De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.3.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 7.3 maakt het onder meer mogelijk om hyperlinks aan vormen (shapes) te koppelen en de veranderingen die zijn aangebracht, worden beter bijgehouden. Ook kunnen we prestatieverbeteringen verwachten en de gebruikelijke verbeteringen met betrekking to het importeren en exporteren van Microsoft Office-bestanden. Versie 7.3.1 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende drie releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 98 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.1 RC1
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.1 RC2
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.1 RC3
