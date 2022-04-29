Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pidgin 2.14.9

Pidgin logo (75 pix) Versie 2.14.9 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plugins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security: libpurple:
  • Fix a GLib CRITICAL message with typing time outs. (Review 1123)
  • Fix an issue where the unit tests for purple_str_to_time would fail. (GENTOO-819774)
Pidgin: Windows: Translations:
  • Fix a typo in the German translations. (PIDGIN-17575)
  • Synced all of the translations with Transifex.
IRC:
  • Fix IRC file transfers on Windows. (PIDGIN-17175)
  • Fix file transfers failing at 99% on IRC. (PIDGIN-15893)
  • Default realname and ident name in IRC to the username (nickname) of the account. (PIDGIN-17610)
  • Add an advanced account option to IRC accounts for explicitly setting the SASL login name. (PIDGIN-15451)
  • Added a rate limiter that should make it impossible to excess flood. (Review 1391)
SIMPLE:
  • Fix an issue with the CSeq numbers in SIMPLE. (PIDGIN-9675)
XMPP:
  • Fix XMPP attention messages being sent to incorrect JIDs. (PIDGIN-14714)
Versienummer 2.14.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Pidgin
Download https://pidgin.im/install/
Bestandsgrootte 8,18MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-04-2022 • 17:57

29-04-2022 • 17:57

Bron: Pidgin

Reacties (4)

+1Insomnia1988
29 april 2022 18:17
Vet het bestaat nog, ik gebruikte het al toen het nog GAIM heette.
Alle verschillende chat protocolen in een programma.
0Jogai
@Insomnia198829 april 2022 19:26
Oh wow, ik ook, maar die naam was ik al wel weer vergeten
+1mcyh
29 april 2022 18:32
De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium.
Ik denk dat ‘werd’ ondertussen wel op z’n plaats is :-/ … 2013
0L0g0ff
29 april 2022 19:25
Grappig, ik zie dat er ook third party protocol support is voor o.a. teams, steam, slack en signal.

Waar wel gezegd moet worden dat signal alleen onder Linux werkt.
