Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.38 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • E-book viewer: When displaying estimated time to completion for reading a book, remember the reading rate the next time the book is opened. Closes tickets: 1852929
  • Dark theme: Highlight the current cell in the book list with a darker background and different foreground to make it more obvious. Closes tickets: 1961500
  • An option to disable editing composite columns in the main book list when Tabbing through them (Preferences->Look & feel->Edit metadata). Closes tickets: 1961639
Bug fixes
  • Tag editor: Fix regression in previous release that caused double clicking on tags to not work on non Linux platforms.
  • Copy to library: Fix annotations not being copied. Closes tickets: 1962365
  • Edit book: Spell check: Fix words after a comment not being checked. Closes tickets: 1962213
  • PDF Output: Fix conversion failing if there are ToC entries pointing to removed content. Closes tickets: 1960554
  • E-book viewer: Fix an error when opening books with MathML for the second time if the last read position was at a MathML element. Closes tickets: 1961775
  • Edit book: Fix double clicking to select a word also selecting smart quotes surrounding the word.
  • EPUB 3 metadata: Fix non-integer series index being sometimes represented using exponential notation.
New news sources
  • Hindustan Times by unkn0wn
  • India Legal Magazine by unkn0wn
  • RT на русском by Vuizur
Improved news sources
  • Lenta.ru and aif.ru
  • Indian Express
  • Live Mint
  • Mainichi
  • Japan Times
