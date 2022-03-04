Software-update: Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 99 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 99, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om via thumbnails door pdf-documenten te navigeren en kan er een lijst worden aangemaakt van websites waarvoor het niet is toegestaan de wachtwoorden in de browser op te slaan. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Upcoming three-digit version number in user agent string. Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example "Edg/100". Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.
  • Personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites. Users can personalize their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customized list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.
  • Navigate PDF documents using page thumbnails. You'll now be able to navigate through your PDF document using thumbnails that represent the pages. These thumbnails will appear in the pane on the left side of the PDF reader.
  • Configure the list of domains for which the password manager User Interface (UI) for Save and Fill will be disabled. Use the PasswordManagerBlocklist policy to configure the list of domains (HTTP/HTTPS schemas and hostnames only) where Microsoft Edge should disable the password manager. This means that Save and Fill workflows will be disabled, which ensures that passwords for those websites can’t be saved or auto filled into web forms.
  • Custom primary password. The browser already has the capability where users can add an authentication step before saved passwords are auto filled in web forms. This adds another layer of privacy and helps prevent unauthorized users from using saved passwords to log on websites. Custom primary password is an evolution of that same feature, where users will now be able to use a custom string of their choice as their primary password. After it's enabled, users will enter this password to authenticate themselves and have their saved passwords auto filled into web forms.
New Policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 99.0.1150.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-03-2022 06:422

04-03-2022 • 06:42

2 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

01-06 Microsoft Edge 102.0.1245.30 17
29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
22-10 Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30 32
25-09 Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31 21
03-09 Microsoft Edge 93.0.961.38 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1pimsaint
4 maart 2022 07:16
Edge 99 voor Ubuntu heeft in ieder geval geen Read-Aloud meer 🤔
+1Gideon88
4 maart 2022 07:18
Eindelijk lost deze versie het probleem op met stotterende video beelden van .m4v extensie. Dit wel in combinatie met de laatste versie (1.0.50361) van de HEVC video codec uit de Microsoft store.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee