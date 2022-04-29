Versie 2.14.9 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plugins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Security:
libpurple:
- Remove
_xmppconnectsupport. (Review 1357)
Pidgin:
- Fix a GLib CRITICAL message with typing time outs. (Review 1123)
- Fix an issue where the unit tests for purple_str_to_time would fail. (GENTOO-819774)
Windows:
- Fix a memory leak in pidgin_conversations_set_tab_colors. (Review 1244)
- Fixed the majority of the infinite resizing issues in the input box. (PIDGIN-16753, PIDGIN-16999, PIDGIN-17287, PIDGIN-17413, PIDGIN-17430, PIDGIN-17568, PIDGIN-17602)
- Add transient-buddy back which is used to show some context menus and other things. (PIDGIN-17523)
Translations:
- Fix the download of dictionaries in the Windows installer. (PIDGIN-14618, PIDGIN-15648, PIDGIN-15540, PIDGIN-14612, PIDGIN-14893)
IRC:
- Fix a typo in the German translations. (PIDGIN-17575)
- Synced all of the translations with Transifex.
SIMPLE:
- Fix IRC file transfers on Windows. (PIDGIN-17175)
- Fix file transfers failing at 99% on IRC. (PIDGIN-15893)
- Default realname and ident name in IRC to the username (nickname) of the account. (PIDGIN-17610)
- Add an advanced account option to IRC accounts for explicitly setting the SASL login name. (PIDGIN-15451)
- Added a rate limiter that should make it impossible to excess flood. (Review 1391)
XMPP:
- Fix an issue with the CSeq numbers in SIMPLE. (PIDGIN-9675)
- Fix XMPP attention messages being sent to incorrect JIDs. (PIDGIN-14714)