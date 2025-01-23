Software-update: Pidgin 2.14.14

Pidgin logo (75 pix) Versie 2.14.14 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Pidgin 2.14.14 has been released!

This release contains the much anticipated fix for the certificate popups when using NSS. It also contains a bunch of fixes to work with GCC14 and GCC15! We hope you enjoy it!

  • Update the date in COPYRIGHT as it was a few years behind (RR 3007)
  • Add convey plans for Debian Trixie and Fedora 40 (RR 3283)
  • Fix incompatible pointer types for GtkItemFactoryCallbacks on gcc-14 (RR 3282)
  • Update the build image for the docs (RR 3285)
  • Fix type mismatch with IOKit usage (PIDGIN-17891) (RR 3507)
  • Use the result of g_string_free(…, FALSE) (RR 3509)
  • NSS: Load intermediate certificates from the server (PIDGIN-17886) (RR 3608)
  • Finally add proper support for italics on IRC (PIDGIN-14560) (RR 3609)
  • Fix some type conversion errors (RR 3777)
  • Use raw strings for Python regular expressions (RR 3774)
  • zephyr: Modernize K&R function prototypes (RR 3775)
  • Fix invalid prototypes that will break with C23 (PIDGIN-18028) (RR 3776)
  • Add the ability to run a custom command for signing the binaries (RR 3778)
Pidgin screenshot
Versienummer 2.14.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Pidgin
Download https://pidgin.im/install/
Bestandsgrootte 7,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Pidgin

ronaldvr 23 januari 2025 12:29
Jee bestaat dat nog! Het is echt eeuwen geleden dat ik dat voor het laatst heb gezien...
sIRwa3 @ronaldvr23 januari 2025 12:41
nou, de UI designer ook :p
PCG2020 @sIRwa323 januari 2025 15:47
Ja, het is een beetje antiek en ik heb zelf het idee dat het in de loop der jaren ook niet heel erg is gewijzigd. Maar als het goed werkt en intuïtief is, is dat natuurlijk ook niet per se nodig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

