Software-update: Paint.NET 5.0.1

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.1 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effect-plug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze eerste update treffen we een kleine maar belangrijke verzameling verbeteringen en bugfixes aan.

New:
  • Added a button in the toolbar, next to Brush Size, for enabling/disabling pressure sensitivity. The button will only appear if a compatible pen or drawing tablet is detected, and Windows Ink has not been disabled in Settings.
Fixed:
  • Fixed some issues with the main window that would only happen on multimonitor Windows 10 systems
  • Fixed a few small issues with the Zoom tool
  • Fixed an issue when saving a JPEG or TIFF with certain types of 0-length IPTC metadata
  • On older systems with multiple GPUs (e.g. Intel HD iGPU and an AMD/NVIDIA dGPU), where the first enumerated GPU does not support Direct3D 11, PDN will now use the next enumerated GPU that meets the Direct3D 11 requirement, rather than falling back to CPU rendering.
  • Fixed a rendering bug when using the Pencil tool on small images exactly 2 pixels wide
  • Fixed some crashes on systems with buggy GPU drivers. Paint.NET will try to revert to software rendering in this case.
  • Fixed a crash on some systems with multiple pen/tablet devices, where some of the devices were claiming the same cursor ID
Changed:
  • All binaries are now digitally signed, not just EXEs and the shell extension DLLs
Updated:
  • Updated the bundled AvifFileType plugin to version 1.1.23, which fixes an issue with progressive decoding
  • Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.11.0.0, which now detects files saved with the wrong extension and tries to load the file anyway
  • Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.16.0, which fixes the detection of misnamed files

Paint.NET

Versienummer 5.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v5.0.1
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-01-2023 11:00
9 • submitter: S.Paternotte

22-01-2023 • 11:00

9

Submitter: S.Paternotte

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

20-05 Paint.NET 5.1.8 4
23-03 Paint.NET 5.1.7 0
11-03 Paint.NET 5.1.6 4
15-02 Paint.NET 5.1.4 11
09-02 Paint.NET 5.1.3 16
20-12 Paint.NET 5.1.2 11
05-12 Paint.NET 5.1.1 0
13-11 Paint.NET 5.1 6
03-'24 Paint.NET 5.0.13 0
12-'23 Paint.NET 5.0.12 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
8
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
P_Tingen 22 januari 2023 12:44
Ontzettend handig programma voor de casual tekenaar, zoals ik. Even snel iets aanpassen aan een plaatje gaat superhandig met dit programma, wordt ook nog regelmatig geüpdate.

Denk er toch over na om de storeversie aan te schaffen om de ontwikkelaar te steunen. Kan hij hiervan leven eigenlijk?
huiz @P_Tingen22 januari 2023 15:11
Je kunt beter direct doneren via de website. Van de betaalde versie wordt nog 30% afgeroomd.
- peter - @huiz22 januari 2023 16:23
Store versie is wel handig natuurlijk met updaten. Ik had de 5.0 al binnen toen ik ging checken of ik al geupdate was.
Emcee 22 januari 2023 14:05
Fijn programma inderdaad, altijd even mee installeren op een nieuwe installatie
JeroenH @Emcee22 januari 2023 15:53
Precies, dit zit bij mijn standaardset programma's die op een nieuwe/nieue geïnstalleerde computer gaat, al meer dan 15 jaar denk ik.
Ablaze 22 januari 2023 16:50
Dit is nog steeds een programma dat perfect is om even iets te bewerken. Start ook snel op.
Jammer dat er geen kloon van is voor Linux
crazyboy01 @Ablaze22 januari 2023 16:51
Ik vind Pinta wel een aardig letterlijke kloon. Het is bijna een 1-op-1 kopie te noemen, maar dan cross-platform. In de huidige versies zijn de menu's en opties in ieder geval gelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 22 juli 2024 17:29]

William_H 23 januari 2023 01:47
Added a button in the toolbar, next to Brush Size, for enabling/disabling pressure sensitivity. The button will only appear if a compatible pen or drawing tablet is detected, and Windows Ink has not been disabled in Settings.
Jammer dat Windows Ink hiervoor verplicht is. Dat vind ik zo'n draak van een toevoeging aan Windows, dat ik dat altijd uitschakel. En dan zou ik nu geen drukgevoeligheid kunnen krijgen in Paint.NET. Gemiste kans, want m'n hardware en drivers ondersteunen het gewoon. Heb ik geen Windows Ink voor nodig.
El_ByteMaster 24 januari 2023 20:57
Het enige dat ik eigenlijk mis aan dit programma is een optie voor outline fonts, bijv. witte tekst met een zwart randje eromheen voor betere zichtbaarheid (gewoon in 1 keer zonder omweggetjes) net zo als met de 'Shapes' tool.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq