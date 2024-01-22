Versie 23.3.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.3.3: Metadata editor: Object creation dialog was redesigned

SQL Editor: Autocomplete for INSERT statements was fixed Case sensitivity on highlighting and validation was fixed Duplicated table aliases in autocomplete were fixed Column aliases highlighting was fixed Dot character is not allowed again in variable name

Data Editor: Column descriptions are displayed again

Database Tasks: Display of task execution time was fixed

ER Diagram: One-to-one connection rendering for unique/primary key was fixed

Data Transfer: All columns can be marked as skipped when exporting data Statistics was excluded from exported data

General: Changing the monospace font was fixed Unique key creation was fixed Finding local clients on Linux and macOS was improved

Databases: Altibase support was added BigQuery: Structs and arrays are supported Dameng: Dameng driver was updated Users, roles, and categories are supported MySQL: Path to the local client was fixed MySQL and MariaDB: Rendering columns with unique identifiers was fixed PostgreSQL: Schema permissions display was fixed Confirmation message for clean option of restore wizard was fixed SQLite: Import with ‘truncate target tables before load’ option was fixed SQL Server: Check constraint option was removed from primary/unique key creation page Displaying source in the index properties was fixed SQL Server driver was updated

Localization: Japanese localization was updated

Misc: Microsoft Store version was fixed Starting application when the workspace directory is a link was fixed

