Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 2.3 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features and improvements affecting all platforms Windows and macOS features and improvements
  • Move Data Entry improvements
    • Scale option to resize by a given percentage
    • Insertion Mode options to insert duplicates in front of or behind the original object
    • Edit object properties as you transform
    • Improved Number of copies slider behaviour
  • Brush names show by default on the Brushes panel
  • Create new documents from assets by dragging from panel to title bar
  • Create shapes of same type and properties from an existing shape selection
iPad features and improvements
  • Optionally deselect shapes after creation
  • (Photo) Curves adjustment graph editor shows all coloured channel curve

Affinity Photo 2

Versienummer 2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Serif

Update-historie

15-05 Affinity Suite 2.6.3 15
03-04 Affinity Suite 2.6.2 15
20-02 Affinity Suite 2.6.0 16
13-12 Affinity Suite 2.5.7 0
28-11 Affinity Suite 2.5.6 11
09-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.5 9
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.3 14
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.2 4
05-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.0 22
03-'24 Affinity Suite 2.4.1 28
Affinity Photo

DirtyBird 30 november 2023 21:41
Op dit moment zit er ook nog korting op. Het is in mijn beleving wel wat minder goed dan photoshop, maar voor de meesten denk ik meer dan voldoende :)
Tourmaline 1 december 2023 20:21
Affinity suite is slechts op V2. Photoshop zit op versie 25.2. Affinity heeft ook features die Adobe niet heeft. Affiniy suite heeft veel meer features dan V2 van Photoshop of ieder andere Adobe programma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 23 juli 2024 19:04]

pep75 2 december 2023 00:37
Na 23 jaar Adobe te hebben gebruikt, zijn wij(architectenbureau) overgestapt op Affinity. Niet alleen vanwege de prijs, maar eigenlijk vooral het gebruiksgemak en snelheid. Wat een fijne software…

