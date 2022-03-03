Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen uit versie 386.5 voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New:
  • Added support for the RT-AC68U V4. All RT-AC68U models are using a combined firmware file (like stock firmware), with both firmwares within the samae file.
  • Added support for the GT-AXE11000.
  • Added config option for the Boost key on GT models. The option can be found on the Administration -> System page.
  • Basic IPv6 support for TQoS (Kevin Bracey)
Updated:
  • Merged with GPL 386_46065.
  • Reverted dnsmasq from 2.86 to 2.85.
  • miniupnpd to 2.3.0.
  • avahi to 0.8 + a few backports.
Changed:
  • Improved accuracy of overhead parameters in Traditional QoS (Kevin Bracey)
  • Report download stats for TQoS (Kevin Bracey)
  • Report DFS scanning state for both 5 GHz bands if appropriate on tri-band models
  • Enabled pass_persist support in net-snmp.
Fixed:
  • Various TQoS issues (Kevin Bracey)
  • enabling/disabling 802.11b rates wouldn't get saved to nvram.
  • netatalk failing to load extensions.
  • Large swapfiles reported the incorrect size on the Tools page (Kevin Bracey)
  • User accounts would not show as connected on the OpenVPN server username list if a remote client connected over IPv6.
  • Earlier syslog content was missing on RT-AX86U and RT-AX68U after a reboot.
  • WAN monitoring could fail if using IPv6 and DNS Rebind protection was enabled.
  • RT-AX86U syslog could be truncated after a reboot.
  • Toggling FTP WAN access without applying settings wouldn't reconfigure the FTP server properly.
  • Non-functionning TrendMicro features on the RT-AX68U and RT-AX86U (reverted kernel components to the previous version).

Reacties (17)

+1Zorian

3 maart 2022 12:47
Nog steeds geen support voor de AX82U. ;( Waarom wordt dat model toch steeds excluded maar de 2 modellen eromheen zijn wel supported?
+2Glassertje
@Zorian3 maart 2022 13:04
Nog steeds geen support voor de AX82U. ;( Waarom wordt dat model toch steeds excluded maar de 2 modellen eromheen zijn wel supported?
Er is een andere ontwikkelaar die Merlin bouwt voor deze versie. Zie het snbforums.
+1Zorian

@Glassertje3 maart 2022 13:28
Helaas is dat zo te zien voor de DSL versie, ik heb de gewone versie. (RT-AX82U)

//Edit: Blijkbaar is het gewone model verstopt op de downloadpagina, draai inmiddels op die firmware! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zorian op 3 maart 2022 13:40]

+1Glassertje
@Zorian3 maart 2022 14:27
Mooi dat het werkt. Veel plezier ermee. :)
+1CH4OS
3 maart 2022 09:45
Vanavond of binnenkort maar eens updaten, ik gebruik nog altijd een AC68U. Geen idee welke variant, wel een oudje, maar eentje die de zogenaamde 'antenne mod' niet meer kon. Meermaals geprobeerd destijds (zou een beter bereik/ontvangst geven), maar mocht helaas bij mij niet baten.

Binnenkort ga ik de oude trouwe router echter wel vervangen, nu de providers verplicht zijn om andere apparatuur toe te staan als eindpunt. Hiervoor heb ik ook een topic op het forum, waar de voortgang wordt bijgehouden en zoveel mogelijk informatie (met uiteindelijk zelfs de configuratie zoveel mogelijk te delen): [project] Eigen router setup maken en instellen van A tot Z. Helaas nog niet veel voortgang momenteel, alle hulp is welkom! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 3 maart 2022 09:45]

+1LandnHoning
@CH4OS3 maart 2022 11:52
Ik heb mijn Tele2 VDSL router "naar buiten gegooid" (in DMZ modus gezet) zodat mijn Asus RT-AC87U alle netwerktaken en firewall afhandeld.

Huidige Firmware Version:384.13_1
Upgraden betekend downtime hetgeen een drempel is. De vraag is of het de moeite waard is...
+1CH4OS
@LandnHoning3 maart 2022 12:37
Niet upgraden kan betekenen dat je vatbaar bent voor aanvallen van buiten af omdat je oude(re) software gebruikt. De vraag is hoe belangrijk die downtime dan voor je is, wetende dat er mogelijke gaten in de software zitten.
+1Call of Duty
@CH4OS3 maart 2022 13:59
Ik zie echter geen CVE's opgelost in deze release, of dit dat in die 'merged with GPL 386_46065' zitten?
+1CH4OS
@Call of Duty3 maart 2022 14:09
Geen idee, maar ik weet ook niet hoeveel releases er zijn tussen 384.13_1 en 386.5. Wellicht dat daarin wel bepaalde (onbekende) lekken zijn gefixt. Het hoeft immers niet per se een CVE ticket te hebben.
+1LandnHoning
@CH4OS3 maart 2022 17:57
Ik heb nog even gekeken maar mijn model valt onder de End-of-life models
06b7d1d52c81519797cb19d61aa9345a33ce06e5badd4ca5e466cf86eb629cf4 RT-AC87U_384.13_10.trx

Dus het ziet ernaar uit dat ik de laatste versie heb.
+1Comp User
@LandnHoning4 maart 2022 14:34
Er is bij mijn weten geen ondersteuning meer vanuit Merlin voor de AC 87, misschien dat een andere developer het heeft overgenomen?

Vwb downtime; waar praten we over?
2 Minuten, misschien 5,maar veel langer zal het niet duren, om daarvoor potentiële security weaknesses te laten bestaan?
Ik zou het wel weten.
+1foxgamer2019
@CH4OS3 maart 2022 09:51
Ik zou het mooi vinden als ik mijn huidige ASUS router zou kunnen gebruiken als modem. Het werkt prima en ik ben heel blij met Merlin. :)

Het makkelijkst blijft toch gewoon één simpel modem en dan deze router er achter zetten. Ik hoef die non energiezuinige en crashende modem niet van Ziggo, gewoon weer terug zoals het vroeger was.

Ps. wat bedoel je met antenne mod? De TX-power aanpassen en die kanalen gebruiken die je normaal niet kan gebruiken? (DFS?)

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 3 maart 2022 09:53]

+1CH4OS
@foxgamer20193 maart 2022 09:55
Het makkelijkst blijft toch gewoon één simpel modem en dan deze router er achter zetten. Ik hoef die non energiezuinige en crashende modem niet van Ziggo, gewoon weer terug zoals het vroeger was.
Ik wil juist af van meerdere apparaatjes in de meterkast en wat meer vrijheid en flexibiliteit hebben.

En het lijkt me tof om zelf zoiets in elkaar te knutselen, uiteraard! :Y

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 3 maart 2022 10:06]

+1CH4OS
@foxgamer20193 maart 2022 11:14
Ps. wat bedoel je met antenne mod? De TX-power aanpassen en die kanalen gebruiken die je normaal niet kan gebruiken? (DFS?)
Kan maar zo dat dit het was, niet zeker meer, het is de nodige jaren geleden. Omdat het bij mij ook nog eens niet werkte (maar bij een maatje van mij wel) heb ik het verder nooit onthouden. Ik lees ook op internet dat mensen tegenwoordig andere antennes op de AC68U schroeven. Lijkt mij dan de gemakkelijkere optie. De mod zal vast in het topic besproken zijn op het forum: [Ervaringen] Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit

CC: @chronix112
0chronix112
@foxgamer20193 maart 2022 10:30
daar ben ik ook benieuwd naar!

Ik heb laatst voor een prikkie een tweedehands AC68U er bij gekocht omdat mesh beter is dan die rotzooi van Ziggo :D
+1sus
3 maart 2022 14:37
Kan ik deze update installeren vanuit een reeds bestaande *oude* Merlin? Of moet dat via de FW update tool van Asus - want zo heb ik die er ooit eens in geflashed. En de settings zoals bv port forwards, blijven die er allemaal in staan?

Bedenk me namelijk adhv deze update dat ik de draaiende versie nog nooit heb bijgewerkt - en die zit er dus al eventjes in; dat gaat zo richting een jaar of 5
+1Pietervs
@sus3 maart 2022 14:58
Bedenk me namelijk adhv deze update dat ik de draaiende versie nog nooit heb bijgewerkt - en die zit er dus al eventjes in; dat gaat zo richting een jaar of 5
Dan zou ik toch eerst maar een backup maken van de huidige configuratie.
Normaal gesproken blijven wijzigingen bij updates meestal wel staan, maar aangezien je een versie draait die waarschijnlijk nog met hamer en beitel geschreven is durf ik daar geen uitspraken over te doen...

Uit de Readme:
NOTE: resetting to factory default after flashing is
strongly recommended for the following cases:

- Updating from a firmware version that is more than 3 releases older
Aangezien de jouwe al een jaar of 5 oud is denk ik dat dat wel van toepassing is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 3 maart 2022 15:33]

