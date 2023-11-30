Serif heeft versie 2.3 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Features and improvements affecting all platforms
Windows and macOS features and improvements
- Spiral Tool
- Choice of styles including Linear, Decaying, Fibonacci and Plotted
- Optional straight-line edges
- Spiral Tool tutorial: https://youtu.be/czxN1nSkn9Y
- Pixel grid options in all apps
- Automatic Grid returns to Photo
- Pixel Grid tutorial: https://youtu.be/R457ABIv80U
- Place and export password-protected PDFs, including the ability to individually allow:
- Document printing
- Content modification
- Content copying
- Password protected PDF tutorial: https://youtu.be/NP6dPxD6wuo
- Export PDF files to PDF 2.0 (ISO 32000-2) standard
- Change Asset Panel background colour
- (Publisher) Image tagging for accessible PDFs
- Tags Panel for Alternative Text: https://youtu.be/ARWDRB9Qyrs
- (Publisher) Find and Replace panel uses inbuilt and custom fields in search terms and replacement text
- (Designer) ‘Keep selected’ preference in Pencil Tool
- (Publisher) Independent formatting of cross-reference field
iPad features and improvements
- Move Data Entry improvements
- Scale option to resize by a given percentage
- Insertion Mode options to insert duplicates in front of or behind the original object
- Edit object properties as you transform
- Improved Number of copies slider behaviour
- Brush names show by default on the Brushes panel
- Create new documents from assets by dragging from panel to title bar
- Create shapes of same type and properties from an existing shape selection
- Optionally deselect shapes after creation
- (Photo) Curves adjustment graph editor shows all coloured channel curve