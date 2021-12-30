Versie 3.6.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2021-17 RTMPT dissector infinite loop. Issue 17745. CVE-2021-4185.
- wnpa-sec-2021-18 BitTorrent DHT dissector infinite loop. Issue 17754. CVE-2021-4184.
- wnpa-sec-2021-19 pcapng file parser crash. Issue 17755. CVE-2021-4183.
- wnpa-sec-2021-20 RFC 7468 file parser infinite loop. Issue 17801. CVE-2021-4182.
- wnpa-sec-2021-21 Sysdig Event dissector crash. CVE-2021-4181.
- wnpa-sec-2021-22 Kafka dissector infinite loop. Issue 17811.
New and Updated Features
- Allow sub-second timestamps in hexdumps Issue 15562.
- GRPC: An unnecessary empty Protobuf tree item is displayed if the GRPC message body length is 0 Issue 17675.
- Can’t install "ChmodBPF.pkg" or "Add Wireshark to the system path.pkg" on M1 MacBook Air Monterey without Rosetta 2 Issue 17757.
- TECMP: LIN Payload is cut off by 1 byte Issue 17760.
- Wireshark crashes if a 64 bit field of type BASE_CUSTOM is applied as a column Issue 17762.
- Command line option "-o console.log.level" causes wireshark and tshark to exit on start Issue 17763.
- Setting WIRESHARK_LOG_LEVEL=debug breaks interface capture Issue 17764.
- Unable to build without tshark Issue 17766.
- IEEE 802.11 action frames are not getting parsed and always seen as malformed Issue 17767.
- IEC 60870-5-101 link address field is 1 byte, but should have configurable length of 0,1 or 2 bytes Issue 17775.
- dfilter: 'tcp.port not in {1}' crashes Wireshark Issue 17785.
The 'console.log.level' preference was removed in Wireshark 3.6.0. This release adds an '-o console.log.level:' backward-compatibilty option on the CLI that maps to the new logging sub-system. Note that this does not have bitmask semantics and does not correspond to any actual preference. It is just a transition mechanism for users that were relying on this CLI option and will be removed in the future. To see the new diagnostic output options consult the manpages or the output of '--help'.Updated Protocol Support
New and Updated Capture File Support
- ANSI A I/F
- AT
- BitTorrent DHT
- FF
- GRPC
- IEC 101/104
- IEEE 802.11
- IEEE 802.11 Radiotap
- IPsec
- Kafka
- QUIC
- RTMPT
- RTSP
- SRVLOC
- Sysdig Event
- TECMP
- BLF
- RFC 7468
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.6.1 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.6.1 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.1 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.6.1 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD