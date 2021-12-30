Versie 3.6.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

The 'console.log.level' preference was removed in Wireshark 3.6.0. This release adds an '-o console.log.level:' backward-compatibilty option on the CLI that maps to the new logging sub-system. Note that this does not have bitmask semantics and does not correspond to any actual preference. It is just a transition mechanism for users that were relying on this CLI option and will be removed in the future. To see the new diagnostic output options consult the manpages or the output of '--help'.

ANSI A I/F

AT

BitTorrent DHT

FF

GRPC

IEC 101/104

IEEE 802.11

IEEE 802.11 Radiotap

IPsec

Kafka

QUIC

RTMPT

RTSP

SRVLOC

Sysdig Event

TECMP