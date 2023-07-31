Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben met versienummer 23.7 de halfjaarlijkse grote update uitgebracht. De releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

For more than 8 and a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

23.7, nicknamed "Restless Roadrunner", features numerous MVC/API conversions including the new OpenVPN "instances" configuration option, OpenVPN group alias support, deferred authentication for OpenVPN, FreeBSD 13.2, PHP 8.2 plus much more.

system: use parse_url() to validate if the provided login redirect string is actually parseable to prevent redirect

system: fix assorted PHP 8.2 deprecation notes

system: fix assorted permission-after-write problems

system: introduce a gateway watcher service and fix issue with unhandled "loss" trigger when "delay" is also reported

system: enabled web GUI compression (contributed by kulikov-a)

system: disable PHP deprecation notes due to Phalcon emitting such messages breaking the API responses

system: allow "." DNS search domain override

system: on boot let template generation wait for configd socket for up to 10 seconds

system: do not allow state modification on GET for power off and reboot actions

system: better validation and escaping for cron commands

system: better validation for logging user input

system: improve configuration import when interfaces or console settings do not match

system: name unknown tunables as "environment" as they could still be supported by e.g. the boot loader

system: sanitize $act parameter in trust pages

system: add severity filter in system log widget (contributed by kulikov-a)

system: mute openssl errors pushed to stderr

system: add opnsense-crypt utility to encrypt/decrypt a config.xml

system: call opnsense-crypt from opnsense-import to deal with encrypted imports

interfaces: extend/modify IPv6 primary address behaviour

interfaces: fix bug with reported number of flapping LAGG ports (contributed by Neil Greatorex)

interfaces: introduce a lock and DAD timer into newwanip for IPv6

interfaces: rewrite LAGG pages via MVC/API

interfaces: allow manual protocol selection for VLANs

interfaces: remove null_service toggle as empty service name in PPPoE works fine

interfaces: on forceful IPv6 reload do not lose the event handling

interfaces: allow primary address function to emit device used

firewall: move all automatic rules for interface connectivity to priority 1

firewall: rewrote group handling using MVC/API

firewall: clean up AliasField to use new getStaticChildren()

firewall: "kill states in selection" button was hidden when selecting only a rule for state search

firewall: cleanup port forward page and only show the associated filter rule for this entry

captive portal: safeguard template overlay distribution

dhcp: rewrote both IPv4 and IPv6 lease pages using MVC/API

dhcp: allow underscores in DNS names from DHCP leases in Dnsmasq and Unbound watchers (contributed by bugfixin)

dhcp: align router advertisements VIP code and exclude /128

dhcp: allow "." for DNSSL in router advertisements

dhcp: print interface identifier and underlying device in "found no suitable address" warnings

firmware: opnsense-version: remove obsolete "-f" option stub

firmware: properly escape crash reports shown

firmware: fix a faulty JSON construction during partial upgrade check

firmware: fetch bogons/changelogs from amd64 ABI only

ipsec: add missing config section for HA sync

ipsec: add RADIUS server selection for "Connections" when RADIUS is not defined in legacy tunnel configuration

ipsec: only write /var/db/ipsecpinghosts if not empty

ipsec: check IPsec config exists before use (contributed by agh1467)

ipsec: fix RSA key pair generation with size other than 2048

ipsec: deprecating tunnel configuration in favour of new connections GUI

ipsec: clean up SPDField and VTIField types to use new getStaticChildren()

ipsec: add passthrough networks when specified to prevent overlapping "connections" missing them

monit: fix alert script includes

openvpn: rewrote OpenVPN configuration as "Instances" using MVC/API available as a separate configuration option

openvpn: rewrote client specific overrides using MVC/API

unbound: rewrote general settings and ACL handling using MVC/API

unbound: add forward-tcp-upstream in advanced settings

unbound: move unbound-blocklists.conf to configuration location

unbound: add database import/export functions for when DuckDB version changes on upgrades

unbound: add cache-max-negative-ttl setting (contributed by hp197)

unbound: fix upgrade migration when database is not enabled

unbound: minor endpoint cleanups for DNS reporting page

wizard: restrict to validating only IPv4 addresses

backend: minor regression in deeper nested command structures in configd

mvc: fill missing keys when sorting in searchRecordsetBase()

mvc: properly support multi clause search phrases

mvc: allow legacy services to hook into ApiMutableServiceController

mvc: implement new Trust class usage in OpenVPN client export, captive portal and Syslog-ng

mvc: add generic static record definition for ArrayField

ui: introduce collapsible table headers for MVC forms

plugins: os-acme-client 3.18

plugins: os-bind 1.27

plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.14

plugins: os-dyndns removed due to unmaintained code base

plugins: os-frr 1.34

plugins: os-firewall 1.3 allows floating rules without interface set (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.8

plugins: os-zabbix62-agent removed due to Zabbix 6.2 EoL

plugins: os-zabbix62-proxy removed due to Zabbix 6.2 EoL

src: axgbe: enable RSF to prevent zero-length packets while in Netmap mode

src: axgbe: only set CSUM_DONE when IFCAP_RXCSUM enabled

src: ipsec: add PMTUD support

src: FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE

ports: krb 1.21.1

ports: nss 3.91

ports: phalcon 5.2.3

ports: php 8.2.8

ports: py-duckdb 0.8.1

ports: py-vici 5.9.11

ports: sudo 1.9.14p3

ports: suricata now enables Netmap V14 API