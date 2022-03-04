Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.65.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
February 2022 (version 1.65)
Welcome to the February 2022 release of Visual Studio Code.
- New editor history navigation - Scope Go Back/Go Forward history to editor group or single editor.
- Light High Contrast theme - Light theme for enhanced VS Code editor visibility.
- New audio cues - Audio cues for warnings, inline suggestions, and breakpoint hits.
- Drag and drop Problems and Search results - Drag results to new or existing editor groups.
- Source Control diff editor management - Automatically close diff editors after Git operations.
- Debugger lazy variable evaluation - Lazy evaluation of JavaScript/TypeScript property getters.
- Preview: Terminal shell integration - Rerun terminal commands, command status decorations.
- VS Code for the Web - Reopen recent local files and folders, improved Git integration.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.