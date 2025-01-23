Versie 2.14.14 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Pidgin 2.14.14 has been released!
This release contains the much anticipated fix for the certificate popups when using NSS. It also contains a bunch of fixes to work with GCC14 and GCC15! We hope you enjoy it!
- Update the date in COPYRIGHT as it was a few years behind (RR 3007)
- Add convey plans for Debian Trixie and Fedora 40 (RR 3283)
- Fix incompatible pointer types for GtkItemFactoryCallbacks on gcc-14 (RR 3282)
- Update the build image for the docs (RR 3285)
- Fix type mismatch with IOKit usage (PIDGIN-17891) (RR 3507)
- Use the result of g_string_free(…, FALSE) (RR 3509)
- NSS: Load intermediate certificates from the server (PIDGIN-17886) (RR 3608)
- Finally add proper support for italics on IRC (PIDGIN-14560) (RR 3609)
- Fix some type conversion errors (RR 3777)
- Use raw strings for Python regular expressions (RR 3774)
- zephyr: Modernize K&R function prototypes (RR 3775)
- Fix invalid prototypes that will break with C23 (PIDGIN-18028) (RR 3776)
- Add the ability to run a custom command for signing the binaries (RR 3778)