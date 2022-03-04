Microsoft heeft versie 99 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 99, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om via thumbnails door pdf-documenten te navigeren en kan er een lijst worden aangemaakt van websites waarvoor het niet is toegestaan de wachtwoorden in de browser op te slaan. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Upcoming three-digit version number in user agent string. Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example "Edg/100". Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.

Personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites. Users can personalize their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customized list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.

Navigate PDF documents using page thumbnails. You'll now be able to navigate through your PDF document using thumbnails that represent the pages. These thumbnails will appear in the pane on the left side of the PDF reader.

Configure the list of domains for which the password manager User Interface (UI) for Save and Fill will be disabled. Use the PasswordManagerBlocklist policy to configure the list of domains (HTTP/HTTPS schemas and hostnames only) where Microsoft Edge should disable the password manager. This means that Save and Fill workflows will be disabled, which ensures that passwords for those websites can’t be saved or auto filled into web forms.

Custom primary password. The browser already has the capability where users can add an authentication step before saved passwords are auto filled in web forms. This adds another layer of privacy and helps prevent unauthorized users from using saved passwords to log on websites. Custom primary password is an evolution of that same feature, where users will now be able to use a custom string of their choice as their primary password. After it's enabled, users will enter this password to authenticate themselves and have their saved passwords auto filled into web forms. New Policies DoNotSilentlyBlockProtocolsFromOrigins - Define a list of protocols that can not be silently blocked by anti-flood protection

ForceMajorVersionToMinorPositionInUserAgent - Enable or disable freezing the User-Agent string at major version 99

HubsSidebarEnabled - Show Hubs Sidebar

InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting - Configure reporting of potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs to the M365 Admin Center Site Lists app

InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting - Configure reporting of IE Mode user list entries to the M365 Admin Center Site Lists app

PasswordManagerBlocklist - Configure the list of domains for which the password manager UI (Save and Fill) will be disabled

RelatedMatchesCloudServiceEnabled - Configure Related Matches in Find on Page

SignInCtaOnNtpEnabled - Enable sign in click to action dialog

UserAgentReduction - Enable or disable the User-Agent Reduction