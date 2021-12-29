Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ShareX 13.7.0

ShareX logo (80 pix)Versie 13.7.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen, een versie die als pre-release wordt aangemerkt. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn enkele kleine problemen verholpen en wordt ffmpeg nu van een andere locatie opgehaald:

Changes in ShareX version 13.7.0:
  • Added “Main window” tab to “Application settings” window and moved related settings from main window right click menu to there
  • Added “Thumbnail click action” option to “Main window” tab:
    • Default
    • Select (double click opens the file)
    • Open image viewer
    • Open file
    • Open folder
    • Open URL
    • Edit image
  • For screen recordings, get window info to be able to use in file naming and history tags, so that way it is now easier to search for videos in history window
  • Added “Sub folder pattern for window” option to “Application settings -> Paths”, so that way %pn (process name) and %t (window title) formats can be used for screenshots folder
  • Added “Auto copy image to clipboard” option to image editor
  • System admins can now configure certain ShareX settings via registry. These settings should reside in either HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\ShareX key or HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\ShareX key. Please note HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE has priority over HKEY_CURRENT_USER while reading the settings.
    • DisableUpdateCheck (REG_DWORD) registry value disables update checks
    • DisableUpload (REG_DWORD) registry value disables uploads application wide
    • PersonalPath (REG_SZ) registry value overrides personal path of ShareX, which is by default “Documents\ShareX” folder
  • Added “Borderless window” tool. Some games such as Minecraft don’t let you take screenshots (screenshots looks black) while running in exclusive fullscreen mode and there is no in-game setting for fullscreen borderless too. Therefore, we wrote this tool to let us make the game fullscreen borderless and allow us to take screenshots from it
  • Support drag n drop file to “Video converter” window
  • Added region capture click action for “Capture last region”
  • Added “Stop screen recording” hotkey
  • Added “Toggle tray menu” hotkey
  • Color picker dialog now remembers color palette mode selection
  • Swapped move/resize hotkeys behavior in region capture so arrow keys now move shapes instead of resizing them
  • Removed debug, donate, twitter, discord and about buttons from tray menu to keep it more compact
  • Added default printer override option
  • Added “Show stats” button to history window
  • Added “Process names” to history stats, which let you see from which applications you took your screenshots most
  • Visual improvements in “Image history” window
  • Added “Replace color” image effect
  • In “Application settings” window, moved “Retry” tab contents to “Upload” tab, and moved “Results” tab contents to “Clipboard formats” tab
  • Added external site dropdown menu for OCR window
  • Added “Append file name to URL” option for ownCloud / Nextcloud
  • GitHub releases assets now include “.sha256” checksum files for setup and portable
  • Hotkey descriptions in “Hotkey settings” now have task-specific icons. Same for task dropdown in hotkey task settings.
  • YouTube video title, description and visibility can now be set before upload through new “Video options” dialog
  • Text uploads using ShareX browser extension now respects file naming settings

ShareX

Versienummer 13.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ShareX
Download https://getsharex.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 7,07MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-12-2021 15:2615

29-12-2021 • 15:26

15 Linkedin

Bron: ShareX

Update-historie

29-12 ShareX 13.7.0 15
05-09 ShareX 13.6.0 1
05-'21 ShareX 13.5.0 6
12-'20 ShareX 13.4.0 0
10-'20 ShareX 13.3.0 11
09-'20 ShareX 13.2.1 6
08-'20 ShareX 13.2.0 2
03-'20 ShareX 13.1.0 1
08-'19 ShareX 13.0.1 0
02-'19 ShareX 12.4.1 22
Meer historie

Lees meer

ShareX

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+111+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1jkommeren
29 december 2021 15:48
Absolute top tool dit.

Werkt vlekkeloos met multi monitor, zeer performant en ez om op te zetten.

Laat greenshot ver achter zich.
+1William_H
@jkommeren29 december 2021 16:35
Hoe verhoudt het zich tot Screenpresso.
Bij die vind ik het zelf heel handig dat je snel bewerkingen kunt uitvoeren op de screenshots.
+2Wesleyyy
@William_H29 december 2021 22:23
Het uitvoeren van bewerkingen zit ook ingebouwd in ShareX :) Je kunt blurren, croppen, highlighten, en een tal van annotatie-tools gebruiken zoals lijnen, pijlen, vormen, en natuurlijk ook met de losse hand.

Ik moet voor mijn werk vrij veel informatie blurren voordat ik screenshots deel, en daar werkt ShareX heel fijn mee. Je kunt zelfs een 'flow' opzetten die doorlopen word na het maken van een screenshot, daar kun je de editor onderdeel van maken, en vervolgens de taak verder laten lopen.

