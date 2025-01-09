Software-update: Wireshark 4.4.3

Wireshark logo Versie 4.4.3 van de opensource protocolanalyser en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Potential mis-match in GSM MAP dissector for uncertainty radius and its filter key. Issue 20247.
  • Macro eNodeB ID and Extended Macro eNodeB ID not decoded by User Location Information. Issue 20276.
  • The NFSv2 Dissector appears to be swapping Character Special File and Directory in mode decoding. Issue 20290.
  • CMake discovers Strawberry Perl’s zlib DLL when it shouldn’t. Issue 20304.
  • VOIP Calls call flow displaying hours. Issue 20311.
  • Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-12-26-7898.pcap. Issue 20313.
  • sFlow: Incorrect length passed to header sample dissector. Issue 20320.
  • wsutil: Should link against -lm due to missing fabs() when built with -fno-builtin. Issue 20326.
Updated Protocol Support
  • ARTNET
  • ASN.1 PER
  • BACapp
  • BBLog
  • BT BR/EDR RF
  • CQL
  • Diameter
  • DOF
  • ECMP
  • FiveCo RAP
  • FTDI FT
  • GSM COMMON
  • GTPv2
  • HCI_MON
  • HSRP
  • HTTP2
  • ICMPv6
  • IEEE 802.11
  • Kafka
  • LTE RRC
  • MBIM
  • MMS
  • Modbus/TCP
  • MPEG PES
  • NAS-EPS
  • NFS
  • NGAP
  • NR RRC
  • PLDM
  • PN-DCP
  • POP
  • ProtoBuf
  • PTP
  • RLC
  • RPC
  • RTCP
  • sFlow
  • SIP
  • SRT
  • TCP
  • UCP
  • USBCCID
  • Wi-SUN
  • ZigBee ZCL
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • CLLog EMS ERF

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.4.3 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.3 voor Windows (Arm)
*Wireshark 4.4.3 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.4.3 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.3 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.4.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Wireshark
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-01-2025 09:00 3

09-01-2025 • 09:00

3

Bron: Wireshark

Update-historie

10-07 Wireshark 4.6.7 0
20-05 Wireshark 4.6.6 1
30-04 Wireshark 4.6.5 0
26-02 Wireshark 4.6.4 2
15-01 Wireshark 4.6.3 0
04-12 Wireshark 4.6.2 0
20-11 Wireshark 4.6.1 0
10-'25 Wireshark 4.6.0 5
08-'25 Wireshark 4.4.9 0
07-'25 Wireshark 4.4.8 2
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SignsOfLife 9 januari 2025 09:12
Dit artikel betreft WireShark 4.4.3, echter de links in het artikel verwijzen nog naar de vorige versie 4.4.2 .
PetervdM 9 januari 2025 09:14
goede morgen, is er al iemand wakker?
de downloads wijzen naar v4.4.2 ipv v4.4.3
Jeroen hofman 9 januari 2025 10:09
Krijg gewoon de stable release of Wireshark is 4.4.3 te zien

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