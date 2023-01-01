Versie 2.14.12 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. Sinds versie 2.14.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 2.14.12
Changes in version 2.14.11
- Remove a string from the Romanian translation that’s breaking iconv on Windows. (Review 2157)
- Add Markus “ivanhoe” Fischer to the Crazy Patch Writers! Congrats Markus! (Review 1952)
- Fix a crash when closing a group chat with spellchk plugin enabled. (Review 1951)
- Fix network interface detection on Windows to fix broken file transfers. (PIDGIN-17123, PIDGIN-17293, PIDGIN-17516, PIDGIN-17704) (Review 2018)
- Update the about box to point people to Discourse instead of the mailing lists. (Review 2154)