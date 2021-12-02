Software-update: Vivaldi 5.0

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. In versie 5.0 treffen we onder meer nieuwe mogelijkheden aan om het uiterlijk aan te passen en kunnen webpagina's worden vertaald vanuit een zijpaneel:

Vivaldi 5.0: Announcing Shareable Themes, Translate Panel with automatic translations, and more.

Kick customization up a notch in the latest version of Vivaldi for desktop and notebooks. Build browser themes with a brand new editor, share them with the world and install themes from the community in a click. On the productivity front, a new Translate Panel allows instant translations of highlighted text.

Unapologetic about breaking conventions, we present the signature Vivaldi Themes in its new, powerful form. Now you can share Themes – a great way to unlock limitless possibilities for expressing yourself, every day.

When it comes to our features, we love to give you multiple options to work with. That’s practically a law at Vivaldi. We also consider your privacy our top priority.

And that is why Vivaldi Translate powered by Lingvanex, our alternative to Big Tech’s translation tools, gives you a new built-in Translate Panel – a new, convenient way to translate web pages and selected texts safely and quickly. With a one-step auto-translate option, it transforms web translations and lets you translate text snippets instantly, without any additional clicks

Most of the popular translation tools are from companies that collect data, but Vivaldi Translate keeps your privacy first. Only Vivaldi servers are involved, meaning you don’t have to share what you read with Big Tech’s ‘prying eyes’.

While our desktop update shines bright, Vivaldi on Android has leveled up today too, featuring a new and improved tab interface. Unique to Vivaldi, Two-Level Tab Stacks have now arrived on mobiles and tablets. Tablet-lovers are in for a treat especially, with a sleek, new design that includes a true side Panel. Read all about the Android news here.

Versienummer 5.0.2497.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (11)

+11DMKIIN
2 december 2021 18:19
Voor de liefhebbers die zich graag even in de 5.0 in-detail changelog wentelen ... ;)
0MrMonkE
@1DMKIIN2 december 2021 18:27
Mail? Calendar? feeds? unghhhhhh...
+21DMKIIN
@MrMonkE2 december 2021 19:02
Mail? Calendar? feeds? unghhhhhh...
De introductie van dit trio dateert reeds van versie 4.0 ;)
+1beerse

2 december 2021 16:13
Toch wel apart dat er in het bericht wel staat dat Vivaldi geen Chromium als basis gebruikt maar niet vertelt wat het wel gebruikt.

Opera gebruikte tot versie 12 een eigen engine en schakelde toen over naar WebKit (downloads: Opera Next 15.0 build 1147.18 alpha). Zelf ben ik toen lang bij Opera-12 gebleven, omdat ik juist verschillende engines wilde gebruiken.

Volgens mij gebruikt Vivaldi niet de originele opera render engine van versie 12 of daarvoor. Of ze de webkit engine gebruiken?

downloads: Opera 16.0.1196.62 Opera 16 gebruikt Webkit, net als Chrome & Safari.
downloads: Opera 17.0.1241.45 Opera 17 gebruikt Chromium.

Zelf gemist: De originele opera engine heet (heette) Presto. Het is webkit die is verworden tot wat nu chromium is.

+1Ricofizz
@beerse2 december 2021 16:21
Simpel wikipedia zoekje gaf mij aan dat het gebruik maakt van Blink wat weer onderdeel is van Chromium en een fork is van een WebCore component van WebKit.
0lilmonkey
@beerse2 december 2021 16:22
Toch wel apart dat er in het bericht wel staat dat Vivaldi geen Chromium als basis gebruikt maar niet vertelt wat het wel gebruikt.
???
Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd.
+1ido_nl
2 december 2021 16:22
Volgens de wiki "Ook Vivaldi maakt gebruik van de layout-engine Blink, die afgeleid is van Chromium."

Ik gebruik deze browser al meer dan een jaar, prima browser! En ik kan alle Chrome plugins gebruiken, dus Chromium zit er wel in ergens.
+1MrMonkE
@ido_nl2 december 2021 18:26
Kan alleen geen achtergrond mp4 'naadloos' loopen.
En openen van externe link duurt soms erg lang (Bekende bug)

Maar ook ik gebruik hem.. één kanttekening die ik echter wil maken ..
Een obscure browser (In de zin van aantal eindgebruikers) zorgt voor dat je eerder finger-printable bent door je browser data.

Dat gezegd hebbende.. je zult je verbazen hoe snel je uniek bent. (Uniek = slecht).
zie ook: https://www.amiunique.org/fp

Verder is het inderddad gewoon chrome plugins inderdaad en ik zie het ook als zodanig: chrome/google

0gas0line
@MrMonkE3 december 2021 00:23
Die site kende ik niet, handig.
+1buzzin
3 december 2021 08:43
Leuke update, maar de introductie van Thema's leidde er wel toe dat je kleuren instellingen gereset worden.
Ik heb mijn browser altijd op donker staan, en was hij ineens weer licht.
Snel op te lossen natuurlijk, maar het had netter geweest als ze de mensen die donker hadden geselecteerd, ook meteen op een donker thema hadden overgezet.
0lilmonkey
2 december 2021 16:22
