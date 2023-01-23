Software-update: moOde audio player 8.2.5

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.2.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 8.2.5

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus APT upgrades, Linux kernel 5.15.84, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Updates

  • Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.84 build #1613
  • Add transition animation for panels and modals
  • Improve efficiency of Boss 2 Digital (DoP) volume sync
  • Improve NGINX configuration including proxy for CamillaGUI
  • Prevent log spam in /var/log/auth.log
  • Prevent 'next' wrapping last to first track when MPD random is on
  • Mask hover color on modal footer buttons
  • Bump default TRX jitter and ALSA buffer from 32/64 to 64/128
  • Add button to Local Display section for turning CoverView On/Off
  • Add format 44100:16:2 to HTTP server lame encoding
  • Add --kiosk to chromium-browser start to hide the URL status bar

Bug fixes

  • Input select Analog/SPDIF setting change not working
  • Metadata clipped in CoverView default when no Playbar and mobile landscape
  • Playbar timeline visible on some screen sizes when Queue empty
  • Tag view track list album headings not HTML escaped for compare
  • Volume and ralbum buttons missing from Pi Touch
  • Audio info shows Loopback setting even when its off
  • Tag view size of lib-artistart in mobile landscape
  • Position of CoverView wide mode controls on notch phones
  • Display of 176.4 sample rate in MPD config
  • Multiroom Show/Hide advanced not persisting
  • Library Tag/Album view search "Not found" cover missing

moOde audio player

Versienummer moOde audio player 8.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-01-2023 17:50
2 • submitter: bitlab

23-01-2023 • 17:50

2

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

26-05 moOde audio player 9.3.5 1
14-05 moOde audio player 9.3.4 1
29-04 moOde audio player 9.3.3 2
14-04 moOde audio player 9.3.2 2
23-03 moOde audio player 9.3.0 13
08-03 moOde audio player 9.2.6 5
24-02 moOde audio player 9.2.5 1
07-02 moOde audio player 9.2.4 5
22-01 moOde audio player 9.2.3 3
09-01 moOde audio player 9.2.2 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
0
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
i_like_scotland 24 januari 2023 12:46
Ik mis in moode de mogelijkheid om het beginscherm aan te passen. Nu staan er standaard radio stations, terwijl ik graag mijn eigen muziek collectie (vanaf NAS) op het begin scherm wil zien (liefst album tiles).
Ik heb om deze reden maar Volumio geïnstalleerd die tenminste nog een prominente knop heeft naar je eigen muziek libary. Het nadeel van Volumio is echter weer dat je voor aanvullende zaken moet betalen, dus niet geheel gratis.
bitlab
@i_like_scotland24 januari 2023 19:33
Het begin scherm van moode is niet het radio stations overzicht, maar het playback scherm.
Aan de linker kant (op een desktop of landscape mode) staat dan de huidige playlist, wat standaard een playlist is met de radiostations. Zodra je eigen music aan de playlist toevoegd of vervangt zie je de nummers met album hoes terugkomen.

Als je op de rechter kant op de albumhoes/station logo klikt ga je naar het library overzicht met album tiles.
Je kan ook een ander view voor de library kiezen zoals folder of tagview.

Beetje verstopt maar meer informatie over de bedieining vind je terug door, links boven op het M icon te tikken en Quick Help te kiezen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq