Versie 2.14.13 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, MicroFocus GroupWise Messenger, HCL Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE en Zephyr. Door middel van plug-ins is de functionaliteit nog verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en BSD. De macOS-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We’ve released another bug fix version of Pidgin, version 2.14.13. This release has many random bug fixes so be sure to check out the full ChangeLog below.