Versie 7.1 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera vóór de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld, en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We’re introducing the new Weather Widget, designed to keep you in the loop without leaving your browser. Pin it to your Dashboard, a feature introduced in Vivaldi 7.0 that brings all your digital tools into one place. With the Weather Widget, you can get real-time updates for your location or any place you choose, right alongside your mail, calendar, feeds, and more. Whether you’re planning a picnic or prepping for a downpour, this widget keeps you informed at a glance.

With Vivaldi 7.1, we’ve added two exciting updates to enhance your Dashboard widgets, letting you fine-tune tune the look of your Dashboard. Personalize the style of your widgets to match your aesthetic preferences. From sleek minimalism to bold creativity, it’s all in your hands.

Background style options: Customize the look of your widgets with new background styles, giving your Dashboard the aesthetic you want.

Web widget theme color: For those who love to tinker, your web widgets can now pull colors from your Vivaldi theme, making them look perfectly integrated with the rest of your browser.

Switching to Vivaldi or moving tabs between devices just got easier. Our new Import Open Tabs feature lets you bring your active tabs from another browser directly into Vivaldi. Whether you’re experimenting with multiple browsers or gradually transitioning to Vivaldi, this feature ensures your workflow remains uninterrupted. No more hunting down links or losing your workflow, everything moves with you in just a few clicks.

Speed Dials are more than just bookmarks, they’re your personal launchpad for the web. Whether it’s your go-to news site, favorite online tools, or the platforms you use daily, Speed Dials let you access everything important to you in just one click. Adding new websites to your Speed Dial is now faster and more intuitive with the new Add Speed Dial dialog. This update streamlines the process, making it quicker than ever to organize your favorite sites on the Start Page.

Ever found the perfect article, recipe, or video on your desktop but wanted to continue on your phone? With Send Tab to Device, you can instantly share tabs between your Vivaldi-enabled devices. Whether you’re switching from work mode to couch mode or heading out the door, your tabs are just a click away. It’s seamless, fast, and keeps your browsing flow uninterrupted, because the last thing you need is to lose track of where you left off. Desktop-to-mobile sharing will be available on January 30.

To keep Vivaldi free and independent, we’ve made a small but important update: changing some of our default search engines. These adjustments are part of our efforts to support the ongoing development of the browser. Our partner search engines that generate revenue for us are: Startpage, Ecosia, DuckDuckGo and Qwant. As part of this setup, we also made changes to ensure that ad attribution works correctly, this is needed for us to be paid by our partners. Rest assured, Vivaldi doesn’t track you, profile you, or sell your data.

It’s the rarest of rare occurrences, a session-induced crash loop occurs. It’s kind of like spotting a unicorn, but way less magical. While most of you will never encounter this anomaly, we’ve got your back just in case. Vivaldi 7.1 can now detect and recover from these rare glitches, ensuring your browsing gets back on track before you even have time to wonder, “Wait, what just happened?” Peace of mind for the unexpected, because we’re always thinking ahead.