Versie 4.4.4 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2025-01 Bundle Protocol and CBOR dissector {crash,infinite loop,memory leak}. Issue 20373.
Updated Protocol Support
- Crash when sorting columns during capture with display filter active. Issue 20263.
- OSS-Fuzz 384757274: Invalid-bool-value in dissect_tcp. Issue 20300.
- Test failure in 4.4.2/4.4.3: test_sharkd_req_follow_http2. Issue 20330.
- Regression in extcap interface toolbar. Issue 20354.
- Clicking outside columns in TCP tab of Statistics → Conversations window causes crash. Issue 20357.
- FTBFS with Ubuntu development (25.04) release. Issue 20359.
- DNS enable_qname_stats crash Wireshark when QDCOUNT == 0. Issue 20367.
- Windows: Android extcap plugin fails with "Broken socket connection" if there are no new packets for 2sec. Issue 20386.
- TECMP: Calculation of lifecycle start in Status message is wrong. Issue 20387.
- MQTT v5.0 properties total length presentation is incorrect. Issue 20389.
- TShark doesn’t resolve addresses in custom "hosts" files. Issue 20391.
- Incorrect JA4 fingerprint with empty ciphers. Issue 20394.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- CESoETH
- DNS
- IEEE 1609.2
- ISOBUS
- ITS
- MPLS
- MQTT
- PDU Transport
- RTP
- TCP
- TECMP
- WebSocket
- WSMP
- CLLog
- EMS
- ERF
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.4.4 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.4 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.4.4 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.4.4 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.4 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.4 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD