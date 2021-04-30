Versie 2.14.4 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plugins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 2.14.4General:
libpurple:
- Use LT_LIB_M to find the math library. This should simplify things for various distros including the BSD's. (RR #608) (and, Justin Lechner)
Pidgin:
- Removed a dangling reference to oscar that was causing the unit tests to fail. (RR #605) (Gary Kramlich)
- Update purple-remote and purple-url-handler to have a Python 3 shebang. (RR #609) (Richard Laager)
Windows-Specific Changes:
- Install our AppData file into the $prefix/share/metainfo. (RR 607) (Lars Wendler)
- Re-enable the Gevolution plugin and set the evolution-data-server requirement to >= 3.6. (RR #610) (Ed Catmur, Lars Wendler)
- Output pkg-config files so that our Windows builds can be seen by meson. Grim owes a blog post on how this works. (RR #615) (Gary Kramlich)
- Update the debug symbols download in the installer to the inetc plugin. (RR #627) (Gary Kramlich)
- Make sure the uninstaller removes all files that we install. (RR #612) (Gary Kramlich)
Version 2.14.3libpurple:
Windows-Specific Changes:
- Removed the AIM protocol plugin. AIM has been shut down since December 15th of 2017. We left it around because of a third party server, but our plugin no longer works with it. (RR #598) (Gary Kramlich)
- Standardize on wprintf in pidgin/win32/winpidgin.c (RR #593) (Gary Kramlich)
- Use the inetc nsis plugin that supports https (RR #593, #594) (PIDGIN-17511) (Gary Kramlich)
- If building under msys2 copy libgcc_s_dw2-1.dll and libwinpthread to the install directory. (RR #593) (PIDGIN-17511) (Gary Kramlich)