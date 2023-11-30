NixOS is een Linux-distributie met een packagemanager die het mogelijk maakt om de configuratie declaratief te maken, in plaats van die op te bouwen uit een sequentie van commando's en configuratiebestanden. Onder de motorkap gebruikt Nix een functionele programmeertaal waarmee het systeem of de configuratie kan worden gedefinieerd. Nix is bedacht door Eelco Dolstra, een Nederlandse informaticus die aan de Universiteit van Utrecht op NixOS is gepromoveerd. Meer informatie over NixOS kan op ons eigen forum worden gevonden. Woensdag is versie 23.11 van NixOS uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Release 23.11 (“Tapir) Highlights
- FoundationDB now defaults to major version 7.
- PostgreSQL now defaults to major version 15.
- GNOME has been updated to version 45, see the release notes for details. Notably, Loupe has replaced Eye of GNOME as the default image viewer, Snapshot has replaced Cheese as the default camera application, and Photos will no longer be installed.
- Support for WiFi6 (IEEE 802.11ax) and WPA3-SAE-PK was enabled in the
hostapdpackage, along with a significant rework of the hostapd module.
- LXD now supports virtual machine instances to complement the existing container support
- The
nixos-rebuildcommand has been given a
list-generationssubcommand. See
man nixos-rebuildfor more details.
- systemd has been updated from v253 to v254, see the release notes for more information on the changes.
-
boot.resumeDevicemust be specified when hibernating if not in EFI mode.
- systemd may warn your system about the permissions of your ESP partition (often
/boot), this warning can be ignored for now, we are looking into a satisfying solution regarding this problem.
- Updating with
nixos-rebuild bootand rebooting is recommended, since in some rare cases the
nixos-rebuild switchinto the new generation on a live system might fail due to missing mount units.
-
sudo-rs, a reimplementation of
sudoin Rust, is now supported. An experimental new module
security.sudo-rswas added. Switching to it (via
security.sudo-rs.enable = true;) introduces slight changes in sudo behaviour, due to
sudo-rs’ current limitations:
- terminfo-related environment variables aren’t preserved for
rootand
wheel;
-
rootand
wheelare not given the ability to set (or preserve) arbitrary environment variables.
Note: The
sudo-rsmodule only takes configuration through
security.sudo-rs, and in particular does not automatically use previously-set rules; this could be achieved with
security.sudo-rs.extraRules = security.sudo.extraRules;for instance.
- glibc has been updated from version 2.37 to 2.38, see the release notes for what was changed.
-
linuxPackages_testing_bcachefsis now soft-deprecated by
linuxPackages_testing.
- Please consider changing your NixOS configuration’s
boot.kernelPackagesto
linuxPackages_testinguntil a stable kernel with bcachefs support is released.
- All ROCm packages have been updated to 5.7.0.
- ROCm package attribute sets are versioned:
rocmPackages->
rocmPackages_5.
-
yarn-berryhas been updated to 4.0.1. This means that NodeJS versions less than
18.12are no longer supported by it. More details at the upstream changelog.
- If the user has a custom shell enabled via
users.users.${USERNAME}.shell = ${CUSTOMSHELL}, the assertion will require them to also set
programs.${CUSTOMSHELL}.enable = true. This is generally safe behavior, but for anyone needing to opt out from the check
users.users.${USERNAME}.ignoreShellProgramCheck = truewill do the job.
- Cassandra now defaults to 4.x, updated from 3.11.x.