Versie 5.38 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features E-book viewer: When displaying estimated time to completion for reading a book, remember the reading rate the next time the book is opened. Closes tickets: 1852929

Dark theme: Highlight the current cell in the book list with a darker background and different foreground to make it more obvious. Closes tickets: 1961500

An option to disable editing composite columns in the main book list when Tabbing through them (Preferences->Look & feel->Edit metadata). Closes tickets: 1961639 Bug fixes Tag editor: Fix regression in previous release that caused double clicking on tags to not work on non Linux platforms.

Copy to library: Fix annotations not being copied. Closes tickets: 1962365

Edit book: Spell check: Fix words after a comment not being checked. Closes tickets: 1962213

PDF Output: Fix conversion failing if there are ToC entries pointing to removed content. Closes tickets: 1960554

E-book viewer: Fix an error when opening books with MathML for the second time if the last read position was at a MathML element. Closes tickets: 1961775

Edit book: Fix double clicking to select a word also selecting smart quotes surrounding the word.

EPUB 3 metadata: Fix non-integer series index being sometimes represented using exponential notation. New news sources Hindustan Times by unkn0wn

India Legal Magazine by unkn0wn

RT на русском by Vuizur Improved news sources Lenta.ru and aif.ru

Indian Express

Live Mint

Mainichi

Japan Times