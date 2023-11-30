Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 120 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer links kopiëren en die ontdoen van trackinginformatie. Verder worden certificaten uit de OS-root store nu automatisch geïmporteerd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot privacy en beveiliging. In versie 120.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed a bug that was causing persistent startup slowdowns. (bug 1867095)

Fixed an issue that was causing 100% CPU usage on sites such as Google Maps. (bug 1866409)

Fixed an issue that was causing YouTube videos to show a green screen when hardware acceleration was enabled. (bug 1865928)

Fixed an issue where the status bar was still visible when viewing fullscreen video. (bug 1853896)

Fixed a startup crash affecting Linux users on some aarch64 systems with page sizes other than 4KB. (bug 1866025)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)