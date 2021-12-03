Software-update: NixOS 21.11

NixOS logo (79 pix)NixOS is een Linux-distributie met een package manager die het mogelijk maakt om de configuratie declaratief te maken, in plaats van op te bouwen uit een sequentie van commando's en configuratiebestanden. Onder de motorkap gebruik Nix een functionele programmeertaal waarmee het systeem of de configuratie kan worden gedefinieerd. Nix is bedacht door Eelco Dolstra, een Nederlandse informaticus die aan de Universiteit van Utrecht op NixOS is gepromoveerd. Meer informatie over NixOS kan op ons eigen forum worden gevonden. Dinsdag is versie 21.11 van NixOS uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Highlights
  • The default Nix version remains at 2.3.16. Nix has not been updated to version 2.4 due to regressions in non-experimental behavior. To upgrade to 2.4, use the nixos-unstable branch or set the nix.package option to either of nixFlakes or nix_2_4 packages. The nixUnstable attribute is a pre-release of Nix 2.5. Read the release notes for more information on upcoming changes. Please help us improve Nix by providing any breakage reports.
  • iptables now uses nf_tables backend.
  • PHP now defaults to PHP 8.0, updated from 7.4.
  • kops now defaults to 1.21.1, which uses containerd as the default runtime.
  • python3 now defaults to Python 3.9, updated from Python 3.8.
  • PostgreSQL now defaults to major version 13.
  • spark now defaults to spark 3, updated from 2. A migration guide is available.
  • Improvements have been made to the Hadoop module and package:
    • HDFS and YARN now support production-ready highly available deployments with automatic failover.
    • Hadoop now defaults to Hadoop 3, updated from 2.
    • JournalNode, ZKFS and HTTPFS services have been added.
  • Activation scripts can now, optionally, be run during a nixos-rebuild dry-activate and can detect the dry activation by reading $NIXOS_ACTION. This allows activation scripts to output what they would change if the activation was really run. The users/modules activation script supports this and outputs some of is actions.
  • KDE Plasma now finally works on Wayland.
  • bash now defaults to major version 5.
  • Systemd was updated to version 249 (from 247).
  • Pantheon desktop has been updated to version 6. Due to changes of screen locker, if locking doesn’t work for you, please try gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.lockdown disable-lock-screen false.
  • kubernetes-helm now defaults to 3.7.0, which introduced some breaking changes to the experimental OCI manifest format. See HIP 6 for more details. helmfile also defaults to 0.141.0, which is the minimum compatible version.
  • GNOME has been upgraded to 41. Please take a look at their Release Notes for details.
  • LXD support was greatly improved:
    • building LXD images from configurations is now directly possible with just nixpkgs
    • hydra is now building nixOS LXD images that can be used standalone with full nixos-rebuild support
  • OpenSSH was updated to version 8.8p1
    • This breaks connections to old SSH daemons as ssh-rsa host keys and ssh-rsa public keys that were signed with SHA-1 are disabled by default now
    • These can be re-enabled, see the OpenSSH changelog for details
  • ORY Kratos was updated to version 0.8.0-alpha.3
    • This release requires you to run SQL migrations. Please, as always, create a backup of your database first!
    • The SDKs are now generated with tag v0alpha2 to reflect that some signatures have changed in a breaking fashion. Please update your imports from v0alpha1 to v0alpha2.
    • The SMTPS scheme used in courier config URL with cleartext/StartTLS/TLS SMTP connection types is now only supporting implicit TLS. For StartTLS and cleartext SMTP, please use the SMTP scheme instead.
    • for more details, see Release Notes.

NixOS

Versienummer 21.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website NixOS
Download https://nixos.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-12-2021 06:57
0 • submitter: aliencowfarm

03-12-2021 • 06:57

0 Linkedin

Submitter: aliencowfarm

Bron: NixOS

Update-historie

31-05 NixOS 22.05 6
03-12 NixOS 21.11 0
06-'21 NixOS 21.05 15
10-'20 NixOS 20.09 10

Lees meer

NixOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee