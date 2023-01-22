Software-update: ShareX 15.0

ShareX logo (80 pix)Versie 15.0.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in ShareX version 15.0.0:
  • Added new "Dark" theme, and renamed previous theme to "Night"*
    • If you did not add a new theme manually then ShareX will assume theme settings are default and add the new theme automatically, otherwise you must reset theme settings to default to get it
  • Updated our website theme to fit to new ShareX dark theme
  • Added "Pin to screen" tool*
    • Available methods to use the tool*:
      • Tools menu → Pin to screen
      • Main window right click context menu → Pin to screen (Ctrl + P shortcut)
      • History/Image history window right click context menu → Pin to screen (Ctrl + P shortcut)
      • After capture tasks → Pin to screen
      • Toast notification click action option → Pin to screen
      • Create a hotkey
    • Available hotkeys that users can create:
      • Tools → Pin to screen
      • Tools → Pin to screen (From screen)
      • Tools → Pin to screen (From clipboard)
      • Tools → Pin to screen (From file)
    • Pin to screen keybinds:
      • Hold left click Move image
      • Right click / Escape Close image
      • Middle click Reset image
      • Double click Minimize image
      • Mouse wheel / + - Change image scale
      • Ctrl + Mouse wheel / Ctrl + + - Change image opacity
      • Ctrl + C Copy image
  • Hotkey settings window visual improvements
  • Allow changing hotkey tasks without opening task settings window, instead dropdown menu could be used, which also gonna make creating new hotkeys easier*
  • Hotkeys which have their task settings overridden by the user are now indicated by "*" character at the end of hotkey task name
  • Added support to quickly combine images in main window by drag and dropping thumbnails to top of each other
  • Use ShareX theme in screen recording overlay
  • Added "Pause" support to screen recording*
  • Added "Pause screen recording" hotkey
  • Added support to move recording region while recording is paused*
  • All ShareX builds now include FFmpeg 5.1 64-bit built-in, 32-bit OS users can override FFmpeg path to use their own FFmpeg binaries
  • Removed FFmpeg download button because it is not necessary anymore
  • Added "Freehand arrow" annotation tool
  • Added "Cut out" tool to image editor (by @nielsmh)
    • Available cut out effects:
      • No effect
      • Sawtooth
      • Torn edges
      • Wave
    • X keybind can be used to select the tool
  • While annotating when Ctrl key is hold also disable selection of resize nodes
  • Increase text annotation maximum font size to 300 from 100
  • Added "Wave edge" image effect (by @nielsmh)
  • Uploader configurations now assume https:// by default if prefix is missing from URL entered by user
  • When downloading file to reupload, ShareX will request the file name from the server instead of parsing it from URL, this feature is mainly used with ShareX browser extensions because extension gives URL to ShareX which then downloads the file from URL to reupload it
  • Added "DisableLogging" registry setting (Disables debug log file saving)
  • If system admin disabled upload through registry then on first ShareX run disable after capture upload option too
  • Using GitHub Actions to release builds now instead of AppVeyor
  • "Install dev build" button now shows update message box and downloads the dev builds from ShareX/DevBuilds repository
  • In auto update message box if "No" button is pressed then disable auto update check until ShareX is restarted
  • Allow closing OCR window with Esc key
  • In "Hash check" window allow dragging file to second file path textbox
  • Added "Wrap after" option and image count label to "Image combiner" tool
  • Include uploader name in upload error notifications
  • Implemented OAuth loopback IP address flow for Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Cloud Storage and YouTube because the rest of authentication methods are deprecated for desktop apps by Google

ShareX

Versienummer 15.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ShareX
Download https://getsharex.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-01-2023 • 19:44

22-01-2023 • 19:44

13

Bron: ShareX

Reacties (13)

