Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 120 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer links kopiëren en die ontdoen van trackinginformatie. Verder worden certificaten uit de OS-root store nu automatisch geïmporteerd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot privacy en beveiliging. In versie 120.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed a bug that was causing persistent startup slowdowns. (bug 1867095)
  • Fixed an issue that was causing 100% CPU usage on sites such as Google Maps. (bug 1866409)
  • Fixed an issue that was causing YouTube videos to show a green screen when hardware acceleration was enabled. (bug 1865928)
  • Fixed an issue where the status bar was still visible when viewing fullscreen video. (bug 1853896)
  • Fixed a startup crash affecting Linux users on some aarch64 systems with page sizes other than 4KB. (bug 1866025)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 120.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-11-2023 21:04
7 • submitter: shaswin

30-11-2023 • 21:04

7

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

10-06 Mozilla Firefox 139.0.4 1
27-05 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 21
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
6
3
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Hero of Time Moderator LNX 30 november 2023 21:49
Fixed an issue that was causing 100% CPU usage on sites such as Google Maps.
Kwam ik van de week achter. Maps laadde initieel, maar bewegen, zoomen, niks werkte. Dacht dat maps eerder nog wel werkte met v120. Zou mij niks verbazen als het weer eens een Google ding was waarbij ze andere engines (wat eigenlijk alleen met Firefox gebeurt, heel gek :P) bewust in de weg zitten.
nicolaasjan @Hero of Time1 december 2023 06:08
Ik had hierdoor problemen in combinatie met de Dark Reader addon op Linux Mint 20.3 en meerdere sites.
Moest hem een tijdje uitzetten (mijn ogen zijn nog herstellende ;) ).
This bad loop seems to cause issues with the Dark Reader addon as well:
https://github.com/darkreader/darkreader/issues/11834
https://github.com/darkreader/darkreader/issues/11943

Lots of reports from Fedora there, and in the profiles shared (1, 2) we are stuck in nsRFPService::RandomizePixels(), called from CanvasRenderingContext2D.getImageData().

[Reactie gewijzigd door nicolaasjan op 23 juli 2024 23:29]

Kaler @Hero of Time1 december 2023 00:37
Ik ervaarde ook problemen met Google Maps en nadat ik de user agent ingesteld had op 'Chrome 118' en de pagina had herladen, werkte het bij mij weer normaal.
Whatts @Expander1 december 2023 07:29
https://onzetaal.nl/taalloket/sterke-werkwoorden
Ervaren is van oorsprong een sterk werkwoord. Dat wil zeggen dat in de verleden tijd de klinker van de stam verandert: ‘Ik ervoer een gevoel van opluchting’ is dus juist. Maar ook de zwakke vervoeging ervaarde is volgens de hedendaagse woordenboeken en -lijsten goed. Daarin staat ervoer én ervaarde.
Roelof @Whatts1 december 2023 07:46
Als maar genoeg mensen het fout doen, wordt het vanzelf goed.

Zal mij niets verbazen als "hun hebben" binnenkort als juist wordt aangemerkt.
Cis @Expander2 december 2023 09:51
Eens.
Heb het aan mijn buurman gevraagd, die boer is.
Hij zegt ook altijd veevoer, niet veevaarde.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq