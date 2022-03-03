Software-update: Brave 1.36.109

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 1.36.109 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.36.109:
  • Added custom RSS support to Brave News. (#13095)
  • Added Brave Talk widget as the default for the widget stack under New Tab Page. (#20015)
  • Added signTypedData keyring support for Brave Wallet. (#18833)
  • Added chain validation to wallet_addEthereumChain API call for Brave Wallet. (#17640)
  • Added confirmation modal when Brave Wallet is reset. (#18997)
  • Added “Clear wallet transaction and nonce information” setting for Brave Wallet under brave://settings/wallet. (#19760)
  • Added the ability to set custom nonce value for Brave Wallet transactions. (#19705)
  • Added “Decimals of precision” to the add network panel for Brave Wallet. (#19749)
  • Added support for Brave Wallet to display custom chain and token icons. (#20000)
  • Added token balances in Brave Wallet panel. (#20179)
  • Added a “More” menu to the “Wallet Tab Bar” which includes “Lock Wallet”, “Back up now” and “Settings” for Brave Wallet. (#20339)
  • Added CoingeckoID field into the “Add custom asset” form for Brave Wallet. (#20581)
  • Added checkmark icon next to the currently selected account under the “Select Account” component for Brave Wallet. (#20549)
  • Added chainID validation to the network settings page for Brave Wallet. (#20605)
  • Added several custom chain and token icons into Brave Wallet. (#20687)
  • Added “Unlimited approval requested” message to the Brave Wallet panel for swap. (#21198)
  • Added a third option to Ledger accounts to support old derivation paths for Brave Wallet. (#21171)
  • Added window.ethereum object when reloading pages. (#20993)
  • Added “Connected sites” button to the “More” menu for Brave Wallet. (#20380)
  • Added WebSockets connection pool limit when shields are enabled. (#19990)
  • Updated description on Widevine prompt. (#9907)
  • Updated P3A pings to use JSON format. (#15967)
  • Updated UI on “Verify recovery phrase” screen of Brave Wallet to show seed words in red when they are not selected in the correct order. (#19736)
  • Updated Brave Wallet not supported tooltip messaging to be more specific. (#19815)
  • Updated the Brave Wallet “Accounts” page to support multiple networks. (#20333)
  • Updated Crypto Wallet extension to stop when default wallet is set to a different selection. (#20905)
  • Updated Brave Wallet to use “BlockchainToken.decimals” to limit decimal amounts on input fields based on token. (#20596)
  • Updated “Open using IPFS” button text to “IPFS”. (#19591)
  • Updated the “Local node” option to read “Brave local IPFS node” for “Method to resolve IPFS resources” setting under brave://settings/ipfs. (#17757)
  • Updated subresource redirection to be limited on IPFS pages. (#20357)
  • Updated user cosmetic filtering logic to apply on vetted search engine pages. (#19229)
  • Updated setting name and description for “Automatically send diagnostic reports” under brave://settings/privacy for clarity. (#19822)
  • Updated “Hide Brave Rewards button” setting text under brave://settings/appearance to be “Show Brave Rewards icon in address bar”. (#19695)
  • Temporarily disabled EIP-1559 on Polygon and Avalanche. (#20652)
  • Disabled background component updater on Windows. (#14105)
  • Fixed PWA crashes on macOS. (#21302)
  • Fixed clicking on “Solve” for adaptive CAPTCHA not working in certain cases. (#21311)
  • Fixed position not being retained when adding a new visible asset to Brave Wallet. (#19352)
  • Fixed rounded amounts on Brave Wallet transaction confirmation screen. (#19521)
  • Fixed token name not showing on the Brave Wallet allow spend screen. (#19785)
  • Fixed focus not being given to search field on swap screen for Brave Wallet. (#19788)
  • Fixed reset of Brave Wallet not resetting selected chain without browser restart. (#19844)
  • Fixed incorrect Brave Wallet legacy derivation path. (#19883)
  • Fixed values being incorrectly truncated under the transaction confirmation screen in Brave Wallet. (#20432)
  • Fixed formatting issue under Brave Wallet where large values were being converted into metric values. (#20535)
  • Fixed gas fees not being converted into ETH in the Brave Wallet “Transaction details” panel. (#20941)
  • Fixed “Maximum fee” under Brave Wallet not being updated when the base fee changes. (#21105)
  • Fixed display issue with the hardware device selection menu under “Import from hardware wallet” for Brave Wallet when the window has been narrowed. (#20681)
  • Fixed issues with casting votes with Ledger hardware wallet under https://snapshot.org using Brave Wallet. (#20864)
  • Fixed “Insufficient Balance” not being displayed after clicking “Send” when input value is greater than available balance in Brave Wallet. (#21094)
  • Fixed personalSign requests not working after connecting to https://lostpoets.xyz using Brave Wallet. (#20600)
  • Fixed incorrect gas limit computation on Arbitrum. (#21084)
  • Fixed “IPFS” button missing from URL bar in certain cases. (#20340)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 99.0.4844.51. (#21370) (Changelog for 99.0.4844.51)

