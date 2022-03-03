Software-update: OBS Studio 27.2.3

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versies 27.2.2 en 27.2.3 van OBS Studio zijn kort na elkaar uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Sinds versie 27.2.1 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

27.2.3 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed a bug where the virtual camera on Windows wouldn't display properly
27.2.2 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed a bug where the preview would freeze, and the stream could disconnect
  • Fixed a random crash that could happen on shutdown when using scripts
  • Fixed a crash that could happen in Firefox/Chrome when using the virtual camera on Windows
  • Fixed a crash on startup related to audio capture on Windows
  • Fixed compilation on FreeBSD
  • Fixed an issue where menu options in the Edit menu (like "Reset Transform") would be wrongly grayed out, also causing certain shortcuts to fail
  • Fixed .cube LUT files not working on macOS/Linux with certain non-english languages
  • Fixed an issue where FFmpeg dependencies would still be breaking third-party plugins on macOS

OBS Studio

Versienummer 27.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.2.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-03-2022 • 14:33

Bron: OBS Studio

OBS Studio

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+14+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Hans RS
4 maart 2022 08:40
Mooi programma, maar ik krijg met geen mogelijkheid geluid bij aansluiten camera, wel beeld ( ik gebruik daarvoor een AV to USB 2.0 stick ).
Heeft er iemand nog tips hiervoor?
groet Hans
+1zojammerhe
@Hans RS4 maart 2022 10:31
Is het geluid in Windows(?) wel zichtbaar/selecteerbaar?
In OBS onder "Sources" het plusje drukken en dan Audio-input Capture kiezen.
Wat voor AV to USB stick is het?
0Hans RS
@zojammerhe17 maart 2022 09:33
Hoi, Sorry dat ik zo laat reageer, het is niet zichtbaar , er staat geen merk op ook niet in de user manual.
Had hem bij Amazon besteld, als ik in OBS VLC selecteer zie ik wel geluid in de balk, maar indien ik de Sony camera aansluit gaat wel het videobeeld te voorschijn komen maar de geluidsbalken blijven dood.
nog bedankt voor Uw tips.
Groet Hans
0zojammerhe
@Hans RS17 maart 2022 21:54
Geen probleem, ik denk dat je dan wellciht een driver-issue hebt, mocht er helemaal geen audio binnenkomen. Wat je nog zou kunnen proberen als je de mogelijkheid hebt, om het eens met Linux te proberen, wellicht dat die wel de audio kan aanspreken. Dat is dan wel hoofdstuk 2.. misschien een vage kennis die je erbij kan helpen? Of op zoek naar een andere capture-device.
+1beerse
@Hans RS4 maart 2022 10:50
Misschien moet je geluid geheel apart aansturen. Het is afhankelijk van je platform, de hardware en de drivers hoe het in detail uit komt, maar in de regel wordt geluid apart verwerkt door het besturingssysteem en ook door obs.
0Vinnie2k
@Hans RS5 maart 2022 09:51
In de settings kan je audioapparatuur selecteren voor gebruik. Je kan evt een pb sturen als je meer info wilt
+1Leipi35
4 maart 2022 23:55
Ik gebruik een logitech c920 web camera
En hier had ik ook geen geluid.
Kreeg toen de tip dat ik een zogenaamde virtuele
Audio cable moest installeren.
Dit was voor mij de oplossing.
https://download.vb­audio.com/Download_CABLE/HiFiCableAsioBridgeSetup_v1007.zip

