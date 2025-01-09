Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 128.6.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 128.6.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s Fixed
  • New mail notification was not hidden after reading the new message
  • New mail notification could show for the wrong folder, causing repeated alerts
  • macOS shortcut Cmd+1 did not restore the main window when it was minimized
  • Clicking the context menu "Reply" button resulted in "Reply-All"
  • Switching from "All", "Unread", and "Threads with unread" did not work
  • Downloading message headers from a newsgroup could cause a hang
  • Message list performance slow when many updates happened at once
  • "mailto:" links did not apply the compose format of the current identity
  • Authentication failure of AUTH PLAIN or AUTH LOGIN did not fall back to USERPASS
  • Security fixes

Mozilla Thunderbird 128

Versienummer 128.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-01-2025 10:30
4 • submitter: novice.tweaker

09-01-2025 • 10:30

4

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

22-07 Mozilla Thunderbird 153.0 2
17-06 Mozilla Thunderbird 152.0 6
28-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 151.0.1 7
20-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 151.0 19
22-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 150.0 6
08-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 149.0.2 1
26-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 149.0 13
11-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 148.0.1 9
25-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 148.0 10
16-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 147.0.2 0
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Martinspire 9 januari 2025 22:18
Ik blijf het opvallend vinden dat de nieuwe UI voor mij persoonlijk al meteen ouderwets aanvoelt. Ik was een tijdje op zoek naar nieuwe client, maar thunderbird is het niet geworden. Had graag ermee gewerkt, maar vind het toch net niet fijn werken.
Hydranet @Martinspire10 januari 2025 11:21
Wat is je nieuwe mail client dan wel geworden uit nieuwsgierigheid?
tweakkjoost @Martinspire10 januari 2025 22:47
Je kan ook andere thema's installeren en spelen met ruimte en fonts. Zo kan je de look en feel helemaal aanpassen naar je wens. Er is veel mogelijk
wimhey 12 januari 2025 10:13
Wat bedoel je met ouderwets. Bling bling? Is de functionaliteit niet belangrijker?

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