Ik denk dat ze vrij gelijk zijn maar ShareX wellicht wat meer 'power tools' bevat. Zo zit er ook een color picker in, kun je makkelijk watermerken toevoegen, kun je QR codes genereren, kun je afbeeldingen combineren/splitsen, videos converteren of thumbnails maken. Eigenlijk gewoon een hoop extra tooltjes die je niet zo snel zult gebruiken maar wel aanwezig zijn mocht je ze een keer nodig hebben, zonder in de weg te zitten.
+1jkommeren
@William_H29 december 2021 16:39
Die ken ik niet 😁

Heeft dat ook features als: stukjes scherm opnemen en als gif opslaan, meerdere acties aan 1 knop hangen. (bv kopieer naar clipboard, sla lokaal op en bewerk in lightweight image editor)?

Verder is de ui ook erg prettig.
+1William_H
@jkommeren29 december 2021 16:43
Als gif opnemen heb ik nog niet gezien.
Maar ik heb ShareX even geinstalleerd. Sowieso fijn dat dit een GPL licentie heeft.
Er wordt in ons bedrijf veel gebruik gemaakt van screenshots maken en ook wel filmpjes, en een makkelijke snelle en niet intrusieve app daarvoor is zeer welkom.
+1Blacklight447
@jkommeren29 december 2021 18:52
Flameshot is trouwens ook een goed open source alternatief!
+1Uruk-Hai

@Blacklight44730 december 2021 21:53
Vind ik niet. ShareX kan veel meer dan Flameshot.

Ten opzichte van ShareX en Greenshot bevat Flameshot alleen wat basis functionaliteit.

Een voorbeeld:
Met Flameshot kun je bijvoorbeeld een pijl in je screenshot invoegen, maar meer kun je niet. Je kunt de kleur van die pijl niet veranderen, de dikte en lengte kun je ook niet aanpassen, je kunt geen schaduw aangeven... Kortom, nadat je hem hebt getrokken kun je helemaal niks met die pijl.

Dus nee, Flameshot is geen goed open source alternatief. Dat wordt het pas als het meer kan, maar dat zie ik eerlijk gezegd niet gebeuren. Wees gewoon eerlijk. Er is op Linux gewoon geen echt alternatief voor ShareX en Greenshot.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 30 december 2021 21:54]

+1Vibonacci
@jkommeren29 december 2021 21:23
Echt geweldig. Snel klein filmpje maken om iets duidelijk te maken: ideaal. Beter dan vele tools, zoals Gyazo, waar je dan met GIFs moet werken.

Ik adviseer ShareX per direct aan elke WIndows gebruiker.

Die ingebouwde upload features gebruik ik helemaal niet. Ik heb al heel blij met een mooie video/screenshot binnen handbereik, die je dan vervolgens deelt per Slack/Whatsapp, net wat je voorkeur is.

Als er nog mic support bij zou komen, zodat je snel wat mondeling commentaar kan geven, dan ben ik helemaal verkocht.
+1jkommeren
@Vibonacci29 december 2021 21:38
Eens!! Ik gebruik hem volop in onze confluence pagina's, jira tickets, teams of zelfs in pr's als het een ui change betreft!

[Reactie gewijzigd door jkommeren op 29 december 2021 21:40]

+1Ventrigo
29 december 2021 15:52
Had een uitdaging met Citrix Workspace en PowerToys. CW moest ik opnieuw installeren en tijdens installatie optie uitzettenen in PT kan je applicaties excluden voor een goede werking.
+1Tobbe
29 december 2021 21:14
Hmm, Norton 360 verwijdert de download... Maar de details over waarom zijn onduidelijk.
"Insight-Netwerkbedreiging" wordt genoemd. "WS.Reputation.1" staat erbij.
Waarschijnlijk te nieuw nog, en omdat het verbindingen kan maken met behoorlijk wat platformen om de screenshot naartoe te uploaden, zal het wel te verdacht gevonden zijn.

Virustotal vindt het in ieder geval prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tobbe op 29 december 2021 21:17]

0jkommeren
@Tobbe29 december 2021 21:41
Worden oudere versies ook als suspect gezien?
0Tobbe
@jkommeren29 december 2021 21:43
Net gecheckt, de vorige versie, 13.6.1, wordt als veilig gezien.
(Ik heb voor beide versies de installers getest; directe Github download.)
0jkommeren
@Tobbe29 december 2021 21:46
👍👍 Merci voor bevestiging
0MatiasG
29 december 2021 18:56
Geweldige software vol met features, gebruik dit al jaren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True