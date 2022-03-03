Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.5 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New in this 4.5.5:
- Security Advisor
- Improved experience for Free Users
- Anti-Exploit: MS Access Detections with Access Shield Disabled
- Performance enhancements
Some Issues now addressed:
- Fixed: Restart Required tray notification is cut
- MB4 Tray icons freezing or crashing
- Shield image on the RTP card has a wrong width for Free user
- MBAM crash after deactivation (MWAC.sys verifier is enabled)
- Security Advisor displays incorrect firewall status
- Chrome updates monitor tooltip temporarily not adjusted to a new text when changing statuses
- Fixed: Several more Minor UI issues