moOde audio player 8.2.5

Versie 8.2.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus APT upgrades, Linux kernel 5.15.84, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Updates

Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.84 build #1613

Add transition animation for panels and modals

Improve efficiency of Boss 2 Digital (DoP) volume sync

Improve NGINX configuration including proxy for CamillaGUI

Prevent log spam in /var/log/auth.log

Prevent 'next' wrapping last to first track when MPD random is on

Mask hover color on modal footer buttons

Bump default TRX jitter and ALSA buffer from 32/64 to 64/128

Add button to Local Display section for turning CoverView On/Off

Add format 44100:16:2 to HTTP server lame encoding

Add --kiosk to chromium-browser start to hide the URL status bar

Bug fixes