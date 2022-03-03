Versie 4.5.12 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added Inline Lua: Added the parameter type nil .

. MouseActionCursorName: Added various cursor options. See Change Announcements for details.

Lua GetOption: The GetOption function for measure / meter objects will now accept an additional optional boolean parameter called bReplaceMeasures , that when false will not replace any section variables before retrieving that option. Changed Inline Lua: Allow for parameter types true , false , and nil to be case-insensitive in the skin ini file (does not apply to the lua script).

, , and to be case-insensitive in the skin ini file (does not apply to the lua script). VS2022: Updated the project to use the latest Visual Studio 2022 for development Fixed Custom Plugin functions: Matching leading and trailing quotes (double and single) will now be stripped from each parameter before being sent to the plugin.

Inline Lua: Corrected a rare parsing issue when using the measure/meter GetOption .

. Inline Lua: Numeric parameters starting with ( are now run through the Rainmeter math parser before being sent to the lua script. Removed NowPlaying: Removed LyricWikia parsing from Lyrics option.