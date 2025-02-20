Software-update: Wireshark 4.4.4

Wireshark logo Versie 4.4.4 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Crash when sorting columns during capture with display filter active. Issue 20263.
  • OSS-Fuzz 384757274: Invalid-bool-value in dissect_tcp. Issue 20300.
  • Test failure in 4.4.2/4.4.3: test_sharkd_req_follow_http2. Issue 20330.
  • Regression in extcap interface toolbar. Issue 20354.
  • Clicking outside columns in TCP tab of Statistics → Conversations window causes crash. Issue 20357.
  • FTBFS with Ubuntu development (25.04) release. Issue 20359.
  • DNS enable_qname_stats crash Wireshark when QDCOUNT == 0. Issue 20367.
  • Windows: Android extcap plugin fails with "Broken socket connection" if there are no new packets for 2sec. Issue 20386.
  • TECMP: Calculation of lifecycle start in Status message is wrong. Issue 20387.
  • MQTT v5.0 properties total length presentation is incorrect. Issue 20389.
  • TShark doesn’t resolve addresses in custom "hosts" files. Issue 20391.
  • Incorrect JA4 fingerprint with empty ciphers. Issue 20394.
Updated Protocol Support
  • CESoETH
  • DNS
  • IEEE 1609.2
  • ISOBUS
  • ITS
  • MPLS
  • MQTT
  • PDU Transport
  • RTP
  • TCP
  • TECMP
  • WebSocket
  • WSMP
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • CLLog
  • EMS
  • ERF

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.4.4 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.4 voor Windows (Arm)
*Wireshark 4.4.4 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.4.4 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.4 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.4 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Wireshark
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-02-2025 10:30
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

20-02-2025 • 10:30

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Wireshark

Update-historie

18-04 Wireshark 4.4.6 4
25-02 Wireshark 4.4.5 0
20-02 Wireshark 4.4.4 0
09-01 Wireshark 4.4.3 3
21-11 Wireshark 4.4.2 0
11-10 Wireshark 4.4.1 0
29-08 Wireshark 4.4.0 1
07-'24 Wireshark 4.2.6 0
05-'24 Wireshark 4.2.5 0
03-'24 Wireshark 4.2.4 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq