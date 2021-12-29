Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MAME 0.239

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.239 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.239:

Did you think we’d let 2021 finish without a parting MAME release? MAME 0.239 is here, just in time for the new year. This release includes a fix for many subtle and not-so-subtle sound and music timing issues in games using Yamaha FM synthesis chips. The frame rate for Gaelco games has been adjusted to satisfy some wily protection checks, fixing crashes when continuing in Thunder Hoop and graphical issues in Squash. A big update for Philips CD-i emulation just made it in for this release, greatly improving the experience in a lot of games. Nintendo Famicom Disk System emulation has also seen some improvements this month.

This release is packed with even more Soviet re-skins of the Game & Watch Egg program, the latest Apple II dumps and cracks, another batch of Commodore 64 cassettes, and more exotic NES and Famicom cartridges. Milan Galcik, who’s been busy with the Elektronika hand-held games, has also completed a Slovak UI translation and updated the neglected Czech translation. Both genuine and cloned Apple II systems have had emulation updates this month, with a number of unique VTech Laser and Franklin ACE features now supported, and performance improvements for the Apple IIgs.

That’s all we’ve got time for here, but you can read about all the additions, bug fixes, and enhancements in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.239
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 81,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1daantje.nl
29 december 2021 15:50
Bij de besturingssystemen staat alleen Windows, maar MAME is ook voor Linux en MacOS te downloaden op de MAME site.
+1lenwar
@daantje.nl29 december 2021 23:51
Maar zijn de MacOS en Linux uitgaven officiële releases? Of zijn dat releases die derde partijen maken op basis van de gegeven broncode? (even los van dat Linux en MacOS prima besturingssystemen zijn om de software op te draaien :) )

Als ik hier kijk:
https://wiki.mamedev.org/index.php/SDL_Supported_Platforms
Dan zie ik allemaal derde partijen als URLs?
+1daantje.nl
@lenwar30 december 2021 03:39
Ik zie de download knoppen staan op de voorpagina, dat zijn idd releases van derde partijen.
0MrBreaker
29 december 2021 14:34
Nice, lekker PacMan spelen, alleen jammer dat Sonic ook kan....