JT 22 januari 2023 21:50
Hoe verhoudt dit zich tot Greenshot, naast het feit dat Greenshot geen bewegend beeld doet?
Oon @JT23 januari 2023 00:06
Als je met Greenshot weg komt dan heb je geen directe reden om over te stappen, maar ShareX heeft zo enorm veel dingen ingebouwd van FTP uploads tot verschillende desktop tooltjes dat het zeker wel meerwaarde heeft
telenut @JT23 januari 2023 10:40
veel meer opties... Gebruikte vroeger ook Greenshot, maar je wil geen 2 screen capture programma's draaien hebben. Dus nu al lange tijd over op ShareX.
Roel1966 22 januari 2023 22:28
In eerste instantie was het mij vanuit de omschrijving totaal niet duidelijk wat nu het doel van dit programma is. Eigenlijk door de reacties eronder ging het lampje branden en is het dus 'gewoon' een meer uitgebreide 'screencapture' tool. Op zich wel handig want ik heb ook wel vaker dat ergens een nieuwsfilmpje of afbeelding staat die ik op de website wil gebruiken. Veelal dat ik dit dan deed met printscreen en dan bewerken in paint of photoshop, maar dit lijkt mij dan praktischer.
SirLenncelot @Roel196622 januari 2023 22:37
Als het enkel om stilstaande afbeeldingen gaat dan vind ik Greenshot een stuk fijner werken.
Maar deze tool heeft dan weer recording opties wat ook interessant kan zijn.
Roel1966 @SirLenncelot22 januari 2023 22:43
Maar deze tool heeft dan weer recording opties wat ook interessant kan zijn.
Precies, regelmatig dat er ook bepaalde nieuwsfilmpjes zijn die ik dan graag wil bewaren of b.v. op de website wil zetten.
Marsmillo 23 januari 2023 09:05
Voor gewoon simpele statische schermafbeeldingen gebruik ik de ingebouwde Snipping Tool van Windows (win+shift+s). Zal wel een heel stuk van de functionaliteit missen, maar doet het prima voor de meest banale zaken. Opslaan naar een gedeelde map en je kan aan je captures ook via de cloud. Verder handig dat je captures automatisch in je klembord komen, dus heel snel in e-mail te plakken.
DrPoncho @Marsmillo23 januari 2023 10:14
Klembord heeft bv greenshot ook. Hét voordeel van greenshot over snipping tool (voor mij) is dat na een screengrab, er een editor opent waar je heel snel aanpassingen in kunt doen (vierkant vlak om relevant stuk, pijlen, becijfering waarbij hij automatisch optelt zodat je makkelijk de volgorde van uitvoeren aan kunt geven, blurren van gegevens). En dan ondertussen slaat hij automatisch naar voorgespecificeerd pad op (dus geen extra handeling daarvoor).
jkommeren 22 januari 2023 20:35
Echt een heerlijke tool om te gebruiken. Vooral stukjes scherm recording als gif opslaan gebruik ik veel.

Benieuwd naar de nieuwste tweaks.

Destijds was het de enige tool die goed om kon gaan met multi monitor icm verschillende scaling (windows 10 stelt dit vaak "ongevraagd" in bv)
Daarnaast voelt ie lekker snappy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jkommeren op 24 juli 2024 19:54]

Zezura 22 januari 2023 20:49
Toen ik nog op Windows werkte was dit onderdeel van mijn dagelijkse workflow. Echt een top programma. Heel veel plezier aan beleefd.
MoonRaven 22 januari 2023 23:06
Lange tijd screenpresso gebruikt, totdat ik blijkbaar het maximaal aantal activaties had bereikt. Na een paar aanpassingen werkt dit net zo goed, zo niet beter.
ASNNetworks 22 januari 2023 23:40
Echt een super handig programma. Naast screenshots ook videorecording (en keuze uit mpeg of gif rechtstreeks). Op mn MX Keys de screenshot key gebind aan de tool, werkt echt goed. Screenshot folder ook fijn gesynct via OneDrive/GDrive waardoor ik op andere apparaten de grabs ook kan benaderen om te delen.
zhoreb 23 januari 2023 08:54
Wat een heerlijke retro UI.
Voor mijn beperkte behoefte aan screen grabs, is de snipping tool meer dan genoeg (windows-shift-s)

