Versies 27.2.2 en 27.2.3 van OBS Studio zijn kort na elkaar uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Sinds versie 27.2.1 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
27.2.3 Hotfix Changes
27.2.2 Hotfix Changes
- Fixed a bug where the virtual camera on Windows wouldn't display properly
- Fixed a bug where the preview would freeze, and the stream could disconnect
- Fixed a random crash that could happen on shutdown when using scripts
- Fixed a crash that could happen in Firefox/Chrome when using the virtual camera on Windows
- Fixed a crash on startup related to audio capture on Windows
- Fixed compilation on FreeBSD
- Fixed an issue where menu options in the Edit menu (like "Reset Transform") would be wrongly grayed out, also causing certain shortcuts to fail
- Fixed .cube LUT files not working on macOS/Linux with certain non-english languages
- Fixed an issue where FFmpeg dependencies would still be breaking third-party plugins on macOS