare voorbeelden van Rainmeter?
+2Cybergamer
@markwingens4 maart 2022 13:19
https://tweakers.net/i/0A...BlX7kBG3.jpg?f=user_large

https://tweakers.net/i/11...Bj8j2LAX.png?f=user_large

Inmiddels is de voorkant van de kast geheel dicht/zwart, wat het geheel veel mooier/rustiger maakt.
(en recent wat wijzigingen gemaakt voor informatie). En met Wallpaper Engine geeft het geheel echt een 'levend gevoel' door de geanimeerde achtergrond.

UPDATE: Hier een linkje van de laatste foto: https://tweakers.net/i/yj...w5vj3OUO.jpg?f=user_large

@markwingens Dank je wel! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybergamer op 4 maart 2022 23:27]

+1markwingens
@Cybergamer4 maart 2022 14:52
Ja dat is zeker een functie die in zo'n geval nuttig is. Het ziet er trouwens strak uit!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee