Versie 1.4.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Voorheen was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar tegenwoordig ook voor Linux en macOS. Sinds de versie 1.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
FileZilla Server 1.4.0Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Debian: by default the service is now configured to exclude headers from log lines, since journald outputs its own headers already.
- Mac: fixed regression that made the installed service not startable
- Admin UI: changed wording in the logging settings
- Admin UI: made default connection values correct, in case the settings file is missing.
- MSW: fixed various bug in the ExecDos plugin, that could cause the admin password not to be set properly.
- MSW: non-ASCII admin passwords can now be properly used.
- MSW: fixed a bug in libfilezilla that caused an unexpected failure when creating directories with restricted access. It had effects on the ACME account creation.
FileZilla Server 1.4.0-rc1Fixed vulnerabilities:
New features:
- MSW: the installer doesn't rely on the PATH environment variable to find the tools its needs, but refers to them absolutely, to avoid hijacking.
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- The size of the TCP buffer sizes on the sockets used for data transfers can now be specified
- Configuration files are now tagged with a "flavour" and a version number. The Server will refuse to load configuration files with a different flavour than its own or with a version higher than its own. The server's option --config-version-check can be used to control this functionality: if specified, the server checks the versioning, performs the required action and then exit, unless its action is 'ignore'. If the action is 'error', it just checks whether the versions are ok. If the action is 'backup', then a backup of the files is made if the versions are not ok. The parameter --config-version-check-result-file is used to specify a file in which the result of the version check has to be put. If the file contains 'ok', then everything went file. If the file contains 'error', then there was an error. If the file contains 'backup', then a backup was made. The installer makes use of this functionality.
- Admin UI: the selected log entries can now be copied to the clipboard, in CSV, HTML and plaintext formats through the context menu
- Admin UI: the settings dialog layout has been changed to accomodate for future other protocol settings, factoring out the settings that are common to all protocols.
- Admin UI: adjusted borders and spacing to look better on HiDPI displays.
- Admin UI: preserve the fingerprints of the previously connected servers. The connection dialog gives hints when inputing the host and port.
- Log files can optionally be rotated daily instead of by size
- Added option to specify a default user to impersonate if a user logs in with an account that does not use impersonation
- MSW: The installer not detects and rejects 32bit Windows
- MSW, Admin UI: No more double error message when a validation error occurs
- Admin UI: Solved a crash and fixed other bugs related to minimzing the main window to the notification area
- Server: --write-config option now also updates the users and groups configuration files
- Server: the log contains more detailed info about which configuration files have been saved
- Admin UI: the controller used for editing numbers now correctly accepts negative integers
- The network config wizard's text has been updated to be more explanatory and intuitive
- Self signed certificates don't require a 2nd level domain anymore
- Admin UI: the system user is now always at the top
- Admin UI: more meaningful message if the password is empty
- Admin UI: message dialogs now always have a reference to the top window
- FTP: QUIT needs to respond with 221, not 200
- Bug fixes to the internal HTTP library
- MSW: the installer now correctly displays the progress bar in all cases
- Fixed a confusing error message in some situations if trying to list non-existing directories