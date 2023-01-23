Versie 8.2.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 8.2.5
This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus APT upgrades, Linux kernel 5.15.84, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.
Updates
- Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.84 build #1613
- Add transition animation for panels and modals
- Improve efficiency of Boss 2 Digital (DoP) volume sync
- Improve NGINX configuration including proxy for CamillaGUI
- Prevent log spam in /var/log/auth.log
- Prevent 'next' wrapping last to first track when MPD random is on
- Mask hover color on modal footer buttons
- Bump default TRX jitter and ALSA buffer from 32/64 to 64/128
- Add button to Local Display section for turning CoverView On/Off
- Add format 44100:16:2 to HTTP server lame encoding
- Add --kiosk to chromium-browser start to hide the URL status bar
Bug fixes
- Input select Analog/SPDIF setting change not working
- Metadata clipped in CoverView default when no Playbar and mobile landscape
- Playbar timeline visible on some screen sizes when Queue empty
- Tag view track list album headings not HTML escaped for compare
- Volume and ralbum buttons missing from Pi Touch
- Audio info shows Loopback setting even when its off
- Tag view size of lib-artistart in mobile landscape
- Position of CoverView wide mode controls on notch phones
- Display of 176.4 sample rate in MPD config
- Multiroom Show/Hide advanced not persisting
- Library Tag/Album view search "Not found" cover missing