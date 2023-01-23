Software-update: WinRAR 6.20

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft versie 6.20 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietools zijn beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. De programma's kunnen overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - hebben een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 6.20
  • If "Autodetect passwords" option in "Organizer passwords" dialog is enabled and password matching a processing archive is present among saved passwords, it is applied automatically. This option is applicable only for archives in RAR 5.0 and ZIP formats, which allow to verify the password validity quickly.
    There is a minor chance of incorrect password detection for ZIP archives if stored passwords do not include a proper one. If encrypted ZIP archive extraction fails, you can try to disable this option, repeat extraction and enter a valid password manually.
  • If extraction command involves only a part of files in RAR archive, the additional archive analysis is performed when starting extraction. It helps to properly unpack file references even if reference source is not selected. It works for most of RAR archives except for volumes on multiple removable media and archives containing a very large number of references.
    Also in some cases such analysis may help to optimize the amount of processing data when extracting individual files from semi-solid archives created with -s and -se switches.
  • "Save original archive name and time" option on "Options" page of archiving dialog allows to save the original archive name and creation time. If archive includes such saved name and time, they are displayed on "Info" page of "Show information" command and can be restored on "Options" page of same command. Restoring involves renaming an archive to original name and setting the saved time as the archive creation and modification time.
    Switch -ams or just -am together with archive modification commands can be used to save the archive name and time in the command line mode. These saved parameters are displayed in header of "l" and "v" commands output and can be restored with -amr switch combined with "ch" command, such as "rar ch -amr arc.rar". If -amr is specified, "ch" ignores other archive modification switches.
  • Faster RAR5 compression of poorly compressible data on modern CPUs with 8 or more execution threads. This applies to all methods except "Fastest", which performance remains the same.
  • "Repair" command efficiency is improved for shuffled data blocks in recovery record protected RAR5 archives.
  • If file size has grown after archiving when creating non-solid RAR volumes, such file is stored without compression regardless of volume number, provided that file isn't split between volumes. Previously it worked only for files in the first volume.
  • Added decompression of .zipx archives containing file references, provided that both reference source and target are selected and reference source precedes the target inside of archive.
    Typically, if .zipx archive includes file references, it is necessary to unpack the entire archive to extract references successfully.
  • Added decompression of .zst long range mode archives with dictionary exceeding 128 MB. Previously it was possible to decompress them only if dictionary was 128 MB or less.
  • If "Turn PC off", "Hibernate", "Sleep" or "Restart PC" archiving options are enabled in WinRAR, a prompt to confirm or cancel such power management action is displayed directly before starting it. If no selection was made by user for 30 seconds, the proposed action is confirmed and started automatically.
    This prompt is also displayed for -ioff switch in WinRAR command line, but not in console RAR command line.
  • Context menu in WinRAR file list provides "Open in internal viewer" command for archive files. It can be helpful if you wish to view the archive raw data in internal viewer. For example, to read an email archive with UUE attachments included.
    Usual "View" command always displays the archive contents. If file is recognized as UUE archive, "View" would show UUE attachments.
  • Recovery record size is displayed on "Archive" page of file properties invoked from Explorer context menu for archives in RAR5 format. Previously there was only "Present" instead of exact size for RAR5 archives.
  • When archiving from stdin with -si switch, RAR displays the current amount of read bytes as the progress indicator.
  • If wrong password is specified when adding files to encrypted solid RAR5 archive, a password will be requested again. Previous versions cancelled archiving in this case.
  • If both options "Test archived files" and "Clear attribute "Archive" after compressing" or their command line -t -ac equivalents are enabled when archiving, "Archive" attribute will be cleared only if test was completed successfully. Previously it was cleared even when test reported errors.
  • NoDrives value containing the bit mask to hide drives can be now read from "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\WinRAR\Policy" Registry key, which allows to include it to winrar.ini if necessary. Its "Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies" locations in HKEY_CURRENT_USER and HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE are also supported.
    Previously only "Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies" in HKEY_CURRENT_USER was recognized.
Bugs fixed:
  • Archive modification commands could fail for some ZIP archives with file comments;
  • Fixed a memory leak when reading contents of .tar.bz2 archives;
  • If source and resulting archive format is the same, the archive conversion command didn't set the original archive time to a newly created archive even if "Original archive time" option was selected in archiving parameters;
  • If "Merge volumes contents" option in "Settings/File list" was turned on, the folder packed size in WinRAR file list could be less than expected when browsing a multivolume archive contents. It didn't include the packed size of file parts continuing from previous volume into calculation;
  • Even if "Set file security" extraction option was turned off by default, extraction commands in Explorer context menu still attempted to restore NTFS file security data;
  • WinRAR could read data beyond the end of buffer and crash when unpacking files from specially crafted ZIP archive. We are thankful to Bakker working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for letting us know about this bug.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.20 (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.20 voor macOS (Intel)
*RAR 6.20 voor macOS (Arm)
*RAR voor Android

WinRAR

Versienummer 6.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-01-2023 15:44
28 • submitter: BlueInk

23-01-2023 • 15:44

28

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

24-03 WinRAR 7.11 29
26-02 WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1 16
17-02 WinRAR 7.10 53
17-01 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3 16
04-12 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 2 15
07-11 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 1 8
05-'24 WinRAR 7.01 10
04-'24 WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 11
02-'24 WinRAR 7.00 26
01-'24 WinRAR 7.00 bèta 4 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (28)

-Moderatie-faq
28
28
11
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
Miuccia 23 januari 2023 15:56
Sinds ik 7zip heb ontdekt is dat hele WinRAR voor mij totaal overbodig geworden...

Rechtermuisknop in de verkenner > 7zip > Nu uitpakken... Top!
MrFax @Miuccia23 januari 2023 18:35
Met Windows 11 werkt de standaard 7-zip niet met rechts klikken. Dan moet je eerst "Show more options" drukken. WinRAR heeft wel support voor de nieuwe context menu.
Carlos0_0
@MrFax23 januari 2023 20:14
Gewoon oude content menu terug halen, heel simpel via register optie te doen.
Microsoft is zelfs default oude rechte muisknop menu aan terug brengen, je kan het dan weer default aanzetten.
HakanX @Carlos0_023 januari 2023 22:44
Uiteindelijk moet je er toch aan toegeven. Dus is het wel handig dat programma's de nieuwe manier ondersteunen.
Carlos0_0
@HakanX24 januari 2023 07:02
Nee je moet er niet aan toegeven, aangezien Microsoft oude menu default terug brengt.

https://winaero.com/dev-c...-show-full-context-menus/
biteMark @Miuccia23 januari 2023 16:53
Voor Windows 11 is NanaZip wel een aanrader; het is een gerebrande afgeleide van 7zip maar biedt integratie met het Windows 11 contextmenu. Scheelt weer een muisklik :D
Carlos0_0
@biteMark23 januari 2023 20:13
Gewoon oude content menu terug halen, heel simpel via register optie te doen.
Microsoft is zelfs default oude rechte muisknop menu aan terug brengen, in 1 van de laatste bèta’s kan je weet aanzetten als default.
biteMark @Carlos0_023 januari 2023 22:54
Onpopulaire mening: op zich vind ik het nieuwe menu wel een verbetering. Ik vind het een stuk overzichtelijker, minder bloated en de verplaatste actieknoppen voor copy/paste vind ik wel echt een toevoeging. Het ziet er ook nog eens een stuk beter uit, doet wel wat met de algehele Windows-ervaring. Als het nodig is kan je met één muisklik het oude menu alsnog openen indien nodig maar ik gebruik die zelden nog en andersom kan niet :p

Kortom: neen, dank :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door biteMark op 24 juli 2024 17:21]

Carlos0_0
@biteMark24 januari 2023 07:04
Haha dat kan ik vind het menu echt een regel rechte ramp, ook die nieuwe knoppen voor knippen en plakken verschrikkelijk.
Het zelfde hebben ze in de balk in explorer boven in gedaan, ik vind nog steeds een regelrechte ramp zulke mini knoppen :P.
biteMark @Carlos0_024 januari 2023 12:02
Haha fair enough, ieder z'n ding :)
CH4OS
@Miuccia24 januari 2023 09:50
De context opties heb je voor WinRAR ook, je moet het bij installatie geloof ik alleen wel aan zetten om het toe te voegen. Dan kun je kiezen om het direct in de folder uit te pakken of in een nieuw aan te maken subfolder.
M3m3nt0m0r1 @Miuccia23 januari 2023 16:03
Kan met winrar ook?
Robtimus @M3m3nt0m0r123 januari 2023 16:11
Waarschijnlijk wel, maar 7zip is gratis. Dat is toch een goede reden om daarvoor te kiezen.
Jeffrey2107 @Robtimus23 januari 2023 20:12
winrar ook als je de melding negeert

is misschien niet helemaal hoe het hoort maar het werkt al jaren zo. waarom ze het niet allang een keer veranderen snap ik dus echt niet

