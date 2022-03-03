Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.5 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in this 4.5.5: Security Advisor Improved experience for Free Users

Anti-Exploit: MS Access Detections with Access Shield Disabled

Performance enhancements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Restart Required tray notification is cut

MB4 Tray icons freezing or crashing

Shield image on the RTP card has a wrong width for Free user

MBAM crash after deactivation (MWAC.sys verifier is enabled)

Security Advisor displays incorrect firewall status

Chrome updates monitor tooltip temporarily not adjusted to a new text when changing statuses

Fixed: Several more Minor UI issues