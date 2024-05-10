Versie 8.6.6 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.6.6 bug-fixes & enhancements: Update to scintilla 5.5.0 & Lexilla 5.3.2. (Merge #15042)

Fix crash when crossing the 2GB file size threshold. (Fix #14944, #14981)

Fix a performance issue due to URL recognition. (Fix #13916)

Update to nlohman json 3.11.3. (Merge #15041)

Fix multi-edit resists escape after typing issue. (Fix #14649)

Make F3 & Shift-F3 work in Find Replace dialog. (Fix #2138)

Allow Ctrl-TAB to switch tabs in FindReplace, PluginAdmin and UDL dialogs. (Fix #7932, #14975)

Add programming language support for Go & Raku(Perl 6). (Fix #8090, #4465)

Fix user defined auto-insert not working issue. (Fix #3171, #8063, #12547, #14831)

Enhance GUI: resize checkboxes/radio buttons as text length needs. (Fix #15006)

Enhance GUI: make sizing arrows more coherent in Find dialog. (Fix #15099)

Fix URL enclosed in apostrophes or backtick not working issue. (Fix #14978, #14323, #14212)

Fix wrong dropped file view issue. (Fix #14951)

Fix Korean(한)/English(영) key not working regression. (Fix #14400, #14973)

Fix the tab labels of some dialogs being cut in Dark mode. (Fix #11012)

Fix close button disappeared issue in Find Replace dialog. (Fix #14940)

Apply dark theme to checkbox buttons on Windows 11. (Fix #14929)

Fix menu bar cluttered in Dark Mode issue. (Fix #10130)

Fix Debug Info minor display regression. (Fix #14921)

Enhance Lua language syntax highlighting. (Fix #7615, #15081)

Improve the function list support for Ada. (Fix #14908, #14687, #14498)