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jeffrey2107 op 24 juli 2024 17:21]

Alex3 @M3m3nt0m0r123 januari 2023 16:11
Maar 7zip is gratis.
maali @Miuccia23 januari 2023 17:11
*applaus* nu nog: rechtermuisknop -> 7zip -> extract each archive to separate folder
Magic666 @maali23 januari 2023 17:16
7zip--> Extract to "*\"

:)
maali @Magic66623 januari 2023 17:19
ah, dat werkt stiekem blijkbaar! thanks, want die zocht ik nog! :)
Magic666 @maali23 januari 2023 17:23
werkt prima idd, hoe graag ik Winrar ook een warm hart toe draag, 7Zip werkt voor mij prima en doet alles wat ik moet doen. En dat gratis....
CH4OS
@Magic66624 januari 2023 09:54
Aan de andere kant is het ook niet alsof 30 euro (voor een single user license) zo verschrikkelijk duur is. Ik heb zelf jaren geleden ooit eens een licentie aangeschaft, maar krijg nog altijd elke versie mee en kan mijn license blijven gebruiken. In de reacties lees ik iemand die dat in 2003 deed (ikzelf was dan wel weer veel later dan dat) en ook nog steeds de licentie gebruiken kan. Per dag wordt het dan wel steeds goedkoper. ;)

Ik begrijp best dat gratis de voorkeur geniet, maar dat betekend niet dat omdat WinRAR wel betaald is, het opeens een slecht of oninteressant product is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 24 juli 2024 17:21]

Magic666 @CH4OS24 januari 2023 16:33
Eens, ik zeg ook niet dat het een slecht of oninteressant produkt is ;)
Ooit meegelift op die "eeuwig gratis" versie maar sinds mijn laatste pc de overstap gemaakt naar 7zip en die voldoet verder prima.

En nee, 30 Euro voor lifetime is idd niet duur.
alex3305 23 januari 2023 16:23
Blijft voor mij de killer-app. Geen poespas en het blijft gewoon werken. Enkele jaren geleden met veel trots een licentie aangeschaft en gebruik het nog steeds met veel plezier.
Theo_de_Ripper 23 januari 2023 16:45
Mijn favoriete progje.
danmark_ori
@Theo_de_Ripper23 januari 2023 18:13
https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm

Ook de Nederlandse versie is inmiddels on-line. Een licentie gekocht op 26 februari 2003 en
nooit spijt van gehad. Gebruik het sindsdien dagelijks. Prijs, duur, goedkoop of 'beter' (zie hierboven)
zijn in mijn optiek verschillende zaken. Gratis is niet beter. En goed werk mag beloond worden.

Oops: mijn fout: is toch nog de oude versie, 6.11. Komt goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door danmark_ori op 24 juli 2024 17:21]

Carlos0_0
@danmark_ori23 januari 2023 20:16
Uiteraard niet alles hoeft gratis kerst te zijn, maar dat in en uitpakken gebeurt nog zo weinig voor vele.
Ik zelf doe ook bijna niet meer dat ik nu niet meer ga kopen, heb het jaren illegaal gebruikt net plezier.
Maar in en uitpakken gebeurt nog zo weinig dat ik niet meer ga kopen, dan gebruik wel 7zip voor die keer.

Mocht ik nog heel veel gebruiken had misschien wel licentie gekocht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 24 juli 2024 17:21]

Theo_de_Ripper @danmark_ori24 januari 2023 00:41
Bedankt en geeft niet, ik gebruik de Engelse versie toch al :)
Jogai 23 januari 2023 15:51
INSERT verplicht grapje over winrar licentie kopen.
juiced01 @Jogai23 januari 2023 15:57
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoclTVcjkXE

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq