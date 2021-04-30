Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Pidgin 2.14.4

Pidgin logo (75 pix) Versie 2.14.4 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plugins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 2.14.4

General:
  • Use LT_LIB_M to find the math library. This should simplify things for various distros including the BSD's. (RR #608) (and, Justin Lechner)
libpurple:
  • Removed a dangling reference to oscar that was causing the unit tests to fail. (RR #605) (Gary Kramlich)
  • Update purple-remote and purple-url-handler to have a Python 3 shebang. (RR #609) (Richard Laager)
Pidgin:
  • Install our AppData file into the $prefix/share/metainfo. (RR 607) (Lars Wendler)
  • Re-enable the Gevolution plugin and set the evolution-data-server requirement to >= 3.6. (RR #610) (Ed Catmur, Lars Wendler)
Windows-Specific Changes:
  • Output pkg-config files so that our Windows builds can be seen by meson. Grim owes a blog post on how this works. (RR #615) (Gary Kramlich)
  • Update the debug symbols download in the installer to the inetc plugin. (RR #627) (Gary Kramlich)
  • Make sure the uninstaller removes all files that we install. (RR #612) (Gary Kramlich)

Version 2.14.3

libpurple:
  • Removed the AIM protocol plugin. AIM has been shut down since December 15th of 2017. We left it around because of a third party server, but our plugin no longer works with it. (RR #598) (Gary Kramlich)
Windows-Specific Changes:
  • Standardize on wprintf in pidgin/win32/winpidgin.c (RR #593) (Gary Kramlich)
  • Use the inetc nsis plugin that supports https (RR #593, #594) (PIDGIN-17511) (Gary Kramlich)
  • If building under msys2 copy libgcc_s_dw2-1.dll and libwinpthread to the install directory. (RR #593) (PIDGIN-17511) (Gary Kramlich)
Pidgin screenshot
Versienummer 2.14.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Pidgin
Download https://pidgin.im/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-04-2021 19:46
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

30-04-2021 • 19:46

2 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Pidgin

Update-historie

29-04 Pidgin 2.14.9 10
15-10 Pidgin 2.14.8 9
17-09 Pidgin 2.14.7 2
07-'21 Pidgin 2.14.6 0
06-'21 Pidgin 2.14.5 6
04-'21 Pidgin 2.14.4 2
04-'21 Pidgin 2.14.2 5
06-'20 Pidgin 2.14.1 6
03-'17 Pidgin 2.12.0 0
06-'16 Pidgin 2.11.0 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

Pidgin

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1GeroldM

1 mei 2021 01:48
Niets ten nadele van deze software, toen ik het nog gebruikte was het een goed en betrouwbaar stuk software. Maar gebruikt iemand het nog?

Dat zal dan voornamelijk zijn vanwege de XMPP protocol ondersteuning. Alle andere protocols lijken me nog nog veel minder gebruikt te worden. Niet omdat deze zo slecht zijn, maar eerder een geval: onbekend maakt onbemind.
+2thomas_n
@GeroldM1 mei 2021 09:09
Als XMPP-client is Pidgin inderdaad prima, maar ik vind het er tegenwoordig toch wat ouderwets uitzien en gebruik het daarom niet meer. Het veel nieuwere Dino oogt moderner en werkt in mijn ervaring ook al goed.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True