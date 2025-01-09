Versie 4.4.3 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following bugs have been fixed: Potential mis-match in GSM MAP dissector for uncertainty radius and its filter key. Issue 20247.

Macro eNodeB ID and Extended Macro eNodeB ID not decoded by User Location Information. Issue 20276.

The NFSv2 Dissector appears to be swapping Character Special File and Directory in mode decoding. Issue 20290.

CMake discovers Strawberry Perl’s zlib DLL when it shouldn’t. Issue 20304.

VOIP Calls call flow displaying hours. Issue 20311.

Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-12-26-7898.pcap. Issue 20313.

sFlow: Incorrect length passed to header sample dissector. Issue 20320.

wsutil: Should link against -lm due to missing fabs() when built with -fno-builtin. Issue 20326. Updated Protocol Support ARTNET

ASN.1 PER

BACapp

BBLog

BT BR/EDR RF

CQL

Diameter

DOF

ECMP

FiveCo RAP

FTDI FT

GSM COMMON

GTPv2

HCI_MON

HSRP

HTTP2

ICMPv6

IEEE 802.11

Kafka

LTE RRC

MBIM

MMS

Modbus/TCP

MPEG PES

NAS-EPS

NFS

NGAP

NR RRC

PLDM

PN-DCP

POP

ProtoBuf

PTP

RLC

RPC

RTCP

sFlow

SIP

SRT

TCP

UCP

USBCCID

Wi-SUN

ZigBee ZCL New and Updated Capture File Support CLLog EMS ERF

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Wireshark 4.4.3 voor Windows (64bit)

Wireshark 4.4.3 voor Windows (Arm)

Wireshark 4.4.3 voor PortableApps

Wireshark 4.4.3 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)

Wireshark 4.4.3 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)

Wireshark 4.4.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD