Software-update: ShareX Dev build - 2024-01-20

ShareX logo (80 pix)Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van ShareX uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ShareX Dev build - 2024-01-20
  • Screen recording improvements:
    • Update FFmpeg to version 6.1
    • Added ddagrab (Desktop Duplication API) support to screen recording*
      • If you have an NVIDIA GPU, it is recommended to use ddagrab with the NVENC video encoder together, as NVENC can access captured frames from the GPU directly
    • Added "Pause" button to screen recording tray menu
    • Screen recording options window UI improvements*
    • Update "Preset" options of NVENC video encoder
    • Added "Tune" option to NVENC video encoder
    • Update "Usage" options of AMF video encoder
    • Added "Bitrate" option to AMF video encoder
    • Update "Palette mode" & "Dithering mode" options of GIF encoder
    • Added "Reset options" button to Screen recording options window
    • Increase the maximum FPS option limit for screen recording when dev mode is enabled*
  • Rewrote scrolling capture support from scratch:
    • New scrolling capture window which have simpler/user friendly UI compared to before*
    • New algorithm to improve image combining/detection accuracy with support to fallback to old algorithm if combining/detection fails
    • Removed most of scrolling capture options that was exists before and new algorithm tries to automate it much as possible to keep it simple to use
    • Image combining performance improvements
    • Image combining now happens between captures instead of combining all images at the end, which means users don't have to wait for long processing time at the end of the scrolling capture anymore
    • Preview image can be panned by holding mouse left click
    • Added scrolling capture options window with these options:
      • Start delay
      • Automatically scroll to top
      • Scroll delay
      • Scroll amount
      • Automatically upload / save
      • Show scrolling capture region
    • Scrolling capture hotkey now acts as both start and stop
  • Image editor improvements:
    • Implemented proper undo/redo support to image editor (by @gregorygregio)
    • Previously, the image editor unsaved changes dialog asked if the user would like to close the image editor, now instead it asks if the user would like to save the changes with "Yes", "No" and "Cancel" buttons (by @gregorygregio)
    • Added "Load image from URL" button to the image editor startup window
  • Added "Image beautifier" tool:
    • Added "Beautify image" button to task context menu
    • Added "Beautify image" after capture task
    • Added hotkey for "Image beautifier" tool
    • The image beautifier tool contains the following image effect options:
      • Margin
      • Padding
      • Smart padding
      • Rounded corner
      • Shadow radius
      • Shadow opacity
      • Shadow distance
      • Shadow angle
      • Shadow color
      • Background:
        • Gradient
        • Color
        • Image
        • Desktop
        • Transparent
  • "Pin to screen" tool improvements:
    • Added toolbar with these buttons:
      • Copy
      • Scale
      • Options
      • Close
    • Automatically hide the toolbar if it is bigger than the pinned area
    • Added pin to screen options window with these options*:
      • Placement
      • Placement offset
      • Top most
      • Keep center location
      • Shadow
      • Border
      • Border size
      • Border color
      • Minimize size
    • Support pinning context menus/popups
    • Do not round the corners of the pinned area on Windows 11
    • Each "Pin to screen" now runs in separate thread
  • "Video converter" tool improvements:
    • Added AV1 video encoder
    • Added NVENC H.264 & HEVC video encoders
    • Added Quick Sync H.264 & HEVC video encoders
    • Added AMF H.264 & HEVC video encoders
    • Added "Use bitrate" option
    • Always show custom arguments on UI
    • Allow overriding file extension by editing the "Output file name"
    • Do not use audio encoder if input file is gif, webp, png or apng
  • "QR code" tool improvements:
    • New layout for the QR code window*
    • Added "QR code size" option
    • Added "Copy image", "Save image" and "Upload image" buttons
  • "Inspect window" tool improvements:
    • New layout for the tool window*
    • Added window list
    • Added "Top most" option
    • Added "Opacity" option
  • Rename "Hash check" tool to "Hash checker"
  • Hash checker tool UI improvements*
  • "OCR" tool improvements:
    • Improved OCR scale factor option performance, enabling faster upscaling of images before applying OCR
    • While doing OCR, preserve spaces in the Korean language
    • Added "Close OCR window after opening service link" option (Task settings window -> OCR tab) (by @gregorygregio)
  • Added "Capture pre configured window" hotkey, the window is configurable from "Task settings window -> Capture tab"
  • Improve the visuals of hotkey tips in the ShareX main window
  • ShareX browser extension update:
    • Added "Shorten URL with ShareX" button
    • Renamed "Upload with ShareX" buttons to specify exact action:
      • Upload image with ShareX
      • Upload video with ShareX
      • Upload audio with ShareX
      • Upload text with ShareX
  • Added an option to use after capture tasks for browser extension image uploads (Task settings window -> Advanced tab -> ProcessImagesDuringExtensionUpload)
  • Added an additional 383 gradient presets to the gradient picker window
  • Display gradient presets in a grid format within the gradient picker window
  • Image effects improvements:
    • Added "Use random image effect" option (Task settings window -> Effects tab)
    • Added image effect option summaries near effect names, for example: Border: 5px, Resize: 250px, 200px
    • Added "Background image" image effect
    • Added "Border size" & "Border color" options to "Pixelate" image effect
    • Added "Padding" option to "Auto crop" image effect
    • Added "Auto resize" option to "Shadow" image effect
    • Added "Background" & "Edge overlap" options to "Particles" image effect*
    • Added "Radius" option to "Gaussian blur" image effect
  • Added Hebrew language support (by @erelado)
  • Added "Cache-Control header" option to Azure Storage file uploader (by @Scrxtchy)
  • Added "Use direct link" option to OneDrive file uploader (by @Yi-pixel)
  • Update Dropbox direct link format
  • Removed Gfycat uploader
  • Removed Teknik uploader
  • If an error occurs during clipboard upload, display a message box asking the user if they would like to retry the upload
  • If the user attempts to close the application while a screen recording is active, a message box will appear, asking if they would like to abort the screen recording
  • Increase custom uploader settings window width
  • Added "outputbox" custom uploader syntax which shows output dialog, example syntaxes: {outputbox:text}, {outputbox:title|text}
  • Renamed {prompt} custom uploader syntax to {inputbox}
  • Slight tray icon animation changes
  • Support for closing the window with the Escape key has been added to most of the windows
  • Update "Google image search" button to use "Google Lens" instead because "Google image search" is deprecated
  • Moved the "Automatically check for updates" option to the "General" tab from the "Advanced" tab
  • Automatically register failed hotkeys on hotkey settings window startup
  • Added support for individual hex color channels in the screen color picker: rhex, ghex, bhex, rHEX, gHEX, bHEX (by @yevhenii-sir)
  • Do not save default hotkey task settings to decrease HotkeysConfig.json file size significantly
  • Show detailed upload progress in main window when dev mode is enabled

ShareX 15 screenshot

Versienummer Dev build - 2024-01-20
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ShareX
Download https://github.com/ShareX/DevBuilds/releases/download/v15.0.2.306/ShareX-15.0.2.306-setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 38,60MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (21)

Christoxz 21 januari 2024 16:38
Weet iemand toevallig een goed alternatief voor op Linux?
ShareX nog steeds mijn dagelijkse tool op Windows maar thuis zit ik alleen maar op Linux, en mis daar nog wel een fijne, uitgebreide screenshot tool.
Oon @Christoxz21 januari 2024 17:55
Is er helaas geen. Ik heb voor zowel Linux als MacOS oneindig veel tools gebruikt, maar ShareX is er alleen voor Windows. Een alternatief voor Greenshot of ieder willekeurige andere screenshot tool wel, zo heb je op Linux Flameshot en op MacOS CleanShot X, maar het is allemaal geen ShareX..
Christoxz @Oon21 januari 2024 19:20
Ja exact, hier ook Flameshot, doet de job, maar zeker niet zoals ShareX dat kan.
Vaak genoeg gezocht naar een goed alternatief, maar zonder succes, hoopte op een Tweaker met de goude tip :D
sfranken @Christoxz21 januari 2024 20:49
Dan even de vraag: wat wil je dat een screenshot tool nog meer doet behalve screenshots nemen? Houd ook de UNIX filosofie in acht hier he; "doe één ding maar doe dat ene ding goed". Screenshots nemen is één ding, ze bewerken is een ander. Daar heb je programma's als GIMP oid voor.
Creesch @sfranken21 januari 2024 21:41
"doe één ding maar doe dat ene ding goed". Screenshots nemen is één ding, ze bewerken is een ander. Daar heb je programma's als GIMP oid voor.
Een beetje een dooddoener dit. Zeker met de plethora aan applicaties op Linux desktop die je ongeveer alles laten aanpassen en doen.

Om wat meer gedetailleerd antwoord te geven. ShareX stroomlijnt een heel proces van screenshots waardoor je een hoop tijd kan besparen als je een hoop screenshots maakt voor specifieke doeleinden.

Met een paar klikken kan je met ShareX:
  • Een screenshot maken van applicatie vensters, het gehele scherm of een selectie van je scherm.
  • Deze screenshot bewerken in een editor die specifiek bedoeld is voor het bewerken van screenshots. Dit houd in dat je zeer eenvoudig zaken kan blurren, annotaties toevoegen, dingen nummeren, highlighten, etc.
  • De gemaakte screenshot vervolgens naar ongeveer elke wenselijke output doorsturen. Inclusief custom upload endpoints.
Als je bijvoorbeeld veel screenshots maakt tijdens het werken om deze door te sturen naar mensen of op te nemen in documentatie gaat het via deze methode een stuk sneller dan apart het in GIMP te moeten doen.

Sterker nog, als ik je argument wel serieus zou nemen, ShareX doet het bewerken veel efficienter en beter dan een alleskunner zoals GIMP die meer bedoeld is voor foto bewerking.
sfranken @Creesch21 januari 2024 21:52
GIMP was een voorbeeld, maar je punt is wel een goede ja. Ik dacht dat ShareX een screenshot applicatie is, en verder niks. Dat zit zo'n beetje ingebouwd in elke DE/WM tegenwoordig, dus vandaar mijn reactie. Maar het is dus meer dan alleen een simpele screenshot tool, weer wat geleerd.
Uruk-Hai
@Christoxz22 januari 2024 00:04
Ik heb naar aanleiding van jouw bericht ShareX net even getest op Linux via Bottles. De resultaten zijn als volgt:

Het lukt slechts 1 keer een monitor met ShareX te capturen. Alles behalve het venster van ShareX beland dan in de screenshot. Een region capturen lukt helemaal niet. ShareX reageert niet meer na het nemen van een tweede screen capture.

Jammer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 02:29]

beerse @Uruk-Hai22 januari 2024 11:00
Voor het uitlezen van scherm informatie biedt de grafische interface een serieuze uitdaging. ooit, eind vorige eeuw met X11 grafische omgeving op de diverse unix omgevingen was het geen probleem want security was toen nog niet zo'n uitdaging. Ook het scherm-geheugen was aardig 1 op 1 beschikbaar.

Tegenwoordig is het uitlezen van scherm informatie niet alleen technisch een uitdaging maar ook qua security en ook qua drm. En daar in is er niet alleen het verschil tussen msWindows en linux maar ook binnen de linux distributies de keuze aan window managers (gnome, kde ...), grafische omgevingen (X11, wayland ...) en ook grafische kaarten (amd, intel, nvidia ..) en drivers (open/closed).

Daarmee adviseer in onder linux een screen-capture te vinden die met jou linux omgeving kan werken en de functionaliteit aan grafische editor en dergelijke in een andere tool te zoeken.
Berlinetta @Christoxz22 januari 2024 07:52
Spectacle van KDE
S.Paternotte @Christoxz21 januari 2024 17:43
https://alternativeto.net/software/sharex/?platform=linux
Christoxz @S.Paternotte21 januari 2024 19:19
Zijn niet echt alternatieven voor ShareX. Ja het maakt screenshots, maar daar blijf thet ook wel bij, terwijl ShareX zoveel meer kan, zeker qua flows en settings.
Desiler 21 januari 2024 12:57
Plaatje is van een versie van over 5 jaar geleden en de link werkt niet :'(

Heel fijn programma, ooit overgestapt vanaf GreenShot en nooit meer teruggekeken.
witchdoc @Desiler21 januari 2024 16:17
Idem, ook van greenshot gekomen en nooit meer terug gekeken.
beerse @Desiler21 januari 2024 18:18
...mmm GreenShot. Nooit beseft dat dit ShareX een screendump programma kan zijn en ik was al een tijdje op zoek naar een vervanger van GreenShot omdat daar de ontwikkeling (al een tijdje) stil staat. Bedankt voor de tip!

En ja, deze zou wel eens een blijvertje kunnen zijn. Ook de editor ziet er goed uit. Alleen aan de installer kan beter: De locatie van de bestanden is niet volgens de windows conventie.
Pasteis @Desiler21 januari 2024 18:57
Plaatje is van een versie van over 5 jaar geleden en de link werkt niet :'(

Heel fijn programma, ooit overgestapt vanaf GreenShot en nooit meer teruggekeken.
Dit is de kracht van deze artikelen op Tweakers. Ben nu al verscheidende keren apps tegen gekomen die een meerwaarde voor mij in het gebruik van me laptop bieden.

Ga deze ook zeker eens proberen!
KoalaBear84 @Desiler21 januari 2024 23:22
Hier juist overgestapt van Greenshot, vooral omdat de videoclips heel erg klein zijn bij ShareX, en zo te zien nu werkt de scrolling techniek ook beter.
bvdbos 21 januari 2024 22:14
Windows Defender geeft een Trojan-warning voor de download van Github:
https://tweakers.net/foto...SFRgjSt9v1Dk3oLUIbPvj.png

Gebeurd vaker en wordt niet veel aandacht aan besteed:
https://github.com/ShareX/ShareX/issues/7135
Christoxz @bvdbos22 januari 2024 07:48
9 uur geleden gefixt door Microsoft, die bevestigde dat het een 'false positive' was.
GeroldM 22 januari 2024 01:38
ScreenshotCaptor - dat is ook een zeer uitgebreid screenshot programma met editing-mogelijkheden, automatische opslag, croppen en nog zoveel meer. Je kan er een gratis licentie voor krijgen, of je doneert wat je denkt dat het waard is.

Het krijgen van een licentie gaat niet op de gebruikelijke weg en dat staat een heleboel mensen niet aan. Heb je daar geen moeite mee, dan is er niets aan de hand. Kans is groot dat je jezelf aanmeldt voor het forum op die site, omdat deze zeer behulpzaam en vriendelijk is. Engelstalig, dat wel. En niet alleen voor de ScreenshotCaptor applicatir, maar de auteur heeft een heleboel andere applicaties die je ook gratis kan licenseren. En het forum is gevuld met andere programmeurs, welke soms vragen in posts gebruiken om (gratis) tooltjes in elkaar te zetten en deze dan aan te bieden.

Nu is dit wel een Windows applicatie maar het zou moeten werken in W.I.N.E. in Linux. Heb op dit moment geen Linux machine (met GUI) beschikbaar om dat uit te proberen.

* edit:
Het was wel zo vriendelijk geweest alk ik ook een link in mijn post had vermeld. Bij deze.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 23 juli 2024 02:29]

nielsnl68 23 januari 2024 11:51
@Bart van Klaveren, wat bedoel je met "Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen"?
Creesch @nielsnl6823 januari 2024 15:47
Het kan ook video opnames van je scherm maken en opslaan als mp4 of gif. Overigens niet één van de sterkste kanten van ShareX, screenshots is waar het in uitblinkt.

