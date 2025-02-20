Software-update: LocalSend 1.17.0

LocalSend logo (Über)LocalSend is een programma waarmee bestanden en berichten kunnen worden uitgewisseld tussen apparaten op een lokaal netwerk. Het is bijvoorbeeld ideaal om foto's van een telefoon naar de computer te zenden. LocalSend is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Versie 1.17.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 1.16.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

LocalSend 1.17.0

A small interim release before WebRTC is stable (#2204)

  • Feat: add advanced setting to filter network interfaces
  • Feat (mobile): swipe gesture to select multiple media files
  • Feat (windows): when pasting an image, automatically convert it to PNG
  • Feat (android): add option to open gallery when image/video was automatically saved
  • Fix: path traversal vulnerability when saving files
  • Fix: black screen when tapping on "Back" twice in "Share via link"
  • Fix (macos): window disappears on command key when minimize to tray is enabled
  • Fix (windows): do not poll local IP resulting in unwanted location permissions
LocalSend 1.16.1
  • Fix (ios): share from other apps to LocalSend doesn't work in iOS 18

LocalSend

Versienummer 1.17.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LocalSend
Download https://github.com/localsend/localsend?tab=readme-ov-file#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-02-2025 • 09:00

20-02-2025 • 09:00

26

Bron: LocalSend

Update-historie

20-02 LocalSend 1.17.0
04-11 LocalSend 1.16.1

Reacties (26)

Piemol 20 februari 2025 09:45
Gewoon een vraag: Kun je hiermee eenvoudig gescript de bestanden van een Android telefoon mee backuppen? Dus telefoon aan pc via usb, dan een script aanroepen die bepaalde mappen 'synct' naar pc.
pvrantwijk @Piemol20 februari 2025 12:14
Probeer FolderSync op Android, werkt perfect voor backup en syncen van bestanden, foto's, backup data, etc. Echte aanrader!
William_H @pvrantwijk20 februari 2025 14:35
Yes, gebruik deze ook voor geautomatiseerde sync. Echt een hele fijne app die veel geautomatiseerd kan doen. Op de telefoon, lokaal of cloud.
Piemol @pvrantwijk20 februari 2025 12:19
Oké bedankt!
Heedless @Piemol20 februari 2025 10:55
Volgens mij niet, in LocalSend hebt je gewoon een UI waarin je de files kiest die je wil delen.
Wat wel kan, is vanuit een andere app files kiezen en die dan via de 'share' optie van Android naar LocalSend sturen. Misschien is dat als omweg te gebruiken? Dat je een scriptje hebt dat die send optie aanroept?
Piemol @Heedless20 februari 2025 12:15
Net gezocht, grappig als reactie op jou, er is nog geen 'headless' optie vanuit LocalSend zelf: https://github.com/localsend/localsend/issues/11
Ik ga even kijken naar Syncthing-Fork wat @CaptainKansloos opperde aan een ander.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Piemol op 20 februari 2025 12:16]

RoanV @Piemol20 februari 2025 13:53
Ik gebruik persoonlijk syncthing om data te delen tussen mijn PC, NAS & (android) telefoon, werkt erg goed!
zAo 20 februari 2025 09:03
Al enige tijd erg tevreden gebruiker. Erg fijn dat het tussen verschillende OSen gewoon werkt.
Creesch @zAo20 februari 2025 09:29
Yup, ik gebruik het voornamelijk om dingen van windows op mijn android telefoon te zetten of andersom. Daar werkt het ideaal voor.
AlterEgo 20 februari 2025 09:14
Dit werkt snel en eenvoudig. Jammer dat er geen rsyc-achtige functionaliteit ingebouwd is.
CaptainKansloos @AlterEgo20 februari 2025 10:16
In dat geval kun je ook Syncthing-Fork gebruiken. Dat synct de inhoud van folders tussen apparaten over ieder netwerk, ook het internet.
AlainG 20 februari 2025 09:59
Kan je dus ook van iOS naar linux of omgekeerd? Met mijn linux machine mis ik airdrop...
Heedless @AlainG20 februari 2025 10:56
Ik gebruik het regelmatig om foto's en andere files tussen IOS en Linux heen en weer te sturen. Gebruik zelf de .appimage variant. Je kan naar hartenlust heen en weer tussen Macos, Windows, Linux, Android en IOS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heedless op 20 februari 2025 10:57]

m4gn3t 20 februari 2025 09:10
Mooi om eens te proberen!
sircampalot 20 februari 2025 09:19
The last version to support Windows 7 is v1.15.4. There might be backports of newer versions for Windows 7 in the future
Is dit nog steeds courante info op hun github?
:murb: 20 februari 2025 09:49
Na overstap van iOS op e/OS miste ik airdrop tussen mijn telefoon en Macbook om even snel wat fotos lokaal over te zetten. Dit fixt dit perfect. Misschien nog wel stabieler!
Ikmezelf 20 februari 2025 10:41
Goed programma. Helaas alleen nog maar in de AUR, niet officiele repository. Vergeet niet de port open te zetten in je firewall (ufw allow 52043).
Muncher 20 februari 2025 11:37
Geweldig programma. Ik zou er graag voor betalen, doe nu af en toe een donatie.

Het werkt tussen nagenoeg elk OS. Zie ook dit voorbeeld:

YouTube: Meet LocalSend - A Cross-Platform, Open Source Alternative to AirDro...
Heaget 20 februari 2025 10:20
Misschien niet helemaal hetzelfde maar ik gebruik Tailscale hier heel vaak voor. Tailscale is een VPN app die het ook mogelijk maakt om bestanden vanaf je telefoon heel simpel naar je PC te versturen (of telefoons onderling). En nog gratis ook!
William_H @Heaget20 februari 2025 14:36
Maar ik schat dat dat over het internet gaat. Bij deze app gaat het lokaal over je eigen WiFi.
sIRwa3 @William_H20 februari 2025 14:59
Tailscale is ook direct. Ik wacht nog even tot het ook met tagged devices kan werken dan stap ik over. Je kan het dan namelijk altijd gebruiken waar je ook bent met de veiligheid van wireguard en het gemak van een lokaal netwerk.
William_H @sIRwa320 februari 2025 21:31
Ik bedoelde dat het niet over het internet gaat. Als je het hebt over Wireguard, dan heb je het dusover een verbinding over het internet. Dat wil je niet altijd met dit soort diensten.
sIRwa3 @William_H21 februari 2025 09:34
Tailscale (super interessant hoor) focus is om je eigen netwerk te creëren met trusted devices ongeacht waar ze zijn. Als ze beiden op je lan zitten dan blijft je verkeer ook lokaal. De grap is dat het eigenlijk niet boeid of je lokaal zit of niet.. ook het dns gedeelte is in eerste instantie lokaal tenzij hij de ander niet kan vinden, en ja er zit uiteraard een internet component aan: Control Plane Traffic (Metadata & Authentication) Wat je eventueel kan vervangen met Headscale Wat je lokaal kan draaien.. maar nu zijn we erg van het padje af :)
William_H @sIRwa321 februari 2025 10:30
Dankje voor deze waardevolle toevoeging, dat wist ik dan weer niet. Klinkt inderdaad wel interessant.

