Software-update: Pidgin 2.14.13

Pidgin logo (75 pix) Versie 2.14.13 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Pidgin 2.14.13 has been released!

We’ve released another bug fix version of Pidgin, version 2.14.13. This release has many random bug fixes so be sure to check out the full ChangeLog below.

  • Fix compile warning (Wcast-function-type). (RR 2225)
  • Fix memory leak originating in purple_prefs_connect_callback. (RR 2226)
  • Don’t use the Real name as a candidate for the SASL username in IRC. (RR 2535)
  • Don’t link with libgadu unnecessarily. (RR 2684)
  • Make collapsed groups searchable in the buddy list. (PIDGIN-7877) (RR 1494)
  • Fix incompatible type conversion errors. (PIDGIN-17850) (RR 2944)
  • Stop removing -Wall from CFLAGS. (PIDGIN-16593) (RR 2946)
  • Updated the spell checking dictionaries on Windows.
  • Resolved the crash on exit under Windows by reverting to the old toolchain. (PIDGIN-17710)
Pidgin screenshot
Versienummer 2.14.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Pidgin
Download https://pidgin.im/install/
Bestandsgrootte 7,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Pidgin

Anoniem: 407645 23 februari 2024 19:17
Vraag me af hoe snel het nu proper Whatsapp gaat ondersteunen met de verplichting van DMA voor Meta.

Vroeger veel gebruikt, vond het mega handig maar was gestopt vanwege het gebrek aan 'ondersteunde' diensten van externe partijen als o.a. Whatsapp. Zou het zo weer gebruiken i.p.v. onnodig complexe self hosted software die met bridges werken.

bjp @Anoniem: 40764523 februari 2024 19:22
https://pidgin.im/plugins...ublisher=all&query=&type=

https://github.com/hoehermann/purple-gowhatsapp/

antwoord dit aan je wensen?
Anoniem: 407645 @bjp23 februari 2024 19:25
Ik ken de plugins ja. Het ging mij er meer om dat er proper implementatie mogelijk is nu dat Whatsapp zich niet meer achter T&S kan verschuilen en de boel open moet gooien die hopelijk veel verder strekken dan wat voorheen mogelijk was met deze plugins.

Maar goed, het is voor mij dan ook wel meer dan een decennia geleden dat ik ze gebruikt heb.

bjp 23 februari 2024 19:06
wow dit bestaat nog :) al >20jaar niet gebruikt ^_^
scholtnp @bjp23 februari 2024 19:11
De leeftijd van een programma hoeft niet het probleem te zijn. Er blijkt een plugin voor het Matrix te bestaan, maar "This project is essentially unmaintained.". Jammer.

