De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 128.6.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s Fixed New mail notification was not hidden after reading the new message

New mail notification could show for the wrong folder, causing repeated alerts

macOS shortcut Cmd + 1 did not restore the main window when it was minimized

+ did not restore the main window when it was minimized Clicking the context menu "Reply" button resulted in "Reply-All"

Switching from "All", "Unread", and "Threads with unread" did not work

Downloading message headers from a newsgroup could cause a hang

Message list performance slow when many updates happened at once

"mailto:" links did not apply the compose format of the current identity

Authentication failure of AUTH PLAIN or AUTH LOGIN did not fall back to USERPASS

Security fixes