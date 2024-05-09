Versie 16.1.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in ShareX version 16.1.0:
- Added an "Update channel" option to the "Application settings" window with the following options:
- Release
- Pre-release
- Dev
- Added "Background dim strength" region capture option.
- Scrolling capture improvements:
- Added scrolling capture status indicator.
- Scrolling capture automatically stops if the first image combine attempt fails.
- Improved image combining performance.
- Mouse wheel input is now ignored within the scrolling capture region.
- Added help button to scrolling capture window, which opens this page: https://getsharex.com/docs/scrolling-screenshot
- Update FFmpeg to version 7.0.
- Previously, releasing the Escape key would close the active window. Now, it will also check if the Escape key was initially pressed in the active window as well.
- Improved task icon detection in "Quick task menu".
- Added "Cut out background color" option for image editor "Cut out" tool (by @flmbray).
- Browser extension host manifest files are now stored in app folder instead of
Documents\ShareX\Toolsfolder.
- Improved update downloader progress text.
- Added "Enable browser extension support" option to setup.
- Google has forced us to use a more restrictive API scope (/auth/drive.file) for Google Drive, which does not allow us to see files or folders anymore. Because of this, we cannot provide folder listing and selection support anymore.
- However, there is a workaround. You can navigate to the Google Drive website in your browser, open the folder you want to upload to, and then copy the folder ID from the browser's address bar to "Folder ID" textbox.