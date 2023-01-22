Versie 5.0.1 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effect-plug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze eerste update treffen we een kleine maar belangrijke verzameling verbeteringen en bugfixes aan.

New: Added a button in the toolbar, next to Brush Size, for enabling/disabling pressure sensitivity. The button will only appear if a compatible pen or drawing tablet is detected, and Windows Ink has not been disabled in Settings. Fixed: Fixed some issues with the main window that would only happen on multimonitor Windows 10 systems

Fixed a few small issues with the Zoom tool

Fixed an issue when saving a JPEG or TIFF with certain types of 0-length IPTC metadata

On older systems with multiple GPUs (e.g. Intel HD iGPU and an AMD/NVIDIA dGPU), where the first enumerated GPU does not support Direct3D 11, PDN will now use the next enumerated GPU that meets the Direct3D 11 requirement, rather than falling back to CPU rendering.

Fixed a rendering bug when using the Pencil tool on small images exactly 2 pixels wide

Fixed some crashes on systems with buggy GPU drivers. Paint.NET will try to revert to software rendering in this case.

Fixed a crash on some systems with multiple pen/tablet devices, where some of the devices were claiming the same cursor ID Changed: All binaries are now digitally signed, not just EXEs and the shell extension DLLs Updated: Updated the bundled AvifFileType plugin to version 1.1.23, which fixes an issue with progressive decoding

Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.11.0.0, which now detects files saved with the wrong extension and tries to load the file anyway

Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.16.0, which fixes the detection of misnamed files