Versie 2.14.13 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Pidgin 2.14.13 has been released!
We’ve released another bug fix version of Pidgin, version 2.14.13. This release has many random bug fixes so be sure to check out the full ChangeLog below.
- Fix compile warning (Wcast-function-type). (RR 2225)
- Fix memory leak originating in purple_prefs_connect_callback. (RR 2226)
- Don’t use the Real name as a candidate for the SASL username in IRC. (RR 2535)
- Don’t link with libgadu unnecessarily. (RR 2684)
- Make collapsed groups searchable in the buddy list. (PIDGIN-7877) (RR 1494)
- Fix incompatible type conversion errors. (PIDGIN-17850) (RR 2944)
- Stop removing -Wall from CFLAGS. (PIDGIN-16593) (RR 2946)
- Updated the spell checking dictionaries on Windows.
- Resolved the crash on exit under Windows by reverting to the old toolchain. (PIDGIN-17710)