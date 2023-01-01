Software-update: Pidgin 2.14.12

Pidgin logo (75 pix) Versie 2.14.12 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. Sinds versie 2.14.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.14.12
  • Remove a string from the Romanian translation that’s breaking iconv on Windows. (Review 2157)
Changes in version 2.14.11
Pidgin screenshot
Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

Slaiter 2 januari 2023 13:12
Ik weet 100% zeker dat niet iedereen WhatsApp of telegram gebruikt. De wereld is daar te gevarieerd voor. WhatsApp is misschien in het westen zeer populair, dat wil niet zeggen dat dit ook voor het oosten geld.
MrBreaker 1 januari 2023 20:44
Lang geleden dit, mooie herinneringen aan dit programma!
PageFault @MrBreaker2 januari 2023 08:37
Zijn er nog veel mensen die zoiets gebruiken? Iedereen zit toch wel of op whatsapp of telegram of zo tegenwoordig?

