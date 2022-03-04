Versie 5.38 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- E-book viewer: When displaying estimated time to completion for reading a book, remember the reading rate the next time the book is opened. Closes tickets: 1852929
- Dark theme: Highlight the current cell in the book list with a darker background and different foreground to make it more obvious. Closes tickets: 1961500
- An option to disable editing composite columns in the main book list when Tabbing through them (Preferences->Look & feel->Edit metadata). Closes tickets: 1961639
New news sources
- Tag editor: Fix regression in previous release that caused double clicking on tags to not work on non Linux platforms.
- Copy to library: Fix annotations not being copied. Closes tickets: 1962365
- Edit book: Spell check: Fix words after a comment not being checked. Closes tickets: 1962213
- PDF Output: Fix conversion failing if there are ToC entries pointing to removed content. Closes tickets: 1960554
- E-book viewer: Fix an error when opening books with MathML for the second time if the last read position was at a MathML element. Closes tickets: 1961775
- Edit book: Fix double clicking to select a word also selecting smart quotes surrounding the word.
- EPUB 3 metadata: Fix non-integer series index being sometimes represented using exponential notation.
Improved news sources
- Hindustan Times by unkn0wn
- India Legal Magazine by unkn0wn
- RT на русском by Vuizur
- Lenta.ru and aif.ru
- Indian Express
- Live Mint
- Mainichi
- Japan Times