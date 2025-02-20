LocalSend is een programma waarmee bestanden en berichten kunnen worden uitgewisseld tussen apparaten op een lokaal netwerk. Het is bijvoorbeeld ideaal om foto's van een telefoon naar de computer te zenden. LocalSend is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Versie 1.17.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 1.16.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

LocalSend 1.17.0 A small interim release before WebRTC is stable (#2204) Feat: add advanced setting to filter network interfaces

Feat (mobile): swipe gesture to select multiple media files

Feat (windows): when pasting an image, automatically convert it to PNG

Feat (android): add option to open gallery when image/video was automatically saved

Fix: path traversal vulnerability when saving files

Fix: black screen when tapping on "Back" twice in "Share via link"

Fix (macos): window disappears on command key when minimize to tray is enabled

Fix (windows): do not poll local IP resulting in unwanted location permissions LocalSend 1.16.1 Fix (ios): share from other apps to LocalSend doesn't work in iOS 18