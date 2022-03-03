Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen uit versie 386.5 voor je op een rijtje gezet:
New:
Updated:
- Added support for the RT-AC68U V4. All RT-AC68U models are using a combined firmware file (like stock firmware), with both firmwares within the samae file.
- Added support for the GT-AXE11000.
- Added config option for the Boost key on GT models. The option can be found on the Administration -> System page.
- Basic IPv6 support for TQoS (Kevin Bracey)
Changed:
- Merged with GPL 386_46065.
- Reverted dnsmasq from 2.86 to 2.85.
- miniupnpd to 2.3.0.
- avahi to 0.8 + a few backports.
Fixed:
- Improved accuracy of overhead parameters in Traditional QoS (Kevin Bracey)
- Report download stats for TQoS (Kevin Bracey)
- Report DFS scanning state for both 5 GHz bands if appropriate on tri-band models
- Enabled pass_persist support in net-snmp.
- Various TQoS issues (Kevin Bracey)
- enabling/disabling 802.11b rates wouldn't get saved to nvram.
- netatalk failing to load extensions.
- Large swapfiles reported the incorrect size on the Tools page (Kevin Bracey)
- User accounts would not show as connected on the OpenVPN server username list if a remote client connected over IPv6.
- Earlier syslog content was missing on RT-AX86U and RT-AX68U after a reboot.
- WAN monitoring could fail if using IPv6 and DNS Rebind protection was enabled.
- RT-AX86U syslog could be truncated after a reboot.
- Toggling FTP WAN access without applying settings wouldn't reconfigure the FTP server properly.
- Non-functionning TrendMicro features on the RT-AX68U and RT-AX86U (reverted kernel components to the previous version).