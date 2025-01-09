Versie 4.4.3 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- Potential mis-match in GSM MAP dissector for uncertainty radius and its filter key. Issue 20247.
- Macro eNodeB ID and Extended Macro eNodeB ID not decoded by User Location Information. Issue 20276.
- The NFSv2 Dissector appears to be swapping Character Special File and Directory in mode decoding. Issue 20290.
- CMake discovers Strawberry Perl’s zlib DLL when it shouldn’t. Issue 20304.
- VOIP Calls call flow displaying hours. Issue 20311.
- Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-12-26-7898.pcap. Issue 20313.
- sFlow: Incorrect length passed to header sample dissector. Issue 20320.
- wsutil: Should link against -lm due to missing fabs() when built with -fno-builtin. Issue 20326.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- ARTNET
- ASN.1 PER
- BACapp
- BBLog
- BT BR/EDR RF
- CQL
- Diameter
- DOF
- ECMP
- FiveCo RAP
- FTDI FT
- GSM COMMON
- GTPv2
- HCI_MON
- HSRP
- HTTP2
- ICMPv6
- IEEE 802.11
- Kafka
- LTE RRC
- MBIM
- MMS
- Modbus/TCP
- MPEG PES
- NAS-EPS
- NFS
- NGAP
- NR RRC
- PLDM
- PN-DCP
- POP
- ProtoBuf
- PTP
- RLC
- RPC
- RTCP
- sFlow
- SIP
- SRT
- TCP
- UCP
- USBCCID
- Wi-SUN
- ZigBee ZCL
- CLLog EMS ERF
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.4.3 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.3 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.4.3 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.4.3 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.3 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.4.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD