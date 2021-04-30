Versie 2.29 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of mp4-filmbestand. Het programma kan bijvoorbeeld goed worden gebruikt voor het maken van korte instructievideo's.
Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new?
Bug fixes:
- Performance improvements in capturing the screen.
- Added option to improve the performance of the region selection in the new recorder UI (enabled by default).
- Improved performance of the duplicate frame remover (thanks to @DarkOoze).
- Delete all previous/next frames: Now multiple frame selection is considered when deleting frames (thanks to @pawlos).
- DirectX capture: The cursor was not being correctly captured in non-primary monitors.
- DirectX capture: A crash message was not displaying its details when capturing in async mode.
- DirectX capture: Adjusted message when trying to capture in a screen rendered by another graphics adapter.
- DirectX capture: The legacy recorder was not able to capture using the option to just capture when something changes on screen.
- Screen/window selector: Reduced lag when displaying the screen/window selector for the new recorder UI.
- Remove duplicates: The last frame was not being compared, so it was not being removed when needed (thanks to @DarkOoze).
- Save as project too: Filename was getting ignored (saving as ".stg") and the export could fail depending on the configuration of the default preset.
- Export as images: Files were being overwritten without confirmation.
- Export as images: The notification of the encoder was not correctly displaying the encoding of multiple files.
- New recorder: The new sizing values input in the text boxes were not being saved when closing the window.
- Transparency: The transparency options and unchanged pixel detection were not working well together.
- Cache purge: Fixed the message not appearing correctly when closing the app.
- Yandex: Link to get token was not working.