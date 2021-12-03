Versie 5.33 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Allow changing the icon used for calibre libraries. Right click the library icon in calibre and choose "Change the icon for this library".

Comments editor: Use a single line for all three toolbars if they fit.

Edit book: Allow merging HTML files by drag and drop of the files onto another HTML file.

Kobo driver: Add support for listing purchased audiobooks.

Edit metadata all-in-one mode: The cover and formats column now gives as much vertical space as possible to the cover image.

Add books dialog: When a non-book file type is added the next time the dialog is used, preselect the "All files" filter. Closes tickets: 1952562

calibre-server --manage-users: Allow managing users while the server is running and also add actions to automate changing user account restrictions. Closes tickets: 1952764

EPUB 3 metadata: If the book contains a "subtitle" append it to the main title when reading metadata. Closes tickets: 1950762 Bug fixes E-book viewer: Fix an occasional hang on startup at "Loading section". Closes tickets: 1950673

Get books: Update the Kobo plugin for website changes. Closes tickets: 1952142

Bulk edit metadata dialog: Fix changing the search mode resetting other fields. Closes tickets: 1951673

E-book viewer: Fix sorting of highlights incorrect in books that use HTML ids with a hyphen in them. Closes tickets: 1951507

PDF Output: Fix the option to break long words at the ends of lines causing boxes to be rendered at the end fo the line on macOS with some fonts. Closes tickets: 1951467

Google metadata plugin: When searching by ISBN if no results are found retry using an alternate query syntax.

5.33.2 fixes a couple of regressions that broke the toolbar in the popup comments editor dialog and rendering of the download metadata button in the edit metadata dialog on Windows, as well as reading files from MTP devices on Windows. New news sources The Epoch Times by Kovid Goyal

Mens Day Out by Vishwas Vasuki Improved news sources Smithsonian Magazine