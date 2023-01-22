Versie 15.0.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in ShareX version 15.0.0:
- Added new "Dark" theme, and renamed previous theme to "Night"*
- If you did not add a new theme manually then ShareX will assume theme settings are default and add the new theme automatically, otherwise you must reset theme settings to default to get it
- Updated our website theme to fit to new ShareX dark theme
- Added "Pin to screen" tool*
- Available methods to use the tool*:
- Tools menu → Pin to screen
- Main window right click context menu → Pin to screen (
Ctrl+
Pshortcut)
- History/Image history window right click context menu → Pin to screen (
Ctrl+
Pshortcut)
- After capture tasks → Pin to screen
- Toast notification click action option → Pin to screen
- Create a hotkey
- Available hotkeys that users can create:
- Tools → Pin to screen
- Tools → Pin to screen (From screen)
- Tools → Pin to screen (From clipboard)
- Tools → Pin to screen (From file)
- Pin to screen keybinds:
- Hold left click Move image
- Right click /
EscapeClose image
- Middle click Reset image
- Double click Minimize image
- Mouse wheel /
+
-Change image scale
-
Ctrl+ Mouse wheel /
Ctrl+
+
-Change image opacity
-
Ctrl+
CCopy image
- Hotkey settings window visual improvements
- Allow changing hotkey tasks without opening task settings window, instead dropdown menu could be used, which also gonna make creating new hotkeys easier*
- Hotkeys which have their task settings overridden by the user are now indicated by "*" character at the end of hotkey task name
- Added support to quickly combine images in main window by drag and dropping thumbnails to top of each other
- Use ShareX theme in screen recording overlay
- Added "Pause" support to screen recording*
- Added "Pause screen recording" hotkey
- Added support to move recording region while recording is paused*
- All ShareX builds now include FFmpeg 5.1 64-bit built-in, 32-bit OS users can override FFmpeg path to use their own FFmpeg binaries
- Removed FFmpeg download button because it is not necessary anymore
- Added "Freehand arrow" annotation tool
- Added "Cut out" tool to image editor (by @nielsmh)
- Available cut out effects:
- No effect
- Sawtooth
- Torn edges
- Wave
-
Xkeybind can be used to select the tool
- While annotating when
Ctrlkey is hold also disable selection of resize nodes
- Increase text annotation maximum font size to 300 from 100
- Added "Wave edge" image effect (by @nielsmh)
- Uploader configurations now assume
https://by default if prefix is missing from URL entered by user
- When downloading file to reupload, ShareX will request the file name from the server instead of parsing it from URL, this feature is mainly used with ShareX browser extensions because extension gives URL to ShareX which then downloads the file from URL to reupload it
- Added "DisableLogging" registry setting (Disables debug log file saving)
- If system admin disabled upload through registry then on first ShareX run disable after capture upload option too
- Using GitHub Actions to release builds now instead of AppVeyor
- "Install dev build" button now shows update message box and downloads the dev builds from ShareX/DevBuilds repository
- In auto update message box if "No" button is pressed then disable auto update check until ShareX is restarted
- Allow closing OCR window with
Esckey
- In "Hash check" window allow dragging file to second file path textbox
- Added "Wrap after" option and image count label to "Image combiner" tool
- Include uploader name in upload error notifications
- Implemented OAuth loopback IP address flow for Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Cloud Storage and YouTube because the rest of authentication methods are deprecated for desktop apps by Google